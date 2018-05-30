Aberdeen Police Investigate Kidnapping/Strong Arm Robbery

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department is currently investigating a kidnapping/strong armed robbery that occurred on May 29, 2018 at 645 S. Philadelphia Blvd.

The incident began when two male suspects in the Walmart Parking lot approached an elderly female victim. The suspects told the victim to get in her car and once inside, told the victim to drive them to various banks and ATM machines throughout Harford County. Blanket threats were made toward the victim that coerced her to cooperate and as a result, she turned over an undisclosed amount of money to them.

Investigators believe the two suspects are a part of an organized retail fraud group that frequently target the elderly community. If anyone knows the identity of this suspect please contact Sgt. Thaddeus Tomlinson with the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 410-272-2121.