Peisinger: “David Ryden is Lying to the Citizens of Harford County”

From Al Peisinger, candidate for Harford County State’s Attorney:
So I decided to take my opponent up and asked one of the “Baltimore Six”, as he called them, who prosecuted them. Below you can read the statement I received from Officer Nero.
It clearly shows David Ryden is lying to the citizens of Harford County. Let him know how you feel about this type of behavior because Harford County deserves better.
Vote for Albert Peisinger for Harford County State’s Attorney June 26th (you can still early vote today).
Comments
Lance in Hickory says
After reading this directly from one of the Baltimore Officers charged it makes things real clear for me. Dave Ryden’s fatal campaign mistake will be that he went negative when it wasn’t necessary. I will not vote for anyone that decided it was in their best interest to make a smear campaign. It shows you what he would do with you and your family if you were dealing with the States Attorneys office and he is elected. Just no place for that.
Djmska says
Prosecution (Merriam-Webster): the act or process of prosecuting; specifically: the institution and continuance of a criminal suit involving the process of pursuing formal charges
The prosecution of the Freddie Gray case began on May 1, 2015 when Albert Peisinger stood proudly next to Marilyn Mosby at the public spectacle announcing the charges against six innocent police officers.
When Albert Peisinger told the detective to get sealed search warrants for the officer’s personal cell phones to obtain evidence to be used against them – HE WAS PROSECUTING. When Albert Peisinger found a new judge to get search warrants that had been previously denied signed – HE WAS PROSECUTING. When Albert Peisinger put together discovery (which is providing the State’s evidence to the defense) – HE WAS PROSECUTING.
I have nothing but the utmost respect for Officer Nero and the rest of the officers involved, but prosecution begins long before you walk into a courtroom. Albert Peisinger wants to rewrite history and lead voters to believe that prosecution only happens in court. Prosecution begins when you are working toward charging someone with a crime which is precisely what he and that office did. Using his logic, would he also say that Marilyn Mosby didn’t prosecute them, since she was not personally trying the case?
Just a few text messages from Albert Peisinger to the detective, organizing and gathering evidence to be used at trial against the officers… are up on Ryden’s Facebook now.
Lance from Hickory says
Dear Mr. Ryden- Isn’t that his job of the States Attorney to collect all the facts and present them to either a grand jury or commissioner to see if charges are necessary. I just dont get where you are going with this Mr. Ryden. Mr. Peisinger excused himself when he didn’t agree but prior to that he was doing his job. I believe the police do great work but in Baltimore especially you never know and what Mr. Peisinger did was nothing more than a fact finding mission. It scares me that you wouldn’t do the same and wouldn’t want the facts. That Mr. Ryden is scary.
This is funny says
Peisinger did his job and Dave got dirty. Dave Ryden is just mad because he got called out. Dave is at a loss for words. I hope no one gave Dave the advice to go negative they need to be fired! Dave Ryden will lose this race
Djmska says
I can’t speak for Ryden but it’s clear in the text messages I’ve seen that this is no “fact finding mission.” The charges were already filed and peisinger was actively helping to build a case against those cops.
This is funny says
So did Peisinger participate in the actual initial hearing or trials of any of the 6 defendants? Did he represent the state as the attorney in those hearings? I don’t remember seeing him in those hearings. If I’m wrong I’m wrong.
Sam Jefferson says
So if you are a police officer and you stretch the truth you can no longer testify. Do these rules apply to the States Attorneys office?
Smitty says
I cannot believe that Dave Ryden did what he did and even better Al Peisinger just caught him in a lie. This is crazy. I was planning on voting for Ryden but this just changed the whole outcome. Ryden really needs to resign, he cannot be trusted. This is why unions shouldn’t endorse during the primary election. This is a bad reflection of the Sheriffs Union, Jeff Gahler and Joe Cassilly.
Djmska says
Response on Ryden’s page.
Prosecution (Merriam-Webster): the act or process of prosecuting; specifically: the institution and continuance of a criminal suit involving the process of pursuing formal charges
The prosecution of the Freddie Gray case began on May 1, 2015 when Albert Peisinger stood proudly next to Marilyn Mosby at the public spectacle announcing the charges against six innocent police officers.
