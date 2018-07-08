Bel Air Independence Day Parade Results, Events and Contest Winners Announced

From the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc.:

I. RESULTS OF DAYTIME EVENTS

Note: every effort has been made to spell the names of the winners correctly, and we apologize for any errors. All contests were free and open to the public

HORSESHOE PITCHING

Men’s Singles:

1st: George Algard of Havre de Grace

2nd: Michael Thompson of Aberdeen

Men’s Doubles:

1st: Jeff Cooper of Delta, PA and Ricky Lee Morrison of Street

2nd: Carlos Shaw of Reisterstown and Wondell Shaw of Reisterstown

Women’s Singles:

1st: Vicki Smith of Darlington

2nd: Gizzy Stokes of Havre de Grace

Women’s Doubles:

1st: Gizzy Stokes of Havre de Grace and Reese Shaw of Reisterstown

2nd: Vicki Smith of Darlington and Bre Smith of Darlington

* * *

WATER BALLOON TOSS: Total Participants 134

Ages 6 and under:

1st: Brad and Indy Panchura of Bel Air

2nd: Audry and Eric Jett of Bel Air

3rd: Nathanael and Renee Muir of Bel Ai

Ages 7-9:

1st: Brian and Cody Meisenhelder of Bel Air

2nd: Sienna Klima and Glendene Strikland of Forest Hill

3rd: Sam and Bryn Raedeke of Bel Air

Ages 10-12:

1st: Tim and Peyton Greiner of Bel Air

2nd: Madie and Gabe Greathouse of Bel Air

3ed: Asher and Judah Bobrow of Perry Hall

Ages 13 and older:

1st: John Medows and Mike Foults of Bel Air

2nd: Dan and Susan Greathouse of Bel Air

3rd: Margaret Palmer and Lix McCortney of Forest Hill

* * *

COSTUME CONTEST: Total Participants 29

Most Patriotic:

1st: Lisa Andrews of Bel Air as a 4th of July Bunny

2nd: Lorelei Parsons of Bel Air as a Patriotic Person

3rd: Ciana Klima of Forest Hill as a Patriotic County Person

Best General:

1st: Stephanie and Samantha Stidham of Joppatowne as Patriotic Twins

2nd: Isaac Bloch of Bel Air as a Dragon

3rd: Molly Bloch of Bel Air as Wonder Woman Mermaid

* * *

UNCLE SAM SAYS

Ages 5 -7:

1st: Sophia Hennigan of Bel Air

2nd: Briar Boebel of Bel Air

3rd: Leila Will of Fallston

Ages 8-10:

1st: Griffin Stewart of Bel Air

2nd: Aiden Martin of Abingdon

3rd: Brooklyn Szewczyk of Bel Air

Ages 11-13:

1st: Morgan Hennigen of Bel Air

2nd: Elon Nolan of Bel Air

3rd: Alyssa Ogle of Abingdon

Ages 14 and older:

1st: Matt Battaglia of Bel Air

2nd: Abbey Battaglia of Bel Air

3rd: Bryan Stewart of Bel Air

* * *

BICYCLE RODEO

Tricycle/Training Wheels:

1st: John Nimme

2nd: Adrianna Macree

3rd: Teddy Adolph

Best Decorated, Girls: Lily Coleman of Delta, PA

Best Decorated, Boys: Logan Wierzbolowicz of Pylesville

Ages 5 and under:

1st: Gage Sather of Havre de Grace

2nd: Harper Bradshaw of Bel Air

3rd Ryder McNutt of Bel Air

Ages 6-8:

1st: Nicholas Michalesko from South Carolina

2nd: Savanna Cornes from Bel Air

3rd: Peyton Greiner from Bel Air

Ages 11-13:

1st: Jacob Michalesko from South Carolina

2nd:Olivia Krause from Joppa

3rd: Anna Bennett from Bel Air

* * *

WATERMELON EATING

Ages 6 and under:

1st: Justice Gopps

2nd: Luke Benesch

3rd: Carter Phillippi

Ages 7-10:

1st: Jillian Rhodes of Bel Air

2nd: Christian Levine of Bel Air

3rd: Emma Butner of Bel Air

Ages 11 – 16:

1st: Connor Moore of Bel Air

2nd: Norman Jones of Delta, PA

3rd: Allison Mace of Bel Air

Ages 17 and older:

1st: Brian Daniels of Havre de Grace

2nd: Brian Benesch of Bel Air

3rd: Eric Woltz of Bel Air

* * *

II. BEL AIR JULY 4TH 2018 PARADE JUDGING RESULTS

2018 THEME: A Salute to American Heroes!

1. JUDGES’ AWARDS FOR SPECIAL MERIT IN THE PARADE (in alphabetical order):

Beachmont Corn Maze

Bel Air Corvette Club

Bel Air High School Band

Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company

Hall’s Septic

Harford County Fire Prevention Ambassador Little Fire Chief Jackson Jewett

Harford Rentals

Klein’s ShopRite of N. Main Street

Rosman’s Floating Theater Float — the Camp Stars Salute!

Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter #11377 – David Kluck

2. JUDGES’ AWARDS IN SPECIFIC CATEGORIES:

Floats:

1st Place: Daughters, Sons of the American Revolution

2nd Place: Cub Scout Pack 801

3rd Place: God Bless America (Double Float)

4th Place: Society of Italian-American Businessmen

Equestrian Units:

1st Place: Maryland Miniatures

2nd Place: Benchfield Farms

Bands and Drum & Bugle Corps:

1st Place: Aberdeen High School

2nd Place: C. Milton Wright High School

3rd Place: Havre de Grace High School

4th Place: Bel Air Community Band

5th Place: Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps

Antique Units:

1st Place: Maryland State Police Alumni Association

2nd Place: 1946 Farmall A Tractor

3rd Place: Home-Paramount Pest Control

Color Guards:

1st Place: Harford County Sheriff’s Office

2nd Place: 20th CBRNE Command

3rd Place: Marine Corps League

Marching Units:

1st Place: Cub Scout Pack 807

2nd Place: Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs

3rd Place: Dance with Me School of Dance

Mobile Units:

1st Place (certificate): Brightview/Avondell

2nd Place (certificate): Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire & Emergency Vehicle

3rd Place (certificate) : OrangeTheory Fitness

Emergency Services Volunteer Companies:

1st Place: Level Volunteer Fire Company

2nd Place: Fallston Volunteer Fire Company

Other Awards at the Discretion of the Judges:

“Best Comic or Novelty Act”: Buontempo Brothers & Tower Restaurant

“Absolutely Unique Parade Entry”: Kinetic Ninja Warrior & Youth Academy

“Most Patriotic Unit in the Parade”: Miss Maryland USA 2018 Brittinay Nicolette

“Most Popular with the Crowd”: Harford County Fire Prevention Ambassador Little Miss Fire Prevention Savannah Nordstrand

“Most Admired Unit in the Parade”: Uptown String Band