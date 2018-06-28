Rep. Harris: Congressional District 1 Opponent Colvin Violates Campaign Law

From Congressman Andy Harris:
As we continue working towards victory in November, I thank all supporters and volunteers dedicated to ensuring my continued conservative leadership that has strengthened our economy, brought more funding to fight opioids, increased protection from crime, and improved our quality of life in the First Congressional District. We have done great things together, and I look forward to continuing to bring more jobs, lower taxes, and strong constituent service to the district for the next two years.
While working to make laws to benefit CD-01 families, I strive to be a role model in observing and obeying our laws. It is only appropriate that ALL candidates for Congress demonstrate the utmost ethical behavior and be held to the highest standards of abiding by the law.
As I welcome Jesse Colvin to the congressional race, perhaps now would be a good time for him to focus on upholding U.S. laws, starting with campaign regulations. According to public documents, Mr. Colvin failed to file the required Financial Disclosure Statement (under the Ethics in Government Act) that was due November 2017 to the U.S. federal government . I call on Mr. Colvin to file the required documents immediately and pay the penalties for violating the law.
Interested observer says
Sounds like Andy is afraid of his competition
Mary Baumiller says
Oh please!! Harris supports Trump who hasn’t shown us his taxes, only his ignorance of the constitution and laws. It’s time for Harris to go!
Harford Republican says
Andy Harris claiming ethics violations.
Bawahahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Sick of Andy says
A quick search of the Financial Disclosures Database at http://clerk.house.gov/public_disc/financial-search.aspx
Shows ONLY elected house members submitted disclosures for 2017. No candidates for Congress submitted them.
Sick of Andy says
It also appears that Andy doesn’t know the law either. Disclosures are due in May of the year they qualify to report. https://ethics.house.gov/financial-disclosure/faqs-about-financial-disclosure-0
Khan says
What would you expect of Andy? He has just as clear an understanding of the USC as any Trump apparatchik.
Phil says
Please support and vote for Mr. Colvin , a veteran who would be a change for the better. Mr. Harris has shown himself to be arrogant and at times childish – Joppa-Magnolia open forum he verbally belittles the 15 year daughter of a constituent. Not cool Andy. A bunch of Colvin signs going up in Harford County.
Seriously? says
Where were you when Jared didn’t file documents and changed them multiple times?
CHARLES HARLOW says
Piss off.
Looking For Civility says
Those two words speak volumes about the person who said them
SoulCrusher says
Civility is non existent in a government that has become repugnant to the Constitution. Why would you expect civility in the words of those subjected to that government?
ForestHillResident says
I picture Andy having a free lunch at the Trump hotel while breathlessly drafting a press release that his Russian hacker friends unearthed the ethical concern that Colvin didn’t file a financial disclosure statement from 6 weeks after he decided on Twitter to run and long before anyone knew of him to give him money.
Rufas says
I picture you confused on Father’s Day.
MAGA says
Re Elect Andy along with Trump they will make abortions illegal again and start locking up women for getting one. Yet another step in making America great again.
SoulCrusher says
That is nothing but a scare tactic being implemented by the Democratic Party to manipulate the American people to join their cause. The subject has already been litigated and I don’t see the Supreme Court taking it up again to reverse the decision of Roe v. Wade. One way to make America great again would be to stop perpetuating myths and lies to achieve votes. Another way would be to confront unresolved issues in the best interest of the American people….
MAGA says
Trump said he will do what ever it takes to reverse Roe vs Wade and punish women. I’m praying that Andy being the good Catholic he is will support the President 1000%. We need God back in charge and to cull the herd of people with low morals. They put Paul Manafort who did nothing in jail it’s time to lock women up for killing babies.
SoulCrusher says
I remember that interview and I will bow to Chris Matthews being a hell of a manipulator. However, a President doesn’t have the authority to over ride law unless it is a specifically listed subject in the Constitution. He has power over immigration because that is what the Constitution says. Recently, the Supreme Court made a decision allowing a specific substance being banned in a specific State that caused an abortion. The “Day After Pill”. That law didn’t make ALL abortion illegal, but did make it harder to get one. As far as Trumps reasoning to make abortion illegal, well, that is a religious point of view and we all know that there is a separation of religion from the law and government. I am NOT Catholic, so why would I or any other non Catholic be subjected to a law of Catholicism? The answer is non Catholics are NOT subject to the moral views of a Catholic view point. If you think the Supreme Court will reverse Roe v. Wade on a reasoning such as this, then you’re crazier than Trump.
MAGA says
President Trump has the power to do what ever he wants. He is the most popular President ever who has gotten more done in 500 days than any other President in history. Cry all you want Trump will correctly punish woman who murder unborn babies.
SoulCrusher says
Uh huh, and the cow jumped over the moon….See how nonsensical statement mean the exact same thing. Nothing.
TiredOfWinningYet? says
When your a Democrat/Liberal, you’ll believe EVERYTHING a Republican says, and only what you want to hear , when a Democrat says it. You think Dems hate Trump? Wait till their Socialistic Super Star gets her heels dug in,(One “BIG” or should I say “UGE” Dem already taken down).
SoulCrusher says
By the way, that interview strengthened Trumps hold over the Evangelistic communities of America and aided him in winning an election. Just ask Hillary…..
Cdev says
Ironically Paul Manafort didn’t file required paperwork, exactly what Harris accuses this guy of. Additionally Manafort failed to report his income and pay taxes. I guess Harris feels Manafort belongs in Jail?
SickofGarbageTalk says
Go Andy! Lots of nonsense and blither spouting filling the pages of the Dagger replying to candidate’s comments. Good to have so much time on hand.
SoulCrusher says
There is NO such thing as ethics in government. The government is unethical. You have a bunch of legally trained criminals running our government, most of whom are chosen by two treasonous political factions called Republicans and Democrats. The fact that our population has been manipulated by these two political parties into believing that as a society we must move the direction of either party is a misnomer. Both parties have made law violating the rights of Americans. Both parties have individuals that have become rich from their political associations directly achieved by defrauding and stealing from the people they are supposed to represent. WE THE PEOPLE are tired of being slaves to a two party system that has and is trying to control the population thru passage of law that the legislative branch has absolutely no authority to do. It is time to realize that the government has overstepped all bounds and has become more tyrannical than any monarch we have been subjected to in the past. WE THE PEOPLE withdraw our consent to any law repugnant to the Constitution and WE THE PEOPLE demand that all laws created be subject to Constitutional scrutiny before they are enacted. It must be this way because the bi-lateral political system has turned government into an abomination. You now speak of campaign law involving financial disclosure and that is remarkable when we all know that there isn’t any financial responsibility or credible disclosure of what the government does with the finances of this country to begin with. Where were these ethics when Congress stole the Social Security funds and made a system where people that don’t pay in get a piece of the pie? Where were these ethics when a declared war against the American citizens was and has been levied for almost 5 decades? Where were the ethics when approved government funding of contractors listed hammers as costing $100, toilet seats costing $600 and coffee makers costing $3,000? Were any of these ethically questionable practices ever corrected? NO. I consider the question of financial statements under the Ethics in Government Act a moot point because there is no such thing as ethics or financial responsibility involving our government in the first place. Stop stealing from the American people and make our government ethically and financially responsible before acting like there is a shred of moral or fiscal responsibility involving the government or that treasonous code of rules and regulations you call law.