Rep. Harris: “President Trump has Taken a Historic Step by Meeting with Kim Jong Un”

From Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC: On June 12, Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) issued the following statement on President Trump’s summit in Singapore with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un:

“I am encouraged by positive reports coming from the Singapore Summit. President Trump has made more progress in the last year and a half than previous presidents made over several decades. President Trump has taken a historic step by meeting with Kim Jong Un, and I am hopeful that lasting and stable peace can be achieved on the Korean Peninsula. While a denuclearization deal is far from complete, I trust President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo to protect American interests during negotiations. I also have full confidence that President Trump will seek Congressional approval of any treaty that stems from these negotiations – something the Obama Administration failed to do for the Iran nuclear deal.”