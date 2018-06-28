Rep. Harris: Congressional District 1 Opponent Colvin Violates Campaign Law

From Congressman Andy Harris:

As we continue working towards victory in November, I thank all supporters and volunteers dedicated to ensuring my continued conservative leadership that has strengthened our economy, brought more funding to fight opioids, increased protection from crime, and improved our quality of life in the First Congressional District. We have done great things together, and I look forward to continuing to bring more jobs, lower taxes, and strong constituent service to the district for the next two years.

While working to make laws to benefit CD-01 families, I strive to be a role model in observing and obeying our laws. It is only appropriate that ALL candidates for Congress demonstrate the utmost ethical behavior and be held to the highest standards of abiding by the law.

As I welcome Jesse Colvin to the congressional race, perhaps now would be a good time for him to focus on upholding U.S. laws, starting with campaign regulations. According to public documents, Mr. Colvin failed to file the required Financial Disclosure Statement (under the Ethics in Government Act) that was due November 2017 to the U.S. federal government . I call on Mr. Colvin to file the required documents immediately and pay the penalties for violating the law.