Kreamer Challenges District 34 Senate Opponent James’ Residency; Case Pending in Court of Appeals

From Barbara Osborn Kreamer, Democratic candidate for MD Senate, District 34:

Former District 34 Delegate Barbara Osborn Kreamer, who is a candidate for MD Senate in District 34, has challenged her opponent’s qualification to run for the same office. She notes that her opponent may not meet the constitutional requirement to have resided in the district for six months immediately preceding filing for office.

Originally filed timely in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Kreamer sued the State Board of Elections challenging the residence of former Delegate Mary-Dulany James. The Circuit Court dismissed the matter, and Kreamer timely appealed to the MD Court of Appeals. Challenges to candidates’ qualifications by-pass the middle Court of Special Appeals.

Instead of scheduling oral arguments, the MD Court of Appeals has notified the Assistant Attorney General representing the Board of Elections that he has three days to file an answer and hinted at grounds for an effective reply. Kreamer seeks a ruling before voting in the Democratic Primary concludes. If the nominee is disqualified, the Democratic Central Committee will appoint a candidate for the General Election to face incumbent Republican Bob Cassilly.

See the notification below and the attachments for the complainant’s pleadings at the circuit and appeal levels.