Harford County Tourism Awards $1.5 Million in FY19 to Nonprofits Promoting Local Tourism

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman is pleased to announce that 28 local nonprofits will receive more than $1.5 million in fiscal year 2019 to plan and implement tourism-related activities including historical, cultural, agricultural, heritage, and eco-tourism operations. Now in its fourth consecutive year, Harford County’s competitive award program is funded by the hotel/lodging fee initiated by the Glassman administration in March 2015. The program stimulates local economic activity and strengthens attractions enjoyed by tourists and residents alike.

“With revenue generated from visitors to Harford County, our program supports activities that are good for business and improve the quality of life for everyone,” County Executive Glassman said. “I am proud that over the past four years we have directed more than $6 million to our nonprofit museums, arts programs and other attractions that bring people together and make Harford County a great place to be.”

To be eligible for funding, nonprofits must be 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) organizations. The Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development (OCED) oversees the competitive funding application process that was open earlier this year from mid-January to mid-April. OCED held two workshops to answer questions from interested organizations and assist with the application process. The workshops focused on three critical criteria that enhanced eligibility: organizations must be in good standing with the state; programs or activities must be able to draw visitors from outside the borders of Harford County, and the extent to which their successful implementation depends on receiving funding.

The Harford County Tourism Advisory Review Committee reviews all applications and makes recommendations to the county executive. Recommendations are made to serve the greatest number of recipients while focusing on organizational accountability and sustainability. This year’s funding recipients have been sent a notification letter from County Executive Glassman announcing their award amount. An award package from OCED will follow with guidelines for executing a Memorandum of Agreement, quarterly performance and budget reporting templates, and procedures for receiving funding. Once packet materials are fully executed, funds will be made available after July 1, 2018.

Nonprofit organizations receiving contributions for FY 2019 are listed below:

APG Centennial Celebration Association, Inc. (APG Discovery Center) – $40,000 to execute operational aspects of Phase 1 of the APG Discovery Center planning

Bel Air Downtown Alliance – $45,000 in general operating support for special events in Downtown Bel Air

Bel Air Recreation Committee, Inc. – $8,500 toward marketing efforts for the Bel Air Arts Show

Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County, Maryland, Inc. – $21,500 for operations and marketing for the Catch A Pig 5K Run and Harford’s Hardest 5K

Chesapeake Heritage Conservancy, Inc. – $15,000 to market the Skipjack Martha Lewis

Community Projects of Havre de Grace (The Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation)-$30,000 for operations and marketing for multiple programs

Darlington Apple Festival, Inc. – $25,000 for event operations

Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse, Incorporated – $18,000 for operations and signage

Harford Artists’ Association, Inc. – $4,000 for operations

Harford Community College Foundation, Inc. – $35,000 for expanded event marketing

Harford County Farm Fair, Inc. – $45,000 for fair operations

Havre de Grace Alliance, Inc. – $38,000 for operations

Havre de Grace Arts Collective, Inc. – $15,000 for operations and marketing

Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, Inc. – $80,000 for operations and marketing

Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, Inc. – $35,000 for operations

Highland Community Association, Inc. – $50,000 for operations and marketing

Hosanna Community House, Incorporated – $45,000 for operations for multiple events

Maryland Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, Inc. – $50,000 for operations and marketing

Rockfield Foundation, Incorporated – $25,000 for operations, outreach, and signage

Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace, Inc. – $5,000 for the Havre de Grace Arts Show

Steppingstone Museum Association, Inc.- $50,000 for operations and programs

Susquehanna Museum of Havre de Grace, Inc. – $35,000 for Lock House operations

Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra, Inc. – $25,000 for operations and outreach

Susquehannock Wildlife Society, Inc. – $55,000 for operations

The Historical Society of Harford County, Inc. – $40,000 for operations

The Liriodendron Foundation, Inc. – $70,000 for operations and outreach

The Trustees of The Ladew Topiary Gardens, Inc. – $55,000 for operations and outreach

Visit Harford!, Inc. – $595,000 for operations and outreach