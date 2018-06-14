Harford State’s Attorney Candidate Peisinger Demands Apology, Resignation, Withdrawal from Opponent Ryden

The following letter was sent by Harford County State’s Attorney candidate Al Peisinger to opponent David Ryden. A copy was provided to The Dagger for publication:
Mr. Ryden,
I am writing to demand an apology from you, and that you resign from your taxpayer funded position with the Harford County government, amid your libelous and slanderous behavior and abuse of public trust.
Your campaign propaganda promotes an outright lie – that I prosecuted police officers in the Freddy Gray case. You make that statement despite the fact that all dockets reflect the actual prosecutors’ names, not mine. You make that statement having investigated the matter with the officers themselves and having been told by them that I did not prosecute them. You are willing to disregard what you know is true in the name of personal gain. That is not prosecutorial integrity.
The disregard of truth has no place in the State’s Attorney’s office. Such behavior is an abuse of authority and a frighteningly dangerous characteristic of someone vying to be the top prosecuting attorney in Harford County. Your unethical behavior disqualifies you from holding a public servant position. The taxpayers of this County deserve better. They also deserve to know the truth. I demand that you produce the support and evidence for your allegations against me. Show them transcripts in which I participated in the case you highlight. Show them a docket entry. You can’t. Your accusations are completely false. The community should recognize that if you are willing to make false accusations in your campaign, you are just as likely to make false accusations in elected office.
Mr. Ryden, you are aware of the truth with regard to my work in Baltimore City. After years of working in the State’s Attorney’s office, prosecuting some of the worst criminals in Maryland, I was briefly assigned to the Police Integrity and Public Trust Unit and tasked with gathering facts about the Freddie Gray incident.
In my pursuit of justice, I objected to the indictments being filed against the officers, which led to my removal from the case before the City prosecuted the officers. To be very clear, I was not involved in the prosecution of the officers, and any claim to the contrary is a bold- faced lie.
Therefore, I call on you to immediately resign your position with the Harford County government. Withdraw your candidacy from the State’s Attorney’s race. Moreover, I demand an apology to me, my family, the entire County, and a full retraction of the lies themselves. Finally, I put you on notice that I am taking the steps necessary to request an investigation of your behavior by the Attorney Grievance Commission, am sending you a cease and desist letter, and am exploring legal action against you.
Mr. Ryden, if your behavior towards me is what you do, just to try to get into office, you are a danger to every innocent, law abiding citizen. Voters be warned. We need a trustworthy State’s Attorney for Harford County who has experience and integrity. I have both.
Al
Comments
Jubal Early says
Why run from the prosecution of the police? Freddie Gray was killed by their actions.
TruthBomb says
Complain all you want. You stood with Mosby, unless of course the picture is lying too? You are the kind of person who will stand up at a press conference against cops you now claim you thought were being mistreated by the system! Hell that is worse than what Ryden has said about you! A true leader would have walked away from her maliciousness, but you stood at her side for what? Your paycheck? Well your paycheck cost you your integrity. Pass on Al, Voting Ryden!
GTFO says
So what you are saying is who gives a crap about what the your boss tells you to do. Just ignore her request and don’t show up. Is Dave Ryden ok if his staff does that of elected? I dont think so.
True Blue says
So go tell your boss to “Go to Hell” you’re wrong, you get fired, see who takes care of you and your family. Oh and by the way, the same boss tells you to jump off the bridge will you? Probably not, so when you’re fired, who’s gonna pay for you and your family. Oh and go crying to who, when you say the boss is wrong? Grow up, join the real world of Policing and Prosecuting. Al did the right thing, and Ryden is a snake in the grass. He would fire someone in a second if they didn’t obey him immediately. And one other thing, if Wonderboy is so great and fabulous and walks on water, why did he leave Salem Va. Better do some fact checking before you come on here and try to smear a man of integrity.
