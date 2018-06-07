DeHaven: Think About the Words You Use When Referencing People with Disabilities

From Vernon DeHaven of Aberdeen, MD:
Dear Editor:
Words matter. That’s why The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region (The Arc NCR) is helping me respectfully challenge our community to think about the words they use when it comes to addressing or referencing people with disabilities.
My name is Vernon, and I live in Harford County, Maryland. I have received services from The Arc NCR for more than years, and am now the president of our advocacy group, “People First.” We are issuing a local, state and national “People First Language Pledge” for people to make changes in how they think and talk. It is our hope this movement will educate people to put the person first, not their disability.
One in five Americans is a person with a disability, but people are not and should not be defined by one thing alone. We do not say someone is cancerous, so why does society continue to say someone is disabled? Instead, it is someone WITH a disability. It is hurtful when people label me based on how I was born. I am a person, just like anyone else, with hobbies (go Ravens!) and great family and friends.
Words matter. For example, I use a wheelchair. Please do not say, “Vernon is wheelchair-bound.” “Bound” suggests I am physically tied down. I need “accessible parking,” not “handicapped parking” – this parking is meant to be accessible, regardless of who is using it.
Will you pledge not to use the “R-Word” (retard) and other disability labels that may be degrading? I hope you will join us in putting people first. To sign the People First Language Pledge, visit arcncr.org/about/pledge or learn more by calling 410-836-7177.
Respectfully,
Vernon DeHaven
Aberdeen, MD
Comments
Sword of Light says
Well put, Vernon. It takes time to change vernacular, but it can be done.
Ding Elberry says
Vernon’s disability certainly hasn’t impacted his writing ability. His letter is one of the better-written pieces to appear on the Dagger for weeks. The poor chap running for sheriff that claims to be a writer could learn much from Vernon.
Gary S says
Nicely done, Vernon. You are a real champion. Keep spreading the word and things will change.
Arturro Nasney says
Thank you for stating this so eloquently, Vernon. I guess when you think about it the word disabled is offensive as hell. I’m 50% “disabled”. Does that mean that half of me is defective? Or does it mean that I’m only worth one half of a man? I prefer to think of myself as totally able but with a minor setback involving some physical limitations. Time for a new label!
Yes Indeed says
Well said Verson. Much better so than Trump could ever do. In fact, he publicly makes fun of people with disabilities
(We’ve all seen it on video many times!).
SoulCrusher says
george carlin says
in the words of George Carlin…
https://youtu.be/h67k9eEw9AY
SoulCrusher says
Seriously? This is just about the most useless bunch of rubbish I have seen on the Dagger in a very long time. You can try and change the way people talk and think all you want, but in the end people will think and say whatever the hell they want to. If you have a disability, then you are disabled. Are you not glad that society recognizes your disability and gives you special parking privileges and aid from the government? I tell you what, if you give up that handicap tag, aid from the government and stop thinking and acting like a disabled person, then I will go along with not referring to you as disabled. In the meantime, I will still refer to you as a disabled person and call anyone who goes along with your idealism a retard.
SoulCrusher says
http://www.dictionary.com/browse/retard?s=t – And as you can ALL see, I did use the word “retard” correctly, as a “noun” under definition 4b.
Forever Amber says
To SoulCrusher and to Vernon,
I am handicapped. My knees are shot, I can barely walk. I APPRECIATE my handicapped parking privileges. I am grateful when kind people open doors for me. I am thankful when people in the supermarket get things off the top shelf for me. I am not ashamed to be handicapped (or disabled – whichever). I use a walker to go everywhere including the bathroom. People are going to look at me and say she is handicapped and make their own determinations about me. I can’t stop them. But I do appreciated their public acts of kindness. I have no reason to insult these good people because they don’t use a “politically correct” form of address when talking about me.
SoulCrusher says
I am glad to see at least one Dagger regular agree with what I’m talking about. I’m sure you are a very good person and I would gladly hold the door for you or any other individual whom I thought was having trouble with a door. These are courteous and appropriate actions for those who have trouble with everyday tasks that many people take for granted. Acceptance of who and what you are is important. There is NO shame in being handicapped or disabled and I agree with everything you just typed.