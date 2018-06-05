New Harford Democratic Club to Meet with Candidates for Congress, Senate, Delegation, Council President, Central Committee

From the New Harford Democratic Club:
New Harford Democratic Club Monthly Meeting
Holiday Inn Express
1007 Beards Hill Road
Aberdeen, MD 21001
June 6, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
SPEAKERS;
1) Mary Dulany James Candidate for Maryland Senate District 34
2) Mary Ann Lisanti Candidate for Maryland House of Delegates District 34A
3) Michael Pullen Candidate for Congress District 1
4) Frank “Bud” Hines Candidate for President Harford County Council
5) Jowanda Strickland Lucas Candidate for Harford County Democratic Central Committee
6) Adam Hiob Candidate for Harford County Democratic Central Committee
7) Mike Bracknell Candidate for Harford County Democratic Central Committee