True Blue says
Call down to Salem and do some digging and you may be surprised what you find.
Bluecandlein21015 says
@True Blue. At this point, after everything I’ve seen from Ryden, absolutely nothing surprises me. I feel sick to my stomach every time I see him. And I’m truly worried about our great County if he gets into office. Every lawyer has narcissist traits, it’s what makes us good at our jobs, but lawyers like him are dangerous. We have to check that narcissism with the best interests of who you are protecting and what, by common sense is the right thing to do. Ryden is completely lacking that professional check on himself.
Road Dog says
True blue- my guess is you work for Sheriff Gahler. Next time one of your supervisors ask you to do something that you really don’t agree with just don’t do it. See where that gets you. You know how chain of command works. She asked him to be at a press conference and he was. If a police officer is asked to be somewhere they know they better be there. They don’t have to agree with what they are being asked to do but they better do it.
Bluecandlein21015 says
@Road Dog. Lawyers are no different when they work for the government.
True Blue says
@ Road Dog, with ya all the way brother, I will do what I’m told unless it’s totally obviously illegal like the 8 let downs from the city. He was told late in the evening the night before to be there first thing in the morning, not knowing what to expect. I agree with ya. Be there, don’t have to like it, be there. BTW see the video? you can tell just by the expressions on his face he didn’t want to be there or agree with what was going on. Al has my vote. Not the Snake.
Stand by me says
You objected to the prosecution so much that you stood with Mosby just like all the other lackey attorneys she brought with her. We need someone who will walk away instead stand for something they say they didn’t support.
mike humphreys says
wrong he had a job and she was his superior.
Rambo Esq. says
Same defense that those that followed Hitler used. Less drastic but still applicable here. If he knew it was wrong, should have not been there regardless of job.
Anonymous says
Who should be charged for the young man who died in Police custody? Are you suggesting nobody because they are Police Officers?
Answer please says
You are a bike cop in Baltimore City. You hear a radio call to assist in apprehending a fleeing suspect. You respond, assist in putting the suspect in the wagon and return to patrol. The next thing you know you are being indicted for crimes, serious crimes, you did not commit. Defenders of Mr. Peisinger stated he knew it was wrong and resigned. If he knew it was wrong why did he not do something? What did he do after leaving the city S/A office to report what appeared to be an abuse of power?
SMDH says
nobody…Gray killed himself with his own behavior…nobody murdered him. He was a drug dealer so yes he killed people indirectly and crushed the futures of thousands of young teens in Baltimore. When will criminals take responsibility?
anonymous says
Really Answer Please Says? The current SAO abuses their power day-in and day-out. Many people cop a plea just to get the hell out of there. Because the reality is you do not get a fair shake under the Heavy Handed Cassilly/Ryden team. What makes you believe they should not be charged? The medical examiner concluded it was a Homicide. When that occurred charges were brought. Why should this be different in the case of a Cop or a Civilian?
The group trying to make this dog hunt are going to fail. Unless their are more cops in Harford County than Citizens. Everyone supports cops as long as they are doing the right thing. When they decide to do otherwise then they should be held responsible. Bouncing people around in a Paddy Wagon was wrong. Plain and simple…… It was common practice until this young man lost his life.
Bluecandlein21015 says
@ Answer Please. Do tell…who do you think he should have reported her to and at what personal risk? The system had not yet completed it’s work and when it did, they were either hung without a retrial or acquitted of any wrongdoing. Lawyers were filing complaints against her and then there was the Federal lawsuit against her that found she was entitled (after an appeal) to prosecutorial immunity. All of that concluded what we already knew…she’s inept and, worst, crazy.
So, hypothetically, if Al had attempted to dissuade her from her overrated dreams of glory, a very reasonable conclusion would have been he would have been fired and lost his City pension which would have seriously impacted him for the rest of his life and impacted his family. Instead, he chose to make his concerns known and keep his head down until he could get the heck out of that nutty woman’s clutches. Any of us would have done the same.
