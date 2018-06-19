Harford County Education Association Endorses 15 Candidates

From the Harford County Education Association:

HCEA has endorsed 15 candidates for local, state and national offices in the upcoming elections.

We believe these candidates will best serve the needs of our community, our schools, our teachers and our children. Most importantly, these candidates have demonstrated a thorough understanding of the complex issues which our teachers face, as well as, consistent dedication to our public schools, our teachers and our students.

The HCEA endorsements are as follows:

Governor/Lt. Governor: Ben Jealous & Susan Turnbull

Attorney General: Brian Frosh

MD House of Delegates District 7: Alison Berkowitz

MD House of Delegates District 34A: Mary Ann Lisanti

County Council President: Patrick Vincenti

County Council District B: Joe Woods

County Council District A: Chad R. Shrodes

Board of Education District A: Jansen Robinson

Board of Education District C: Jim Antal & Kathy Carmello

Board of Education District D: Al Williamson

Board of Education District E: Rachel Gauthier

Board of Education District F: Sonja Karwacki

U.S. Senate: Ben Cardin

HCEA vets all candidates for endorsement through a careful selection process, which includes completion of a questionnaire and interviews with educators. All candidates are given the opportunity to participate in the HCEA endorsement process.

Ryan Burbey President-HCEA