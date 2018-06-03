Harford Students Count on Us: “HCPS is Once Again Holding Your Teachers’ Salaries Hostage”

From Harford Students Count on Us:

Teachers need your help. HCPS is once again holding your teachers salries hostage. Despite being one of the lowest paid counties in the state and having receive more new money than any time in the past decade; HCPS is again refusing to honor its negotiated agreement with our teachers.

Please email every member of the Harford County Board of Education this weekend with this simple message: “Do Your Part! Fully honor the salary commitments you made to our teachers.”

Alfred Williamson (Alfred.Williamson@hcps.org); Jansen Robinson (Jansen.Robinson@hcps.org); Joseph Hau (Joseph.Hau@hcps.org); Joseph Voskuhl (Joseph.Voskuhl@hcps.org); Laura Runyeon (Laura.Runyeon@hcps.org); Matthew Resnik (Matthew.Resnik@hcps.org); Nancy Reynolds (Nancy.Reynolds@hcps.org); Rachel Gauthier (Rachel.Gauthier@hcps.org); Robert Frisch (Robert.Frisch@hcps.org); Thomas Fitzpatrick (Thomas.Fitzpatrick@hcps.org)

Please also attend the Harford County Board of Education Meeting June 4th at 6:00PM in the A.A. Roberty Bldg. Make a sign. Bring your friends. Bring your family. Bring your kids. Help end HCPS hostage taking! Help us get our teachers the pay they deserve!

Do Your Part. Demand that the Harford County Board of Education honor our teachers’ contract.