Teen Girls Arrested in Connection to Assault Near Dublin Elementary School

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

On May 10, 2018, at approximately 2:48 p.m., deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Northern Precinct responded to the parking lot of Dublin Elementary School for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a male victim, who advised two unknown black females, who he had been giving a ride to, had assaulted him and attempted to rob him. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Through investigation, it was determined the victim was in the area of Kalmia Road when the two females flagged him down and asked for a ride to Dublin Elementary School. When he arrived and pulled into the parking lot, the victim was sprayed in the face with a substance, and the suspects put what he believed to be a gun to his back in an attempt to rob him. All three exited the vehicle and the victim was able to run towards the school and request help, while the two suspects fled the area.

Deputies canvassed the area and were able to detain two individuals matching the description of the suspects. The investigation continued, and on May 22 detectives charged two 16-year-old females in connection to the incident.

They are identified as Bre’Anndon Jones and Tasia Jean-Pierre, both of Bel Air. They were both charged as adults with attempted armed carjacking, attempted carjacking, armed robbery, robbery and first and second degree assault. Both are being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail.