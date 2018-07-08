Kreamer Congratulates, Endorses James Following Senate District 34 Democratic Primary

From Barbara Osborn Kreamer:

“Congratulations to Mary-Dulany James on her resounding victory for the Democratic nomination for MD Senate for District 34,” writes Barbara Osborn Kreamer, a former Delegate to the General Assembly from Aberdeen, who opposed her in the recent Primary.

“A big thank you to my supporters in the Senate campaign. I am very grateful for your work, donations, good wishes and votes. You helped carry the message about better and safer schools, women’s rights and ending gun violence throughout the district. Now I encourage you to transfer your support to Mary-Dulany James in the General Election.”

“In addition, I urge the people of the Thirty-fourth District to vote for former Delegate Mary-Dulany James for the MD Senate in November,” wrote Kreamer. “And I offer to help with the challenges of what will surely be a winning campaign.”