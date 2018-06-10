Harford County Correctional Association Endorses Gahler for Re-Election as Sheriff

From the Committee to Elect Jeff Gahler:

The Committee to Elect Jeff Gahler is pleased to announce another important endorsement in this year’s election. The Harford County Correctional Association (HCCA), whose membership consists of the active and retired correctional deputies, voted to endorse Sheriff Gahler for a second term. In presenting the endorsement letter on behalf of the HCCA, President David Wille and Vice President Brian Carter also provided a $2,500 donation from the Association in support of Sheriff Gahler’s reelection efforts.

Sheriff Gahler praised the open and productive working relationship between the Office of the Sheriff and the HCCA during his first term and welcomed the endorsement of the HCCA once again. The HCCA endorsed Sheriff Gahler’s candidacy during the 2010 election cycle.

Upon taking Office, Sheriff Gahler instituted the position of Senior Deputy into the Correctional ranks; a position that had been added to law enforcement, but neglected for corrections. Realizing the imbalance in this action, Sheriff Gahler moved to recognize this core group of valued employees and swiftly rectified the inequity. In addition, Sheriff Gahler initiated a salary study in his first year in Office that resulted in the framework used to correct the salary issues paralyzing progress. Working with County Executive Glassman and the employee groups, all employees of the Sheriff’s Office have seen significant relief in each of the last four budget years. Notably, Sheriff Gahler’s support of employees rights to be a formal part of the negotiations related to their salaries and benefits, now ensures the employees and their representatives have a voice in maintaining the positive steps taken during Sheriff Gahler’s first term.

Jeff Gahler is a 40 year resident of Harford County and resides in the Forest Hill Community with his wife, Sonya, and their two daughters, Shelby and Sydney. He is a North Harford High School and Harford Community College graduate and obtained both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Management from Johns Hopkins University. Sheriff Gahler is a past member of the adjunct faculty within the Public Safety Leadership Program at the Johns Hopkins University and is a former operating partner with the Advanced Leadership Consortium, a company committed to providing quality training and consulting services to public safety organizations and private businesses. Prior to being elected as Harford County’s Sheriff in 2014, Jeff Gahler had served 28 years as a sworn member of the Maryland State Police, retiring as a command member in 2012.

To learn more about Jeff Gahler and his campaign, please visit www.gahlerforsheriff.com or follow him on Twitter@JeffGahler