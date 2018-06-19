2 Children Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-95 near Bel Air

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police from the JFK Barrack continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Harford County that sent two children to area hospitals.

There were five vehicles involved in the crash. Two tractor trailers were among the vehicles involved.

The injured includes a fourteen year old girl, who was the rear left seat passenger in a 2008 black Honda Civic, operated by Paul Manion, 39, and occupied in the front seat by Angela Manion, 37, all of Belcamp. The 14 year old girl is currently being treated for her injuries at Johns Hopkins Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Paul was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Angela was transported to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

A thirteen year old girl from New Jersey, was also transported from the scene. She is currently receiving medical treatment at Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. She was the front right passenger in a black Toyota Camry operated by Carla Ortiz, 50, of Chesilhurst, New Jersey. Carla was transported to Johns Hopkins Main.

Cierra Wilder, 23, of Havre de Grace was transported from the scene to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. She was the driver and sole occupant of a white Nissan Sentra involved in the crash.

The driver of a 2011 white Volvo truck tractor involved in the crash is identified as John Terry, Jr., 23, of Henderson, North Carolina. Terry was the operator and sole occupant in the truck tractor that was pulling a white 53 foot enclosed box trailer, hauling roof shingles. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver of a 2008 white International truck tractor, pulling a white 53 foot enclosed box trailer, is identified as Bruce Hurst, 62, of Runnemede, New Jersey. Lateesah Whitely, 27, was the only passenger in the International truck tractor at the time of the crash. Both Hurst and Whitely refused medical treatment at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the white Volvo tractor trailer traveling northbound on I-95, north of MD Route 24, was in lane 3 at the 78 mile marker. The black Toyota Camry, black Honda Civic, and white International tractor trailer were also traveling in the same direction in the same lane. The white Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound on I-95, north of MD 24 in lane 2.

For reasons unknown at this time, police believe the white Volvo tractor trailer struck multiple vehicles as it was entering a construction zone with lane closures at lane one at mile marker 78.1 on northbound I-95 in Harford County. The initial crash resulted in a chain reaction, sending six people to area hospitals.

Troopers from the JFK Highway Barrack responded to the scene, along with EMS personnel from Harford County. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team and personnel from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division also responded to investigate the cause of the crash. Charges are pending.

Personnel from the Maryland Transportation Authority assisted with traffic detours. Lanes on northbound I-95 were closed for six and one-half hours as traffic was diverted onto Route 24.

The investigation continues.