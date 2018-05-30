Forest Hill Woman Struck by Vehicle While Chasing Dog in Aberdeen

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A Forest Hill woman is recovering at the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

On May 29th, 2018, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct were dispatched to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Henley Drive and Creswell Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a pedestrian involved collision.

The pedestrian, Katie Leann Cowan, 24, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by ground for treatment of serious injuries.

Deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to the scene to assume the investigation into the cause and circumstances of the crash. The preliminary investigation indicates Cowan walked into the roadway attempting to capture a loose dog, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Creswell Road. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Debra Boracki, 63 of Aberdeen. Boracki, who remained at the scene, was not injured in the crash.

Preliminarily, the cause of the crash is believed to be pedestrian error. The investigation is ongoing.

Cowan is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 443-409-3324.