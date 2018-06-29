Man Killed in Possible DUI Crash on Bel Air Bypass

From Maryland State Police:

One person is dead and another is facing charges tonight after a single vehicle crash in Harford County that troopers believe may have involved an impaired driver.

The deceased is identified as Timothy H. Eyring, 49, of Baltimore, Md. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is an adult male from Bel Air, Md. He is not being identified at this time due to pending criminal charges that could result from the investigation.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. today, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the northbound Rt. 924 ramp to the northbound Rt. 1 bypass for the report of a vehicle crash. Troopers arrived and found one vehicle involved. Fire and rescue units responded and determined one person, identified as Eyring, was dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger in the rear seat was uninjured. The driver reported no injury.

During contact with the driver, troopers detected signs that he was possibly operating under the influence. Their investigation indicated the driver may have been under the influence. After consultation with the Harford County State’s Attorney, the driver was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for a blood test to determine his blood alcohol content. The results of that test are pending.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche lost control of the vehicle while on the ramp and traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and overturned. Eyring was a passenger in the front seat and was ejected from the vehicle. He had not been wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is continuing. Upon completion, it will be presented to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and consultation regarding charges.