Harford County Tourism Awards $1.5 Million in FY19 to Nonprofits Promoting Local Tourism

From Harford County government:
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman is pleased to announce that 28 local nonprofits will receive more than $1.5 million in fiscal year 2019 to plan and implement tourism-related activities including historical, cultural, agricultural, heritage, and eco-tourism operations. Now in its fourth consecutive year, Harford County’s competitive award program is funded by the hotel/lodging fee initiated by the Glassman administration in March 2015. The program stimulates local economic activity and strengthens attractions enjoyed by tourists and residents alike.
“With revenue generated from visitors to Harford County, our program supports activities that are good for business and improve the quality of life for everyone,” County Executive Glassman said. “I am proud that over the past four years we have directed more than $6 million to our nonprofit museums, arts programs and other attractions that bring people together and make Harford County a great place to be.”
To be eligible for funding, nonprofits must be 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) organizations. The Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development (OCED) oversees the competitive funding application process that was open earlier this year from mid-January to mid-April. OCED held two workshops to answer questions from interested organizations and assist with the application process. The workshops focused on three critical criteria that enhanced eligibility: organizations must be in good standing with the state; programs or activities must be able to draw visitors from outside the borders of Harford County, and the extent to which their successful implementation depends on receiving funding.
The Harford County Tourism Advisory Review Committee reviews all applications and makes recommendations to the county executive. Recommendations are made to serve the greatest number of recipients while focusing on organizational accountability and sustainability. This year’s funding recipients have been sent a notification letter from County Executive Glassman announcing their award amount. An award package from OCED will follow with guidelines for executing a Memorandum of Agreement, quarterly performance and budget reporting templates, and procedures for receiving funding. Once packet materials are fully executed, funds will be made available after July 1, 2018.
Nonprofit organizations receiving contributions for FY 2019 are listed below:
APG Centennial Celebration Association, Inc. (APG Discovery Center) – $40,000 to execute operational aspects of Phase 1 of the APG Discovery Center planning
Bel Air Downtown Alliance – $45,000 in general operating support for special events in Downtown Bel Air
Bel Air Recreation Committee, Inc. – $8,500 toward marketing efforts for the Bel Air Arts Show
Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County, Maryland, Inc. – $21,500 for operations and marketing for the Catch A Pig 5K Run and Harford’s Hardest 5K
Chesapeake Heritage Conservancy, Inc. – $15,000 to market the Skipjack Martha Lewis
Community Projects of Havre de Grace (The Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation)-$30,000 for operations and marketing for multiple programs
Darlington Apple Festival, Inc. – $25,000 for event operations
Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse, Incorporated – $18,000 for operations and signage
Harford Artists’ Association, Inc. – $4,000 for operations
Harford Community College Foundation, Inc. – $35,000 for expanded event marketing
Harford County Farm Fair, Inc. – $45,000 for fair operations
Havre de Grace Alliance, Inc. – $38,000 for operations
Havre de Grace Arts Collective, Inc. – $15,000 for operations and marketing
Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, Inc. – $80,000 for operations and marketing
Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, Inc. – $35,000 for operations
Highland Community Association, Inc. – $50,000 for operations and marketing
Hosanna Community House, Incorporated – $45,000 for operations for multiple events
Maryland Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, Inc. – $50,000 for operations and marketing
Rockfield Foundation, Incorporated – $25,000 for operations, outreach, and signage
Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace, Inc. – $5,000 for the Havre de Grace Arts Show
Steppingstone Museum Association, Inc.- $50,000 for operations and programs
Susquehanna Museum of Havre de Grace, Inc. – $35,000 for Lock House operations
Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra, Inc. – $25,000 for operations and outreach
Susquehannock Wildlife Society, Inc. – $55,000 for operations
The Historical Society of Harford County, Inc. – $40,000 for operations
The Liriodendron Foundation, Inc. – $70,000 for operations and outreach
The Trustees of The Ladew Topiary Gardens, Inc. – $55,000 for operations and outreach
Visit Harford!, Inc. – $595,000 for operations and outreach
Comments
True Test of Government says
Will people from that area of the county please tell me what the Highland Community Association is and what it does in the way of promoting tourism to warrant the County Government’s awarding it $50,000 for operations and marketing?
Kurt says
Sounds like a homeowners association
Rand McNally says
A google search returns a Facebook page that appears to be infrequently updated. It includes a link to a website which is only a landing page for the domain and contains no content whatsoever. The “about” details on the Facebook page indicate that the association is a non-profit and has office space or a gym available for rent. There are two events listed, both from 2013. There is no mission statement, statement of purpose, listing of officers, or any other information related to the function or purpose of this association. One concludes that the grant is a kickback directed towards a particular unknown person or persons that benefits the County administration in some way, shape, or form. http://www.highland-presbyterian-church.org/
Cecil's Whig says
You got that right – kickback is the correct word. Somebody in a position of authority should investigate this. Do they audit expenditures?
HarfordOldTimer says
Or they could be the legal name of the non-profit that runs the Highland Senior Center in Street. The County supports the center, but no fully like the Bel Air or Aberdeen Senior Centers due to the small number of people in that part of the county. As it is a Non-profit, you can look up it’s financial records, they are public.
Ceil's Whig says
$80k for a Decoy Museum? Does anybody really care about decoys??? Whiskey Tang Foxtrot??
Leocea McLanahan says
Believe it or not,yes. Havre de Grace is known as the “decoy capital of the world”.
I’m not sure how many people visit,but there is a yearly festival.
I don't get it... says
I’m from HdG and I never understood the whole decoy thing… aside from the money fools will part with. The very decoys they seem to value so highly were carved by the same people responsible for the wholesale slaughter of waterfowl in the upper Chesapeake for pure greed. Pulling the trigger on a punt gun and killing 30 ducks while they floated on the water was considered a good shot. The old descriptions talk of the sky turning dark when waterfowl took flight but thanks to the very carvers and hunters that are revered today, you’re lucky to see a dozen at a time.