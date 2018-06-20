Harford County Public Schools Receives Grant to Continue Full-day Prekindergarten at 3 Elementary Schools

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools is pleased to announce it received from the Maryland State Department of Education’s Division of Early Childhood a $859,248 grant to continue the full-day prekindergarten program at three of its elementary schools for the upcoming 2018-19 school year: Deerfield Elementary School, Magnolia Elementary School, and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School.

Children who are four years old by September 1 and reside in the attendance area for Deerfield Elementary, Magnolia Elementary, or William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary will have the opportunity to attend full-day kindergarten at their school.

Parents/guardians interested in applying for the 2018-2019 school year should visit the school office during business hours as soon as possible to begin the process.

While attending the full-day program, four-year-olds will be immersed in learning experiences to help them develop and maintain the basic skills necessary for successful school performance.

The goal of the program is to provide appropriate activities that address the literacy, cognitive, social, emotional, and physical needs of young children. The curriculum is theme-based, and all content areas are integrated throughout the program.

Teachers initiate and sustain communication with parents and guardians by sharing information specific to their child’s performance and progress in school, connecting home, school, and community in a collaborative environment to better meet the needs of the child.

Who is eligible for Harford County Public School’s full-day and half-day prekindergarten programs according to the Maryland State Department of Education?

• The child must be four years old on or before September 1.

• Automatic eligibility for a prekindergarten program will occur when a child meets the age of entry guidelines and is at least one of the following:

– Is from an economically disadvantaged background (i.e., eligible for free or reduced price meal program as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture).

– Is homeless or in foster care.

• Children who do not meet the automatic criteria for eligibility will be considered for enrollment based upon availability of space and prioritized criteria. As with automatic eligibility, children must first meet the age of entry guidelines. If space is available, parent/guardian letters for acceptance of students not meeting automatic criteria will be mailed mid to late August.

How do I find out if my child is eligible?

Applications are available now for the 2018-19 school year. Each year, applications for the coming school year will be made available in all elementary schools starting the first Friday of May.

Complete the application and return it to a school that has a prekindergarten program. The school will notify you in writing before the start of the school year if your child will be enrolled in the program.