When Albert Peisinger told the detective to get sealed search warrants for the officer’s personal cell phones to obtain evidence to be used against them – HE WAS PROSECUTING. When Albert Peisinger found a new judge to get search warrants that had been previously denied signed – HE WAS PROSECUTING. When Albert Peisinger put together discovery (which is providing the State’s evidence to the defense) – HE WAS PROSECUTING.
I have nothing but the utmost respect for Officer Nero and the rest of the officers involved, but prosecution begins long before you walk into a courtroom. Albert Peisinger wants to rewrite history and lead voters to believe that prosecution only happens in court. Prosecution begins when you are working toward charging someone with a crime which is precisely what he and that office did. Using his logic, would he also say that Marilyn Mosby didn’t prosecute them, since she was not personally trying the case?
Just a few text messages from Albert Peisinger to the detective, organizing and gathering evidence to be used at trial against the officers… are up on Ryden’s Facebook now.
We the People says
Ryden is trying to save his butt now. He decided to play dirty and now has been caught. Now he will use semantics to explain his position. Bottom Line: he tried to drive a wedge by using an excuse that Al P does not support Cops. That is plain and simply untrue. Period!
I hope Ryden hangs on this. Ryden you owe everyone an apology and do the right thing and step down. If your capable of doing the right thing.
Not a Fan says
Shame on you, Ryden.
Selvaraj says
Ryden is bad for Harford County. He and his mentor (Joe Cassilly) have been mismanaging the SAO now for years. Staff have been leaving in droves due to the situation and more are ready to leave if Ryden becomes the SA. He has lost touch with the awesome responsibility he has to ensure justice and not getting convictions at any cost. This demonstrates again his inability to control himself and do the right thing. His email to Sheriffs Officers where he claimed to “Jam Up” defendants, which shows his support for the Police Department is another example of his lack of leadership. Leaders set the example for subordinates and if they set a bad example that is what subordinates will follow.
He is clearly unfit to be Harford Counties next States Attorney as was the judgement of the Circuit Court Judges two years ago when Joe Cassilly faked his retirement and the Judges chose other more qualified person for the position of SA. After all Circuit Court Judges are well positioned to understand Ryden’s qualifications or lack of the same.
True Blue says
Just what many misinformed people like yourself need to know is that Judges are legally and ethically bound to remain neutral in all elections, campaigns and so forth. They were and legally charged and duty bound in a case like this, when a States Attorney is no longer capable of or wishes to resign from the position. When this occurs, the Administrative Judge of that county convenes a panel of the other siting judges to determine who will replace that States Attorney until the next election. In this case the States Attorney withdrew his resignation, for whatever reason he had and that is how we ended up with this mess of several different candidates. It is similar to when a Judge retires suddenly, or tragically passes or becomes ill, a similar panel of lawyers appointed to a nominating committee interview applicants for the position and refer them to the Governor of the State for his selection. This is just information for all you internet law scholars out there, and I am submitting this without any sort of endorsement for any candidate. Most of us who are aware of how the legal system is actually structured get somewhat tired of the many assumptions persons who watch too much TV think things should go. So with that in mind, please go forth and exercise your First Amendment of Free Speech, but please in a polite and adult manner. Thank you.
Tonya says
Maybe I’ll move back to Harford County now. Right next to you Wally and friends!
Blacklivesmatter says
Ryden, what gives you the right to do what you accused Al Peisinger of doing to these 6 police officers, victimize them. The difference is, Peisinger was merely doing his job because the circumstances called for an investigation, and you decided it was in YOUR best interest to put their faces out their almost 3 years later for your own personal gain, with no care or consideration to how it may affect them and their families as they are trying to recover from that incident? What gives you the right to make that decision for them? There are situations where the end does NOT justify the means and this is one of them.
And if Officer Nero spoke to you and Mr. Peisinger before your reckless decision to publicize these officers again, how could you not know that Mr. Peisinger was not the prosecutor? The answer is easy, you DID know that Mr. Peisinger was not the prosecutor and you knowingly chose to lie to the citizens of Harford County, again, for your personal gain. How can someone so willing to be so reckless and dishonest to say the least, be deserving of the position for which you are running?
