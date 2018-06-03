Harford Students Count on Us: “HCPS is Once Again Holding Your Teachers’ Salaries Hostage”

From Harford Students Count on Us:
Teachers need your help. HCPS is once again holding your teachers salries hostage. Despite being one of the lowest paid counties in the state and having receive more new money than any time in the past decade; HCPS is again refusing to honor its negotiated agreement with our teachers.
Please email every member of the Harford County Board of Education this weekend with this simple message: “Do Your Part! Fully honor the salary commitments you made to our teachers.”
Alfred Williamson (Alfred.Williamson@hcps.org); Jansen Robinson (Jansen.Robinson@hcps.org); Joseph Hau (Joseph.Hau@hcps.org); Joseph Voskuhl (Joseph.Voskuhl@hcps.org); Laura Runyeon (Laura.Runyeon@hcps.org); Matthew Resnik (Matthew.Resnik@hcps.org); Nancy Reynolds (Nancy.Reynolds@hcps.org); Rachel Gauthier (Rachel.Gauthier@hcps.org); Robert Frisch (Robert.Frisch@hcps.org); Thomas Fitzpatrick (Thomas.Fitzpatrick@hcps.org)
Please also attend the Harford County Board of Education Meeting June 4th at 6:00PM in the A.A. Roberty Bldg. Make a sign. Bring your friends. Bring your family. Bring your kids. Help end HCPS hostage taking! Help us get our teachers the pay they deserve!
Do Your Part. Demand that the Harford County Board of Education honor our teachers’ contract.
Comments
Wally says
What does salaries in other parts of the state have to do with Salaries in Harford County? Nothing…. this is a BS arguemenet. The same the SAO under Cassilly makes and the Sheriffs union. If teacher feel undairly compensated then go to another county. If they begin having a problem hiring they will have to address salaries. If not then it’s a non issue.
BiggerthanElvis says
Oh they have no problem hiring…yet. While other counties have hired the best candidates from colleges and from other counties (ours included), Harford County is still trying to figure out it’s budget. They will hire candidates with 2.0 GPAs or what is left on the scrap heap. But to you, that’s probably fine. Just a warm body, right?
Jean says
The teachers should form a union and get a leader to negotiate for them.
Boom says
You mean likeRyan “karma” Burbey?
Jean says
No they don’t need someone busy endorsing little known people running for election they need a real leader. If he was doing his job this wouldn’t even be an issue. Now which Judge does Ryan endorse?
Former HCPS Teacher says
There is a union. The union negotiates with the Board of Education. The union and the Board come to an agreement. The Board then presents its budget request to the Country Council who then decides whether to fund the budget request completely or partially. The union is not allowed to negotiate directly with the Council despite the Council controlling the money. Please learn the facts before chiming in with your snarky anti-teacher drivel.
Jean says
My bad I didn’t realize there were no problems and apparently the article is fake news..
Liz says
They already have 3 months off a year. Stop whining
Lurker says
Teachers aren’t paid throughout the summer.
Vicki says
Teachers receive a salary and benefits for working 9 months out of 12. The fact that they work only 3/4 of the time the rest of us do needs to reconsidered when their compensation is evaluated. If I make $80,000 annually, working 12 months with 2 weeks vacation, and teachers make $55,000 annually working 9 months with multiple vacation days and 1 week at Christmas then I would say that teachers are fairly compensated.
Former HCPS Teacher says
Actually, HCPS teachers work 10 months. They get paid for 10 months. Teachers don’t generally take vacation days during the school year. They have negotiated for “vacation” days which for the vast majority of teachers accrues unused until retirement or a major medical issue (like childbirth or catastrophic illness). You also don’t mention how teachers are required by the State to get advanced education degrees (at their own expense) in order to keep their jobs. Do you have to do this? You don’t mention the hours that teachers work. Most teachers don’t have 8 hour days. They don’t leave it all at school. They work at home during the evenings and on weekends. They are working 50+ hours a week. Do you work 50 hours a week for your $80,000 salary? You don’t mention that teachers often have to pay out of their own pocket for basic classroom needs. Do you, with your $80,000 salary have to purchase your own stationery? Are you restricted in the amount of copies you are allowed to make? Do you have to ask your clients to donate copy paper, Kleenex, and Clorox wipes to your office? If you have to take a sick day do you need to spend an hour the day before you are sick preparing directions to have someone else do your job?
Those who don’t teach claim to know all the solutions. You have NO IDEA what teachers do at their jobs. So just shut up and go back to you 3 bedroom rancher and enjoy your weekend on the deck while I sit at home grading papers.
Cdev says
Teachers work 42 weeks with 3 days of vacation. Redo your math.
School mom says
For those who have negative thoughts about this, this only means that they are not impacted by a teacher. Someone that they know and care about. When it is your parents, your friends, your siblings, you’ll think differently. Perhaps though, it would be nice for those who go above and beyond for our children, to be treated better than going back on contracts, salaries, and health benefits.
My name here says
If you dislike your job; quit and find something else. They’ll hire someone new to take your spot, no big deal.
I have no idea why people hold out waiting for whatever it is to improve in their employment only to waste away years of their life.
HCPS has some great teachers but it’s not like they won’t find an acceptable replacement for you. Lol
Good luck!
The Truth Hurts says
C u later. Most of you could care less about the children you educate. You care more about your pension and cola each year. Teachers cared at one point but not this generation of teachers. Quit if it’s that bad. You have off two months of the year. I just don’t get why you complain so much and 75%of you do as little as you can for our children, especially kids
With 504 or IEP issues. They are too much for you to handle and a big reason why we as a society have the issues we have.