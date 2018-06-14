Rep. Harris: “President Trump has Taken a Historic Step by Meeting with Kim Jong Un”

From Congressman Andy Harris:
WASHINGTON, DC: On June 12, Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) issued the following statement on President Trump’s summit in Singapore with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un:
“I am encouraged by positive reports coming from the Singapore Summit. President Trump has made more progress in the last year and a half than previous presidents made over several decades. President Trump has taken a historic step by meeting with Kim Jong Un, and I am hopeful that lasting and stable peace can be achieved on the Korean Peninsula. While a denuclearization deal is far from complete, I trust President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo to protect American interests during negotiations. I also have full confidence that President Trump will seek Congressional approval of any treaty that stems from these negotiations – something the Obama Administration failed to do for the Iran nuclear deal.”
Comments
Disgusted says
My father fought in Korea in 1950-51. The picture of The Trumpster saluting a North Korean general absolutely sickens me.
Andy says says
How about when Obama bowed to the thugs? Have you ever recovered from that display?
SoulCrusher says
Obama bowed in 2009 to the Saudi King Abdullah and we need to remember that the majority of attackers in the 911 tragedy were in fact Saudis. He also bowed to the Emperor of Japan in 2009 and we must remember that the Japanese were in fact our mortal enemies in World War II. He also bowed to the Queen of England who is in fact the head of the Monarchy we fought for independence from. Of these three I mentioned, the only one who really is a thug was the Saudi King and we have since found out that many Saudi Princes were supporters of terrorism against the United States. Lastly, he bowed to Nancy Pelosi and that is very offensive. We are a democracy and our leaders are elected through a supposed democratic process. The leader of our nation should NOT bow to any leader of a foreign power as it contradicts American idealism of freedom as a whole.
Amazing says
Did you see the pictures of Kim saluting American Generals? Yea me neither.
SoulCrusher says
Quite frankly, I didn’t see a picture of ANY current American General at the summit, period.
Khan says
Time will tell. So far the result of the summit is that we no longer hold readiness exercises with our ally South Korea in exchange for a photo op that raised the status of a brutal dictator on the world stage.
Drain the swamp says
I love how all these people are giving credit to Trump for calming thing down when he himself was fanning the flames for the past year. I heard someone say you don’t give a fireman the fireman of the year award when that same fireman is the arsonist who caused the fire. Trump is that fireman. The fact that he doesn’t seem others by all the human rights abuses is just the icing on the cake.
Gary Ambridge says
TRUMP WAS OUTFOXED IN SINGAPORE
“… Kim forced the American president… to accept North Korea as a nuclear equal, to provide security guarantees to North Korea, and to cancel war games with South Korea that the North has protested for decades.
In exchange for these concessions, Trump seems to have won astonishingly little. In a joint statement, Kim merely “reaffirmed” the same commitment to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula that North Korea has repeatedly made since 1992 (WHICH THEY HAVE NEVER DONE).”
What was NOT accomplished:
• Did not define denuclearization
• Did not explain verification
• Did not describe the pace for actions
• Did not discuss human rights
• Did not account for missals in place
• Did legitimize Kim
• Did weaken the defense of the South
However, it might have been the reality star-turned-President’s most spectacular made-for-television stunt yet.
SoulCrusher says
Trump gave up nothing and this “summit” was just the start of something that could become a reality. The War Games he had cancelled cost the US Taxpayers millions of dollars every year and is our showing of “good faith” in North Korea keeping its word in allowing inspectors to enter and starting a denuclearization process. It may all be a pipe dream, but then again it may turn out to be the greatest achievement an American President has accomplished since the fall of the Soviet Union. We shall see how it all unfolds….The “summit” did NOT legitimize KIM, nor did it weaken South Korea. KIM is the ruler of North Korea and this is undisputable. South Korea can’t defend itself and has relied on American involvement since the end of the Korean War. We don’t need to practice War Games and show the perceived enemy our course of action if an invasion takes place. In all reality, the War Games weakened South Korea and our own Military every time they took place because it shows our enemies exactly what we are contemplating.
Cult45 says
Somebody drank a big glass of the kool aid.
SoulCrusher says
I also took the “red” pill.
