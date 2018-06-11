Deputies Investigate Bomb Threat in Edgewood

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

On June 11, 2018, at approximately 4:42 p.m., deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct responded to the Home Depot located in the 2700 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, MD for the report of a bomb threat. Upon arrival, deputies conducted an investigation which led them to a suspect who was still in the area.

The suspect was identified as Teodor E. Biebel, a 35 year old male with no fixed address. Biebel was arrested a short time later.

The store was evacuated as a precautionary measure. A search of the building was conducted with the assistance of bomb-sniffing K9 units from Aberdeen Proving Ground Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The search showed no evidence of any explosives, and the store was reopened shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and took over the investigation. Biebel was charged accordingly and transported to the Harford County Detention Center.