Harford County Correctional Association Endorses Gahler for Re-Election as Sheriff

From the Committee to Elect Jeff Gahler:
The Committee to Elect Jeff Gahler is pleased to announce another important endorsement in this year’s election. The Harford County Correctional Association (HCCA), whose membership consists of the active and retired correctional deputies, voted to endorse Sheriff Gahler for a second term. In presenting the endorsement letter on behalf of the HCCA, President David Wille and Vice President Brian Carter also provided a $2,500 donation from the Association in support of Sheriff Gahler’s reelection efforts.
Sheriff Gahler praised the open and productive working relationship between the Office of the Sheriff and the HCCA during his first term and welcomed the endorsement of the HCCA once again. The HCCA endorsed Sheriff Gahler’s candidacy during the 2010 election cycle.
Upon taking Office, Sheriff Gahler instituted the position of Senior Deputy into the Correctional ranks; a position that had been added to law enforcement, but neglected for corrections. Realizing the imbalance in this action, Sheriff Gahler moved to recognize this core group of valued employees and swiftly rectified the inequity. In addition, Sheriff Gahler initiated a salary study in his first year in Office that resulted in the framework used to correct the salary issues paralyzing progress. Working with County Executive Glassman and the employee groups, all employees of the Sheriff’s Office have seen significant relief in each of the last four budget years. Notably, Sheriff Gahler’s support of employees rights to be a formal part of the negotiations related to their salaries and benefits, now ensures the employees and their representatives have a voice in maintaining the positive steps taken during Sheriff Gahler’s first term.
Jeff Gahler is a 40 year resident of Harford County and resides in the Forest Hill Community with his wife, Sonya, and their two daughters, Shelby and Sydney. He is a North Harford High School and Harford Community College graduate and obtained both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Management from Johns Hopkins University. Sheriff Gahler is a past member of the adjunct faculty within the Public Safety Leadership Program at the Johns Hopkins University and is a former operating partner with the Advanced Leadership Consortium, a company committed to providing quality training and consulting services to public safety organizations and private businesses. Prior to being elected as Harford County’s Sheriff in 2014, Jeff Gahler had served 28 years as a sworn member of the Maryland State Police, retiring as a command member in 2012.
To learn more about Jeff Gahler and his campaign, please visit www.gahlerforsheriff.com or follow him on Twitter@JeffGahler
Comments
Insider says
Both unions supporting the current sheriff. It’s been a long time since that has happened. Kudos to Sheriff Gahler for bringing a fairness and pride back to the Sheriffs Office.
NoDoubt says
Gahler for Governor!
DSU Member says
Gahler has done more for the department in four years than Bane accomplished in 40. People asked me why Bane didn’t run again and that is why.
LMAO says
Excellent piece of information from the Committee to Elect Jeff Gahler. Two sentences on why they support him and 4 paragraphs of the committee praising Jeff. The correction union supports Jeff because he created a new rank and gave them more money to officers. These sort of bold and powerful actions are just what this county needs.
SoulCrusher says
You can’t blame anybody for supporting Gahler. His opponent has NOT shown any reason why he should be elected and Gahler is the ONLY other candidate. In fact, Gahler should thank his opponent for running such a sorry non-campaign that the office of Sheriff will probably be a landslide victory for him.
Correctional Officer says
Recognizing and treating the correctional deputies like the valuable employees they are is a dramatic shift from the last Sheriff. You can make fun if you like, but if these two highlights are so simple, why couldn’t the last sheriff accomplish even this? The fact that no real candidate could find enough footing to even get in the race shows that your use of the word powerful, at least as it pertains to reelection, is spot on!
Pike says
Considering how corrections deputies were treated by previous administrations and how they’ve been treated under Gahler, there’s no surprise that they would endorse him.
And really….who would possibly endorse a completely unqualified joke of a candidate like Boardman except maybe an extreme partisan hack. Boardman’s not a serious candidate and probably never was intended to be one. He’s there to parrot national Democratic Party talking points and to ensure there’s a name on the ballot with a D next to it.
Wally says
Jane, Tonya, Bert, Ernie,Donald, mine name too and whatever other names you use, care to weigh in on this one? They Supported Ryden As well!!!
What you talkin about Willis says
@Wally, I don’t believe this union has endorsed in any of the other races.
Wally says
I believe there were two reps from the jail mat the forum and they too have followed the Patrol side almost identically. I may be mistaken, but that’s the info I got.
Wally says
RightMan says
I heard that Christopher Deniro Bee Boardman has the support of ….. well no one. That is what haters get, ostracized. Even the Democrats know he is toxic.