You at the very least owe Officer Nero and the other 5 officers, Al Peisinger, and the citizens of Harford County an apology and at most sir, do the honorable thing, and step down from your present position. We the citizens of Harford County deserve better than you! We deserve better than a state’s attorney who will throw any one of us under the bus as long as gets something out of it. If Ryden is willing to victimize these police officers, men and women who put their lives on the line everyday, then what is he willing to do to any one of us ….scary thought.
Is this what you endorse and respect Sheriff Gahler? If it is, then how safe are we here in Harford County?
We the People says
Your not safe in Harford County…..This should not surprise anyone. The Harford County Circuit Court Judges already stated he isn’t most qualified when they turned him down as Cassillys replacement. Suddenly now he is most qualified? Who better to judge his qualifications than the Judges of the Court?.
Harford County voters should be afraid….be very afraid of this candidate.
We the People says
You just said below Tonya, or Jane you were moving back to Harford County near me and Wally. Come on Fallston will love you your 6 figure salary?
Djmska says
I think Ryden’s response clearly addresses the issue:
Prosecution (Merriam-Webster): the act or process of prosecuting; specifically: the institution and continuance of a criminal suit involving the process of pursuing formal charges
The prosecution of the Freddie Gray case began on May 1, 2015 when Albert Peisinger stood proudly next to Marilyn Mosby at the public spectacle announcing the charges against six innocent police officers.
When Albert Peisinger told the detective to get sealed search warrants for the officer’s personal cell phones to obtain evidence to be used against them – HE WAS PROSECUTING. When Albert Peisinger found a new judge to get search warrants that had been previously denied signed – HE WAS PROSECUTING. When Albert Peisinger put together discovery (which is providing the State’s evidence to the defense) – HE WAS PROSECUTING.
I have nothing but the utmost respect for Officer Nero and the rest of the officers involved, but prosecution begins long before you walk into a courtroom. Albert Peisinger wants to rewrite history and lead voters to believe that prosecution only happens in court. Prosecution begins when you are working toward charging someone with a crime which is precisely what he and that office did. Using his logic, would he also say that Marilyn Mosby didn’t prosecute them, since she was not personally trying the case?
Just a few text messages from Albert Peisinger to the detective, organizing and gathering evidence to be used at trial against the officers… are up on Ryden’s Facebook now.
Tonya says
I hear nice things about Fallston, we can hang out together.
We the People says
Awfully quite now, huh Wally, and Buddies.
We the People says
*quiet
Djmska says
Not quiet. Response on Ryden’s page:
Prosecution (Merriam-Webster): the act or process of prosecuting; specifically: the institution and continuance of a criminal suit involving the process of pursuing formal charges
The prosecution of the Freddie Gray case began on May 1, 2015 when Albert Peisinger stood proudly next to Marilyn Mosby at the public spectacle announcing the charges against six innocent police officers.
When Albert Peisinger told the detective to get sealed search warrants for the officer’s personal cell phones to obtain evidence to be used against them – HE WAS PROSECUTING. When Albert Peisinger found a new judge to get search warrants that had been previously denied signed – HE WAS PROSECUTING. When Albert Peisinger put together discovery (which is providing the State’s evidence to the defense) – HE WAS PROSECUTING.
I have nothing but the utmost respect for Officer Nero and the rest of the officers involved, but prosecution begins long before you walk into a courtroom. Albert Peisinger wants to rewrite history and lead voters to believe that prosecution only happens in court. Prosecution begins when you are working toward charging someone with a crime which is precisely what he and that office did. Using his logic, would he also say that Marilyn Mosby didn’t prosecute them, since she was not personally trying the case?
Just a few text messages from Albert Peisinger to the detective, organizing and gathering evidence to be used at trial against the officers… are up on Ryden’s Facebook now.
We the People says
Semantics…..
Paper Weight says
Mark my words… They will include this political race in a book about things not to do in a political campaign. Dave Ryden made a huge mistake in going after Al Peisinger. I firmly believe that Dave would have won but when he did what he did he completely self destructed. Very Very bad idea and it’s a shame because I really liked the guy, Al has succeeded in baiting him because the further Dave gets into this the more foolish and childish he makes himself look. You can’t make this stuff up.