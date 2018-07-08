Rep. Harris to Hold Tele-Town Hall on July 10 for Harford, Baltimore, Carroll Constituents

From Congressman Andy Harris:

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) will hold his eighth telephone town hall of 2018 on Tuesday, July 10. Congressman Harris’ office will automatically call out to nearly 80,000 constituents living in Baltimore, Carroll, and Harford Counties, pulling phone numbers from the constituent services database.

If constituents would like to subscribe to Congressman Harris’ telephone town halls, or prefer to be called on a certain phone number, they can subscribe or list that number through the link below.

· Date: Tuesday, July 10, 2018

· Time: 5:30-6:30 PM

· Sign Up: https://harris.house.gov/live

Questions about the event can be directed to Congressman Harris’ DC office at (202) 225-5311. Constituents who wish to be removed from the call list should also contact Congressman Harris’ DC office.