Now, answer please…what would you have done?
True Blue says
Roger that, Candle, can’t agree with you anymore. Well done!
True Blue says
Yeah but how about the Snake Ryden who “Supports” both sides of the Judges Races? So we should vote and trust someone like Ryden who sends those “You really owe me’ emails, to deputies and other county officers. The Snake who openly goes to both Judges events proclaims his endorsement and how they’re the best. The Snake who makes more back room deals with Tobin and Cassilly, on who to be placed where then any of us can imagine? No wonder why some of the most talented and trustworthy ASAs left there, or on day one of retirement eligibility they put their papers in. No wonder so many others have left and have their own practice. Good for them, because you know what, if I was “Jammed up” not in the sense Ryden uses in that disgustingly questionable email, I would hire one of them in a heartbeat. Why, because they know how you work. And of course, Ryden and company will say those who left or were forced out didn’t conform or perform to standards. In real language, they didn’t play by your twisted rules. No thanks, I’ll vote for integrity, and that’s Al Peisinger.
Silverback says
https://www.google.com/amp/www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/freddie-gray/bs-md-ci-freddie-gray-filings-20150729-story,amp.html
pw3 says
Carlos R. Taylor for States Attorney!
Noper says
Harford County’s own Al Sharpton. Pass.
anonymous says
If Ryden wins then Republicans should migrate to Carlos Taylor! This republican intends to do just that! I will take every other republican I can grab with me.
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Mr. P the citizens of Harford County will not stand idly by while Ryden and his crew smear your campaign. Regardless of whether or not you had anything to do with charging those officers they needed to be charged. A citizen in the custody of Police got into a paddy wagon very much alive and got out of that wagon dead. No citizen should have to fear for their life when in custody of Police. Not in the United States. To try and tie this to you is plain wrong. The voters are smarter than this.
Mr. Ryden is a self promoting, arrogant, Narcissist who thinks he can do no wrong. Its time for real leadership in the SAO. Its time for the end of the Cassilly administration!
Voters don’t buy the load of crap Ryden is trying to sell. Your smarter than that!
Bluecandlein21015 says
Preach!!!
mike humphreys says
100 percent agree with Mr Peisinger… Ryden is a phony and a bad character. I have first hand proof from a circuit court juror trial rape case a few years ago…Ryden was inferior to the defendant attorney and ended up letting a rapist walk, on a hung jury 9-3.
Nancy Turner says
BAMMMMM
If he’s willing to lie to win ….
That say enough for me
Bluecandlein21015 says
@Mike Humphreys. Was that the case he lost because he made comparisons between the facts of the case and an opera he had just seen in his closing arguments? Once overheard jurors taking a smoke break and commenting that they wanted to ask the judge for a new prosecutor because they couldn’t stand his arrogance. Lol!
anonymous says
What about his infamous Graber case…..”Speech in public is not public.” What a load of crap. He tried to take a traffic stop and turn it into a felony. In the course of doing this he makes National News with his nonsense. We want to whine about Cops being inconvenienced what about this Military Service Member that had to fight?
Arrogance! Pure and Simple!
Anonymous says
From an objective perspective lets think about this. The police arrest a citizen and place him/her in handcuffs and then they place said citizen into the back of a police van. This citizen is very much alive when placed in said van, but is very much dead when he/she is pulled from the van. Who exactly should be charged? Should the van be charged?
The police have a duty to not cause harm to an individual in custody. Unfortunately for them this incident turned very bad. Years of citizen accounts show the Baltimore City PD routinely plays these kinds of games. Should a citizen be in fear of their life when taken into custody? Perhaps in Russia, North Korea, or Syria, but not in the United States.
This dog doesn’t hunt folks. If it does then we should all be very afraid of any SAO that will protect police officers at any cost.
Someone Died….A Human Being…that is fact! Sorry that the 6 officers were inconvenienced, but lets keep the Dead in mind. His day was majorly inconvenient for him and his family.
