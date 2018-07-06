Havre de Grace Installs Downtown Sound System

From the City of Havre de Grace:

The City of Havre de Grace has installed a sound system consisting of 28 centrally controlled speakers along St. John Street, Washington Street and in front of the Visitor Center. The speaker units will provide daily low volume, licensed, family friendly music and will broadcast programming during select special events. Each speaker is designed for high quality, all weather background sound reinforcement.

“The music is a lovely addition to the ambience of downtown Havre de Grace. After all, music is good for the soul and gives life to everything.” Havre de Grace Alliance Board Member, Johnny Boker said, “Imagine winter time, a late evening leaving a restaurant in town and walking to your car to the sound of light Christmas music as you stroll through soft falling snow. I think it’s great. Let us draw citizens into our area with new innovative ideas.”

The new sound system is the latest action by the Martin Administration to enhance the city’s Arts and Entertainment District and promote a welcoming 21st century downtown atmosphere. “The speakers will be sure to improve the overall enjoyment for all visitors to our downtown district,” said Mayor William T. Martin. “This in return will increase our economic vitality and profile.” Other downtown improvement projects include the installation of an electric vehicle charging station, pole banners, recycling containers, and most notably the downtown up lights.

“The Chamber of Commerce is pleased the city continues to make strategic investments downtown and has taken a forward thinking approach toward developing a business friendly environment,” said Cathy Vincenti, Executive Director of the Havre de Grace Chamber of Commerce. “The new sound system will certainly have a positive impact on our downtown business.”

The sound system and central controller cost $32,963 with an additional $6,400 spent on labor and infrastructure upgrades.