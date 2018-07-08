Bel Air Independence Day Parade Results, Events and Contest Winners Announced

From the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc.:
I. RESULTS OF DAYTIME EVENTS
Note: every effort has been made to spell the names of the winners correctly, and we apologize for any errors. All contests were free and open to the public
HORSESHOE PITCHING
Men’s Singles:
1st: George Algard of Havre de Grace
2nd: Michael Thompson of Aberdeen
Men’s Doubles:
1st: Jeff Cooper of Delta, PA and Ricky Lee Morrison of Street
2nd: Carlos Shaw of Reisterstown and Wondell Shaw of Reisterstown
Women’s Singles:
1st: Vicki Smith of Darlington
2nd: Gizzy Stokes of Havre de Grace
Women’s Doubles:
1st: Gizzy Stokes of Havre de Grace and Reese Shaw of Reisterstown
2nd: Vicki Smith of Darlington and Bre Smith of Darlington
* * *
WATER BALLOON TOSS: Total Participants 134
Ages 6 and under:
1st: Brad and Indy Panchura of Bel Air
2nd: Audry and Eric Jett of Bel Air
3rd: Nathanael and Renee Muir of Bel Ai
Ages 7-9:
1st: Brian and Cody Meisenhelder of Bel Air
2nd: Sienna Klima and Glendene Strikland of Forest Hill
3rd: Sam and Bryn Raedeke of Bel Air
Ages 10-12:
1st: Tim and Peyton Greiner of Bel Air
2nd: Madie and Gabe Greathouse of Bel Air
3ed: Asher and Judah Bobrow of Perry Hall
Ages 13 and older:
1st: John Medows and Mike Foults of Bel Air
2nd: Dan and Susan Greathouse of Bel Air
3rd: Margaret Palmer and Lix McCortney of Forest Hill
* * *
COSTUME CONTEST: Total Participants 29
Most Patriotic:
1st: Lisa Andrews of Bel Air as a 4th of July Bunny
2nd: Lorelei Parsons of Bel Air as a Patriotic Person
3rd: Ciana Klima of Forest Hill as a Patriotic County Person
Best General:
1st: Stephanie and Samantha Stidham of Joppatowne as Patriotic Twins
2nd: Isaac Bloch of Bel Air as a Dragon
3rd: Molly Bloch of Bel Air as Wonder Woman Mermaid
* * *
UNCLE SAM SAYS
Ages 5 -7:
1st: Sophia Hennigan of Bel Air
2nd: Briar Boebel of Bel Air
3rd: Leila Will of Fallston
Ages 8-10:
1st: Griffin Stewart of Bel Air
2nd: Aiden Martin of Abingdon
3rd: Brooklyn Szewczyk of Bel Air
Ages 11-13:
1st: Morgan Hennigen of Bel Air
2nd: Elon Nolan of Bel Air
3rd: Alyssa Ogle of Abingdon
Ages 14 and older:
1st: Matt Battaglia of Bel Air
2nd: Abbey Battaglia of Bel Air
3rd: Bryan Stewart of Bel Air
* * *
BICYCLE RODEO
Tricycle/Training Wheels:
1st: John Nimme
2nd: Adrianna Macree
3rd: Teddy Adolph
Best Decorated, Girls: Lily Coleman of Delta, PA
Best Decorated, Boys: Logan Wierzbolowicz of Pylesville
Ages 5 and under:
1st: Gage Sather of Havre de Grace
2nd: Harper Bradshaw of Bel Air
3rd Ryder McNutt of Bel Air
Ages 6-8:
1st: Nicholas Michalesko from South Carolina
2nd: Savanna Cornes from Bel Air
3rd: Peyton Greiner from Bel Air
Ages 11-13:
1st: Jacob Michalesko from South Carolina
2nd:Olivia Krause from Joppa
3rd: Anna Bennett from Bel Air
* * *
WATERMELON EATING
Ages 6 and under:
1st: Justice Gopps
2nd: Luke Benesch
3rd: Carter Phillippi
Ages 7-10:
1st: Jillian Rhodes of Bel Air
2nd: Christian Levine of Bel Air
3rd: Emma Butner of Bel Air
Ages 11 – 16:
1st: Connor Moore of Bel Air
2nd: Norman Jones of Delta, PA
3rd: Allison Mace of Bel Air
Ages 17 and older:
1st: Brian Daniels of Havre de Grace
2nd: Brian Benesch of Bel Air
3rd: Eric Woltz of Bel Air
* * *
II. BEL AIR JULY 4TH 2018 PARADE JUDGING RESULTS
2018 THEME: A Salute to American Heroes!
1. JUDGES’ AWARDS FOR SPECIAL MERIT IN THE PARADE (in alphabetical order):
Beachmont Corn Maze
Bel Air Corvette Club
Bel Air High School Band
Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company
Hall’s Septic
Harford County Fire Prevention Ambassador Little Fire Chief Jackson Jewett
Harford Rentals
Klein’s ShopRite of N. Main Street
Rosman’s Floating Theater Float — the Camp Stars Salute!
Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter #11377 – David Kluck
2. JUDGES’ AWARDS IN SPECIFIC CATEGORIES:
Floats:
1st Place: Daughters, Sons of the American Revolution
2nd Place: Cub Scout Pack 801
3rd Place: God Bless America (Double Float)
4th Place: Society of Italian-American Businessmen
Equestrian Units:
1st Place: Maryland Miniatures
2nd Place: Benchfield Farms
Bands and Drum & Bugle Corps:
1st Place: Aberdeen High School
2nd Place: C. Milton Wright High School
3rd Place: Havre de Grace High School
4th Place: Bel Air Community Band
5th Place: Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps
Antique Units:
1st Place: Maryland State Police Alumni Association
2nd Place: 1946 Farmall A Tractor
3rd Place: Home-Paramount Pest Control
Color Guards:
1st Place: Harford County Sheriff’s Office
2nd Place: 20th CBRNE Command
3rd Place: Marine Corps League
Marching Units:
1st Place: Cub Scout Pack 807
2nd Place: Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs
3rd Place: Dance with Me School of Dance
Mobile Units:
1st Place (certificate): Brightview/Avondell
2nd Place (certificate): Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire & Emergency Vehicle
3rd Place (certificate) : OrangeTheory Fitness
Emergency Services Volunteer Companies:
1st Place: Level Volunteer Fire Company
2nd Place: Fallston Volunteer Fire Company
Other Awards at the Discretion of the Judges:
“Best Comic or Novelty Act”: Buontempo Brothers & Tower Restaurant
“Absolutely Unique Parade Entry”: Kinetic Ninja Warrior & Youth Academy
“Most Patriotic Unit in the Parade”: Miss Maryland USA 2018 Brittinay Nicolette
“Most Popular with the Crowd”: Harford County Fire Prevention Ambassador Little Miss Fire Prevention Savannah Nordstrand
“Most Admired Unit in the Parade”: Uptown String Band