There is no excuse for this kind of behavior by Police Officers. Period! I don’t care how bad this kid was or wasn’t.
To try and make this an issue about supporting cops is plain and simply wrong! Shame on anybody who goes there.From an objective perspective lets think about this. The police arrest a citizen and place him/her in handcuffs and then they place said citizen into the back of a police van. This citizen is very much alive when placed in said van, but is very much dead when he/she is pulled from the van. Who exactly should be charged? Should the van be charged?
The police have a duty to not cause harm to an individual in custody. Unfortunately for them this incident turned very bad. Years of citizen accounts show the Baltimore City PD routinely plays these kinds of games. Should a citizen be in fear of their life when taken into custody? Perhaps in Russia, North Korea, or Syria, but not in the United States.
This dog doesn’t hunt folks. If it does then we should all be very afraid of any SAO that will protect police officers at any cost.
Someone Died….A Human Being…that is fact! Sorry that the 6 officers were inconvenienced, but lets keep the Dead in mind. His day was majorly inconvenient for him and his family.
There is no excuse for this kind of behavior by Police Officers. Period! I don’t care how bad this kid was or wasn’t.
To try and make this an issue about supporting cops is plain and simply wrong! Shame on anybody who goes there.
FiveOh says
Looking over your entire “objective” overview, not once do you suppose this citizen was the cause of the harm to himself. So much for being objective. A mass of investigative, politically motivated investigative efforts, coupled with facts presented before all a court of law returned several verdicts CLEARING the police of any wrongdoing, yet you, Mr. or Ms. Objectively Anonymous, say there is no excuse for this kind of behavior by Police Officers. I think you and Mr. Peisinger have the same concepts and they don’t fit into a just criminal justice system. You are about as objective as an executioner. I will be voting Dave Ryden, supported by the police, not targeting the police.
Anonymous says
That its….he killed himself….thats how you justify it? The Police didn’t bounce him around the van as reported happens to many in Baltimore City. Its a grand conspiracy against the Baltimore City Police Department. I suppose you also believe the ones just charged by the Feds is the fault of the Baltimore SAO? Regardless charges were appropriate and any citizen would have had the same happen to them. Targeting the Police….Please….you must be smoking crack, or just dishonest…..The fact is this was common practice and unfortunately somebody died because of it.
Here are the events:
Commissioner Anthony W. Batts reported that, contrary to department policy, the officers did not secure him inside the van while driving to the police station; this policy had been put into effect six days prior to Gray’s arrest, following review of other transport-related injuries sustained during police custody in the city, and elsewhere in the country during the preceding years. The medical investigation found that Gray had sustained the injuries while in transport. The medical examiner’s office concluded that Gray’s death could not be ruled an accident, and was instead a homicide, because officers failed to follow safety procedures “through acts of omission.” On May 1, 2015, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, announced her office had filed charges against six police officers after the medical examiner’s report ruled Gray’s death a homicide.
Anonymous says
Besides which check and balance between the Harford County Sheriffs Office and the SAO is healthy for the citizens of Harford County….. If the FOP wants to turn this into something it is not then so be it. It goes to show all the endorsements like the DWI Delegate and the AR-15 Raffle Delegate endorsements that are very questionable. Based on email I saw today the relationship is far to cozy for comfort.
Bluecandlein21015 says
@5-0. So, according to Mr. Ryden’s latest email circulating on social media, a “just criminal justice” system is jamming Defendants irrespective of the facts in exchange for the political support of the police? Did you post your comments as payment for a 2am phone call or did you ask him to review a warrant on a Saturday? But I guess these things which he said are “objective.” Demanding a judge keep a Defendant who has a mental disorder or developmental disabilities in jail just to impress a cop aren’t objective decisions. That’s as subjective and narcissistic as it gets.
