Rep. Harris: “Opioid Abuse and Misuse – is a Dangerous Disease, but Relief is Possible”

From Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC: On June 22, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 6, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act. This package of bipartisan bills includes Medicaid, Medicare, and public health reforms to combat the opioid crisis. Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) released the following statement in support of the bill’s passage:

“Today, the House of Representatives passed a package of bipartisan bills to advance substance abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery initiatives, and to protect our communities from prescription opioids, heroin, and illicit synthetic drugs like fentanyl. The SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act expands access to substance abuse care, and improves oversight of opioid prescriptions and substance abuse treatment. This legislation also directs the Food and Drug Administration to smooth out the testing and approval processes for non-addictive treatments for pain and addiction, thus expanding patients’ options for treatment. As a physician, I understand that substance abuse – particularly opioid abuse and misuse – is a dangerous disease, but relief is possible if we all join hands and work together on this important issue.”

The full text of the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act can be found here.