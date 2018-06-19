Hemelt: Questions for Beulah, Support for Jahnigen in District F Harford County Council Primary

From Erin Hemelt:

Dear Editor,

As I was reading the dagger press this afternoon, I came across someone “Sounding Off,” about the fact that Councilman Curtis Beulah, District F, owes thousands of dollars in taxes.

Being a constituent in District F I feel the need to look into this.

I’ve looked into the fact that councilman Curtis Beulah does owe tax money and a part of that was a year or so when he was a county councilman. Not just a few thousand dollars, I’m talking like over $160,000 that he owes. And this is all public information, anybody can go and look this information up. Looks like garnishments had to be put in place for him to pay this back to our county. And he wants us to vote for him, again? How can we trust him to help our district? How can we vote on someone who can’t handle their own businesses?

Let me tell you my first time meeting Curtis Beulah. I had the chance to go to the inauguration for the Harford County Council after the last County elections in 2014. After the ceremony there was a reception and when I walked in I saw my councilman, Curtis Buelah. He was standing there at a table by himself. I took it upon myself to go up to him and introduce myself and let him know that I was in his district. As I kept talking to him he never looked me in the eye, was never interested in anything I had to say, was looking all around and not paying attention to me. From that moment I had a distaste for him. I found him to be extremely rude and arrogant.

And what completely put me off from him was when he voted himself an 18% raise!! As a concerned parent in my district our schools are overcrowded and our teachers are underpaid and he is voting himself an 18% raise? I’m ashamed that he’s actually representing my district.

Councilman Curtis Beulah votes the way he’s told to vote. However the County Executive and the County Council President wants him to vote that is what he does.

I am furthermore baffled by when his wife, Jean Beulah, came to my door a few weeks ago and handed literature over because she’s running for the Republican Central Committee. As she is talking she notices I have three political signs in my front yard. She takes one of them and starts to badmouth that candidate. Proceeds to go on how this candidate did nothing when he was is office and said that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. I’m sorry, I find that very, very distasteful. And the fact is what she didn’t know, which she was told, that this one candidate is a very very close family friend and has been for many years. And she was told that she has no idea what she’s talking about and that this candidate actually researches and does his homework, knows what he’s talking about and is not just shooting from the hip. He actually has his own ideas. If you have to stoop that low to badmouth another person that is running for an office you should be ashamed of yourself. I for one will NOT be voting for Curtis Beulah for for District F Harford County Councilman. I want someone that is energetic, has integrity, and cares for the people in their district and not just themselves.

That’s why my vote is going to Amy Jahnigen for Harford County Councilman District F.

Erin Hemelt