Cult45 says
Makes sense, I was getting a real incel vibe off of you, one of Stephen Miller’s lost boys.
Whatever says
Incel. That’s really cute. Cult45 learned a new word from the crooked media and can’t wait to use it. Did you giggle when you told your little friends about what you did?
SoulCrusher says
I actually was referring to the “Matrix”. However, you can read into it any way you like. I don’t care. I see you chose to take the “blue” pill….
LockHIMup says
South Korean pays the United States 50% yearly for the cost of the U.S. military in Korea including the cost of the exercises.
This is not about South Korean but all of the Pacific rim countries
Also did you know the military conducts joint military exercises in Europe als
SoulCrusher says
South Korea’s economy was built on the foreign aid they received from the US. It has grown so much that we don’t give them aid anymore and in 2015 they were our 6th largest trading partner and we did 43 billion in exports to their country. Their economy is a product of our goodwill and even though they pay 50% of the yearly US military costs, our military would NOT be there unless they needed it. Quite frankly, I’m tired of our country being the World Police and absorbing all the cost, so that the American taxpayer pays for every other country’s welfare. It is ridiculous and fiscally unsustainable. Yes, I am aware that we conduct joint military exercises in Europe as well and I think their country’s should pay for that too. The secret global wealth redistribution program that takes wealth from Americans and places it into the hands of others has to end or there will eventually be no America. We will be bankrupt.
obamahasanobel says
If you are worried about the millions of dollars spent maybe we should start at home.
The Idiot in charge had already spent over $80 million in his golf trips to Mar A Largo
SoulCrusher says
Quite frankly, I would feel safer in Mar A Largo than the White House. The White House is probably bugged by the DOJ. As far as Obama’s nobel prize, what did he do to earn it? At that point in his Presidency he hadn’t done much yet. He basically got it for winning an election. It seems to me that there is a different set of standards for different people and that does nothing but add in to Trump’s claims that he isn’t treated fairly. I used to think he was an idiot too. That was until the collapse of the Democratic Party and the way he literally controls the media with Twitter. He may go down as a political genius before its all over, or at least a social media mogul. There isn’t any President in our history that has told us exactly what he’s thinking in real time, all the time. It is actually pretty amazing.
True Test of says
Interesting to notice how SoulCrusher lapses into Trump’s very own mantra: “We shall see how it all unfolds.” Maybe he’s trolling for Sarah H.S’s job “by the end of the year.”
SoulCrusher says
Whatever. You can’t change things unless you try. Just for the record, I was all for trying to work things out with Iran as well. It just didn’t work out. Repeatedly, I have claimed I am NOT a Republican or a Democrat. I am an American. I have never registered to vote and have never taken part in an election. My name does appear on Republican voter registration from the early 2000’s. but that was because Edward Thomas Maxwell Jr. registered me without my permission. That’s right. My former friend and lawyer illegally registered me as a Republican and when I found out about it I was very upset. I told him, “I really wish you hadn’t done that”. It is my belief that both political parties have caused great irreversible harm to this country and I’ve always said both parties are after the same thing, they just have different paths to the same objective. Remember, FDR stole our gold and sold our souls while Richard Nixon removed the gold standard from our currency and institutionalized treason against the people as rule of law. Democrats want social change and Republicans want war. There is NO Constitutional Authority to do what either party wants to do and both parties are vessels of treason against us.
Duh says
To save millions he military is going to send all the troops golfing for a week with no pay…..
SoulCrusher says
It’s better than bombing a foreign country for furthering an agenda to overthrow another country’s sovereignty. How did that work out in Libya? Yeah, they paid us back by setting up our Ambassador to be murdered by the same scum we were supposed to be helping. That’s what happens when you arm our enemies for your own political purposes. Benghazi was just one clusterfuck that should have shown you traitors the error of your ways. You leave other country’s alone unless they are waging a war against us and war can be waged thru military action or economical action. You’ll never learn because you’re too busy convincing little boys that they are really little girls and trying to disarm the American public.
Harford Republican says
News flash Andy the world was happy with the Iran deal congress hated it because a black President liked it. It’s been years and just like healthcare where is the better deal from the republicans?
Pullen will make such a better congress person than you.