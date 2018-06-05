The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

New Harford Democratic Club to Meet with Candidates for Congress, Senate, Delegation, Council President, Central Committee

From the New Harford Democratic Club:

New Harford Democratic Club Monthly Meeting

Holiday Inn Express
1007 Beards Hill Road
Aberdeen, MD 21001

June 6, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

SPEAKERS;
1) Mary Dulany James Candidate for Maryland Senate District 34

2) Mary Ann Lisanti Candidate for Maryland House of Delegates District 34A

3) Michael Pullen Candidate for Congress District 1

4) Frank “Bud” Hines Candidate for President Harford County Council

5) Jowanda Strickland Lucas Candidate for Harford County Democratic Central Committee

6) Adam Hiob Candidate for Harford County Democratic Central Committee

7) Mike Bracknell Candidate for Harford County Democratic Central Committee