Everyone wants good relations between prosecutors and cops. No one wants another Baltimore City. But we have this thing called a Constitution and it protects all persons. Mr. Ryden and all Deputies took an oath to preserve and protect it. You violate that sacred document when you abuse it for self gain. Did you by chance talk to any BPD officers about Peisingers relationship with them? I did and they all relayed to me their support, even after the Gray nonsense. He was one if the only ones who helped them.
You can certainly support Dave. I’d rather support a mature man who doesn’t do things for quid pro quo and stomp his feet and whine when he isn’t given something on a golden plate by his predecessor.
True Blue says
Amen @ Bluecandlein21015 Al has the integrity and you’re probably right was the only one standing by those officers the best he could given the circumstances. Lets turn that Blue Candle into a Blue Flame Victory for Al this month!!
anonymous says
I second that Amen….time for Cassilly to go! Time for employees in the SAO to have a real leader they can depend on. Time for the rapid attrition of staff to end! Time for real leadership to deal with the Heroin Crisis. Its time for Justice to be Sought not criminal convictions.
Ryden is a slime ball. Send him packing! I will provide the truck!
True Blue says
Are you reading the same letter I did? Al was against charging the police. Is your vest or gunbelt too tight and you’re not getting enough oxygen to your brain, 5oh? Go tell your supervisor, LT, CPT, Major, Sheriff, Chief , or Commissioner or if you work here in the county go tell Ryden, Tobin or Cassilly they’re wrong and see how long before you’re suspended and before IA. God forbid you’re on probation as the door would whisk you in the butt out the door? Ask the former deputy who was involved in the incident in Jarrettsville about Ryden and company “supporting police??”
anonymous says
Please tell us more about Jarrettsville and what the SAO did.
True Blue says
@ Fiveoh :Al was against charging the cops, and duh, Jarrettsville incident with Deputy a few years back, charged by Ryden and Cassilly and crew… yup support the police
True Blue says
And while your at it Truthbomb, tell us why Wonderboy gets dressed up in a Tuxedo and his wife in a gown, attends the fundraisers and events for the Honorable Judges Ishak and Kries , gets photographed, sings their praises, endorses them, and then goes off and goes with his wife and kids to the less than integral Tobin fundraisers and proclaims she’s the best, and these “judges make mistakes?” Yup Ryden has integrity alright And I have yet to see one advertisement, campaign piece, video or anything that Al has made any derogatory comments about any of his opponents, other than to state he saw Ryden at the last fundraiser for the Judges like I said a few days after Tobins Pancake Breakfast. .
Bluecandlein21015 says
@True Blue. Oh, you don’t know? His two faced support for Tobin is because she agreed to withdraw her application in order to make sure Ryden got the State’s Attorney appointment after Joe’s “fake” retirement. Ishak and Kreis know who they are dealing with. It’s no secret to anyone. I just hope voters don’t fall for it.
True Blue says
@ Bluecandlein2015: Yup, no wonder she’s been passed over by both political sided Governors. She’s just as much in the game.. I love. “Fake Retirement” , couldn’t say it better myself
True Blue says
Candle, what 4 times now? I too hope the voters see the integrity of Judges Ishak and Kries as well.
Bluecandlein21015 says
@True Blue. Great minds think alike! 😉
True Blue says
Yes Sir we do.
Jillie says
Are you referring to the wife he stole from another man and the daughters he now passes off as his own? Very ethical.
True Blue says
@ Fiveoh :Al was against charging the cops, and duh, Jarrettsville incident with Deputy a few years back, charged by Ryden and Cassilly and crew… yup support the police
anonymous says
I think the full text of this article published today is very appropriate:
Here is the full article for those that may not be able to open it Harford prosecutor candidates object to Cassilly-backed attorney’s email to police
By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 13, 2018
Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly in his Bel Air, Md. office (File)
Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly in his Bel Air, Md. office (File)
After nine terms in office Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly is not seeking reelection this year, and a pack of four Republican challengers are vying to be on the ballot in November to take his place.
