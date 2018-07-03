2 Men Arrested in Connection with Aberdeen Homicide

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Two men are in custody, charged in the shooting death of an Aberdeen man that occurred on July 1, 2018.
On July 1, at approximately 3:57 a.m., Deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Perrywood Court in Aberdeen for the report of a gunshot and a male subject lying on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, Terrance David Sterrette, 36, of Aberdeen, deceased with a gunshot wound to the head.
The investigation was assumed by Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.
Through investigation, two male suspects were identified. Dornell Antwain Napoli, 33 of Washington D.C., and Daniel Delonte Hall, 26 of Temple Hills. The investigation revealed Sterrette was walking in the 200 block of Perrywood Court, when Napoli exited the passenger seat of a vehicle and attempted to rob Sterrette. During the course of the robbery, Napoli brandished a handgun and subsequently fired a shot, striking Sterrette in the head, killing him.
Detectives were able to identify Napoli and Hall, and with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department took both into custody without incident on Monday, July 2, 2018.
Both Napoli and Hall were charged with first degree murder, first degree assault and firearm use/felony violent crime. Both are being held in Washington D.C. awaiting extradition.
Sad says
How did Perryman and those apartments turn into such a festering problem? Seems like they’re carrying the load for most of Aberdeen’s problems.
Is that neighborhood patrolled by APD or the county?
Yup says
County. Perryman is just outside of the town limits of Aberdeen.
Farmer says
Section 8 housing. Taxpayer subsidized housing. Most of the people that live there are fine people that needed help. The problem is that their POS children and or grandchildren move there too bringing “the hood”,drugs, and guns with them. This looks like somebody owed drugs and or money to these dudes, and got whacked for it. I feel sorry for the good people who live here and just want to live their lives in peace. There obviously need to be more Police in perrywood, and some areas of Aberdeen.
Joseph says
hey hey ho ho section 8 housing has gotta go
Dave says
It’s called HUD
Live by it Die by it says
Suspects were both from the D.C. area. 4 AM. Hello. Take a look at MD Juciciary and see what it tells you about “Twist”. I’m sorry Mr. Sterrette. Asked residents of Perrywood about him and what his occupation was.
Confused says
What are “POS” children? And who is “Twist” and what is his occupation?
Jane says
Why is there so much violent crime in Harford County when supposedly you have a tough on crime States Attorney and Sheriff? Maybe tough is not the same as effective?
Something to give serious consideration to.
Taking Jane to School says
Maybe the answer would be that every place has incidents of violence, but that the FBI crime numbers are clear, crime and violent crime are all down for the past three years. Without having to speculate as you do, the facts speak clearly – being tough on crime equates to effective in reducing crime. We have a great Sheriff in Gahler and now we will hopefully be getting a great State’s Attorney in Peisinger!
Jane says
Where would one find these numbers?
Jane Knows Best says
RIGHT YOU MUST BE! I mean just look at Baltimore. Accepting crime is much better and much safer!
Careful Jane – Your stupidity is showing.
Jane says
Nobody suggests “accepting crime”….Honestly who is showing stupidity? The weekly murders, shootings, and bodies might suggest a different approach. Instead of name calling perhaps you can have a dialogue…..Oh but wait that’s how you handle all things. Correct?
How did that work in the recent Republican Primary? Not so well I believe. You keep it up if it makes you feel better about yourself. It actually shows how ignorant you are.
Jane Knows Best says
Weekly murders? Please outline Harford County’s weekly murders and I will apologize and vote straight Democrat. Have at it. I guess we are in roughly the 25th week of the year. The whole internet is available to you to fact find.
Jane says
Reading is fundamental I know so the statement said “weekly murders, shootings, and bodies”….Over the past few weeks we have had several of these types of incidents reported in the news. Since you want to nit pick every statement then you are right we haven’t had one every week. We have however had many, which should be concerning to anyone who wants a safe place to live.
Adam isn’t it your bed time? Preschool bus picks up early doesn’t it? Oh wait tomorrow is a Holiday so you Mom and Dad must be letting you stay up late.
Next?
We the Real People says
That’s ok Jane IS stupid, as he must have been heat stroked today mowing grass, and he and his multiple names and alias” live in Ceciltucky anyway.
Jane says
Seriously every other week we hear about another body and/or shooting in Harford County. Never mind the Heroin epidemic that all but continues to plague the county. Hopefully l P will have the experience and the leadership to focus limited resources on the actual issues in the county.