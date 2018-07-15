Harford Land Trust’s Ben Boniface Kayak Poker Run Event Draws Over 100 on Bush River

From Harford Land Trust:

Over 100 people participated in the Harford Land Trust’s Ben Boniface Kayak Poker Run from Flying Point Park on Saturday, July 7. Paddlers enjoyed a 3-mile circuit in Otter Point Creek, collecting playing cards at five stops on publically and privately preserved land. Stops included the Bosely Conservancy, owned by the Izaak Walton League of America – Harford County chapter, the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, and other properties preserved by the Harford Land Trust.

Now in its seventh year, the land trust hosts the event in partnership with the Ben Boniface Memorial Fund. The event encourages enjoyment of Harford County’s many waterways through kayaking, canoeing, and standup paddling. Proceeds support the Harford Land Trust’s mission of conserving open space and natural resources in Harford County. In prior years, the land trust has hosted the event on Broad Creek near Whiteford and on the Chesapeake from Tydings Memorial Park in Havre de Grace.

The event was followed by a lunch and awards ceremony at Harford County’s Flying Point Park in Edgewood. Top prize winners included Russell Jacobson, Alan Walsh, and Jennifer Bieschke.

The event was made possible through generous sponsorship and support from the Ben Boniface Memorial Fund, Jones Junction, the Office of Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, Klein’s ShopRite, Lassen, Marine & Webster, Harry and Eileen Webster, Autumn Sky Outfitters, H. Turney McKnight, Mid-Atlantic Farm Credit, Harford County Parks & Recreation, and the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center.

Founded in 1991, the Harford Land Trust has directly preserved over 1,300 acres of farmland, forest, and wetlands, and assisted in the preservation of thousands more. Visit www.harfordlandtrust.org for more information.