Cassilly has thrown his support behind David Ryden, his deputy as of January, but the other candidates expressed concern about some of Ryden’s campaign statements. They focused in particular on an email sent to county law enforcement in March advertising a fundraising event by suggesting their support is how they can thank Ryden for taking late-night and weekend calls, getting them out of court early, and “going out of my way to jam up some guy who spit or hit you on the road.”
Ryden said he was simply asking police to support someone who has worked with them rather than against them.
“I think it’s perfectly appropriate to remind the guys and the ladies who sacrifice themselves every day out there what type of prosecutor do you want reviewing your cases and making determinations about what we’re doing with criminals,” he said.
The “jam up” comment meant putting people in jail for assaulting police, he said.
“Attacking law enforcement is particularly offensive here in Harford County,” Ryden said, referencing the line-of-duty deaths of two deputies in 2016. “We certainly take a dim view on that.”
But Ryden’s fellow candidates in the June 26 GOP primary all expressed concern about the tone of the email and its implications.
“I am deeply troubled and offended by that email,” said Steven Trostle, current interim state’s attorney in Cecil County. “I believe it is a strong-arm tactic by Mr. Ryden, and whether or not it violates any rules of professional conduct or ethics is for another body to determine.”
Lisa Marts, a former Harford County prosecutor who left the office in 2016, said she thought the email “ethically had some issues.”
“It’s concerning when you have someone who has that kind of power,” she said. “You have to consider how’s he going to handle cases in the future.”
Albert Peisinger, a career prosecutor with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, called the language “questionably unethical” and “very quid pro quo.”
“I think it’s unethical to ask for favors,” he said. “I think it’s also unethical to describe your job as doing them a favor.”
Democratic candidate Carlos R. Taylor, who is running unopposed in the June 26 primary, did not respond to a request for comment.
Ryden said the email was about supporting law enforcement but if there is ever a question about the validity of a police officer’s report, it would be investigated.
“If something doesn’t smell right, there’s probably something wrong,” he said. “We don’t just take law enforcement at face value.”
Cassilly said “maybe the language wasn’t the best” but it does not mean Ryden will not be an objective prosecutor.
“The police don’t get a pass up here or some kind of immunity for criminal conduct,” he said. “They know if you’re living in Harford County you’re going to be held to the same standard as any other citizen.”
Sheriff Jeff Gahler, who is up for reelection and has endorsed Ryden, said he was not a recipient of the email, which was advertising a fundraising event with Ryden and himself, but he is familiar with it.
“I leave that to Dave Ryden to answer for,” he said. “It wasn’t my thoughts, it was his thoughts and his campaign.”
Gahler added that he does not believe his deputies face any pressure to support Ryden, though the deputies’ union has endorsed him as a whole.
“The deputies feel free when they cast their vote to vote the way they feel, not under any specific pressure,” he said.
Baltimore defense attorney Margaret Mead, who handles cases frequently in Harford County, said the email was brought to her attention about two weeks after it was sent. She said she is concerned by the language.
“I was so troubled by it because in the current climate where officers have been videotaped being horribly aggressive and abusive to a person, to an arrestee, and then he says, ‘Look if you elect me and the person who spits on you, hits you, I will jam them up,’ that’s a threat,” she said. “That is setting a tone for policies and procedures in an office that is supposed to protect the United States Constitution that is supposed to protect any citizen.”
Mead is not a Harford County resident and is not publicly supporting any of the candidates, but she said she is researching whether Ryden has potentially violated the Maryland Attorneys’ Rules of Professional Conduct.
“It’s still being questioned whether or not it does violate the rules of ethics,” she said. “I would never in a million years want to make a complaint about somebody if I were wrong. Something might be ethical and not moral.”
