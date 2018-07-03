2 Men Arrested in Connection with Aberdeen Homicide

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Two men are in custody, charged in the shooting death of an Aberdeen man that occurred on July 1, 2018.

On July 1, at approximately 3:57 a.m., Deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Perrywood Court in Aberdeen for the report of a gunshot and a male subject lying on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, Terrance David Sterrette, 36, of Aberdeen, deceased with a gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation was assumed by Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Through investigation, two male suspects were identified. Dornell Antwain Napoli, 33 of Washington D.C., and Daniel Delonte Hall, 26 of Temple Hills. The investigation revealed Sterrette was walking in the 200 block of Perrywood Court, when Napoli exited the passenger seat of a vehicle and attempted to rob Sterrette. During the course of the robbery, Napoli brandished a handgun and subsequently fired a shot, striking Sterrette in the head, killing him.

Detectives were able to identify Napoli and Hall, and with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department took both into custody without incident on Monday, July 2, 2018.

Both Napoli and Hall were charged with first degree murder, first degree assault and firearm use/felony violent crime. Both are being held in Washington D.C. awaiting extradition.