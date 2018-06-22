Senate Candidate Kreamer Decries District 34 Democratic Primary Opponent James’ Outsize Gift From Campaign Funds

From Barbara Osborn Kreamer, Democratic candidate for MD Senate, District 34:
Barbara Osborn Kreamer, Democratic candidate for MD Senate, District 34, has filed a complaint with the State noting that her opponent Mary-Dulany James used campaign funds to purchase a Silver Lifetime Membership in the local branch of a national charity.
The Seven Hundred and Fifty dollar donation is prohibited under MD state regulations.
The MD State Board of Elections received Kreamer’s complaint on May 21st. On May 31st it notified Kreamer that it had referred the matter of the improper 2014 expenditure to the Division of Candidacy and Campaign Finance.
Maryland regulations prohibit the use of campaign funds for charitable donations because “Maryland requires campaign funds to be used for the purpose of supporting or opposing a candidate, question or political committee.”1 The manual of regulations governing candidates provides an exception: “a candidate may permissibly use campaign funds to attend a charitable event since attending the event increases the candidate’s visibility and allows the candidate to network with potential voters and donors.”2 The Harford Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet costs $60.
The James Campaign Fund is an ongoing entity that filed reports covering 2015 through the present day. So the gift is not permissible under the other exception, that is, the distribution of funds when filing a report to close down the fund.
Kreamer notes that James’ reports contain 2014 loans claimed to be from her personal funds totaling in $157,000. “So it seems that Mary-Dulany James could have afforded to make a personal tax deductible contribution to the local NAACP in a legal manner if she had lent a bit less to her campaign. As one of her donors, I thought all contributions would be targeted to her election effort.”
There is no notation of enforcement of the campaign finance laws in the intervening years. The burden of enforcement seems to be left to competitors like Kreamer or other interested persons. The Division has 30 days to provide a ruling to Senate hopeful Kreamer.
1. Summary Guide: Maryland Candidacy and Campaign Finance Laws, Maryland State Board of Elections, Revised March 2017, p 59.
2. Ibid, p 60.
Comments
Sword of Light says
Good lord who owes Kreamer a favor at the Dagger?
Mike Callahan says
Using campaign funds to give a gift to a public interest group is Political corruption
Political corruption is news,brother!
Chris says
This woman is SOOO annoying!!! Mow your jungle and take care of your personal instead of wasting time on stupid stuff Barbara.
Local Yocal says
Chris, you are correct sir. When her place on the corner of Maxa and Beards Hill Road looks so bad (grass needs mowed and her bush needs trimmed!), why would anyone vote for that old witch? Obviously she can’t take care of her place OR herself!
She really just needs to go away for good!
Mike Callahan says
Calling a woman a witch is a classic example of male misogyny –hatred , contempt, or prejudice of women!
Sword of Light says
I think it is commendable that Babs has broken the glass ceiling and proven that women candidates can be equally nutty as their male counterparts.
SoulCrusher says
Just for the record, many men were accused of witchcraft as well. Even though they would be a warlock most still called them witches by the common folk. However, we all now know that it was nothing but an excuse to have someone murdered by public execution in the old days….
Chris says
What if me, a woman calls her a witch? Or how about the children in the neighborhood that think her house looks like a witch must live there?
Sorry Local. I’m not a sir…lol
Mike Callahan says
Dear Christine Kim, if a woman calls another woman a witch they are abetting male hatred,contempt and prejudice of women. Have fun supporting misogyny! You must be a young knownothing Independent!
Mike Callahan says
By any chance, is Local Yocal Local’s first name “Steve”?
WTF? says
Blabs Osborn Kreamer, as Local Yocal said “PLEASE GO AWAY FOR GOOD” (and for the good of the party in Harford County!)
phil says
James and Kreamer – blasts from the past – that’s where they need to stay.
Old Guy says
The democrats must be really proud with these two running and then have that wife beating POS running for the house. Christ, they make Glass look good.