Shocked friend says
I am friends with and personally know the Ryden and Peisinger families. As a republican my vote was going to one of the two I just couldn’t decide which one. When I saw the video posted by Ryden I was shocked. I then got at least 2 postcards in the mail from Ryden attacking Peisinger. I think both could do the job but this does make me question Dave Ryden and I just wish he hadn’t gone down the negative attack path. I think Dave Ryden does owe Al Peisinger an apology at minimum. I can’t wait for the election to be over.
True Blue says
@ Shocked Friend:
I posted this a bit earlier, in response to a nasty post directed at me so please excuse me for the Wonderboy comment, as I see you’re friends with both families. I meant no disrespect to Dave Ryden’s wife or family at all, but I too am sadly shocked at what a nasty and dirty campaign he’s running and how he’s attacking AL. I’m certainly not trying to sway your vote, tell you who to vote for this reason or that reason, as that would just as bad, and silly. But what’s notable here is Al has not made one disparagement comment about any of his opponents in his campaign. He did however point out the fact and it’s easily verified the unethical actions of David by showing support to all the Judges at their separate fundraisers and by that disturbing email Ryden sent out. I’m with you, I can’t wait for the entire election process to be over…Good luck with your decision.
True Blue says
June 14, 2018 at 6:37 pm
And while your at it Truthbomb, tell us why Wonderboy gets dressed up in a Tuxedo and his wife in a gown, attends the fundraisers and events for the Honorable Judges Ishak and Kries , gets photographed, sings their praises, endorses them, and then goes off and goes with his wife and kids to the less than integral Tobin fundraisers and proclaims she’s the best, and these “judges make mistakes?” Yup Ryden has integrity alright And I have yet to see one advertisement, campaign piece, video or anything that Al has made any derogatory comments about any of his opponents, other than to state he saw Ryden at the last fundraiser for the Judges like I said a few days after Tobins Pancake Breakfast. .
True Blue says
BTW I totally agree an apology and other measures are in order from Ryden. Have a good Night.
NYPD says
TRUE Blue has a lot to say
Nothing that would sustain as a factual statement.
Apparently been jaded somewhere and somehow. A True Blue I think not. By calling Dave a snake you must think Joe is a snake. Something you want to say about Cassilly also ?
True Blue says
@NYPD if you’re real police, be a detective, detect, look at the facebook pages of the candidates I spoke of. See him and all his posts on both sites. That is of course if the Snake hasn’t removed his posts, but he can’t remove the pictures on the Judges site. So hows that for positive thinking. BTW Those two Judges are two men of the utmost integrity and Character. Unlike others we know. And nope, nothing about Cassilly other than this is probably one of the most unadvised things he has done in his long career. That is excluding the “fake retirement” when he didn’t get the person in he wanted. Factual, sustained and anything else you want to call it.
SoulCrusher says
I’m not saying I think Ryden is the best candidate, nor do I have any love for the current SAO, but the argument of a person running for State’s Attorney and brown nosing ALL of the Judges and NOT taking a side publicly for either side of the bench is weak. Look, if he became SA and did not remain neutral he could lose the favor of whatever Judge he is in front of in the future. ALL the Judges candidates have potential of winning and I don’t know if it is a candidate for State’s Attorney best interest incurring the wrath of a potential Judge he may see in the future. I know from personal experience that the Judges of the Harford County Circuit Court will make intentionally errant and illegal decisions because they simply don’t like the person. Treason is another reason, but we’ll stay on topic for now and focus on the old saying, “You don’t SH#T where you eat”. I’m not trying to defend Ryden, but the other arguments that are listed in the article seem to be more convincing than the “two faces of a prosecutor” thing. Let’s face it, ALL lawyers have two faces. One they use to speak from and the other they use to deficate from, yet both seem to be full of the same thing.
Sword of Light says
Yeah maaaaaannn…the MAN is like keeping me down maaaaaaaannnnn
NYPD says
I always see true blue post in the negative
He may be ready for the rubber gun squad