Boardman: “Gahler’s ‘Keystone Kops’ Investigate Legal Mushrooms”

From Chris Boardman, candidate for Harford County sheriff:
A correspondent notes on May 11 a Darlington resident posted on the internet some pictures of some wild morel mushrooms he collected in the woods. Several hours later, he was paid a visit by local law enforcement officers who were convinced that the mushroom hunter was collecting and possibly selling psychedelic, mind-altering mushrooms. It took the mushroom hunter a few hours to convince the deputies that morel mushrooms are perfectly legal and are not mind-altering.
In fact, morel mushrooms are fancied by cooks and gourmands. They are usually not sold because mushroom hunters go to great efforts to find them in the wild and whatever they find are usually consumed by them or their friends and families. Morels are not grown commercially and mushroom growers have been generally unable to cultivate them.
This prompted one observer to write Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler to ask why deputies were being sent out on a wild goose chase about mushrooms that are perfectly legal when there is plenty of actual crime to work on. So far the sheriff has not replied.
Comments
WTF? says
Damn, what a waste of time AND our tax dollars!
Lynne says
EXACTLY!!
TruthBomb says
Something doesn’t smell right about this story. I suspect Boardman is not being honest once again.
K Quinn says
It was reported on the national news it was so embarrassing and there goes your ability to determine who is and isn’t honest. Idiot.
TruthBomb says
Are you sure it was reported on the national news as Boardman has written it? I’m betting some degree of fake news.
Mike Callahan says
Here are the facts jack from Reason Magazine, June 2018.
The story was covered up by local media The Aegis/ The Sun because it was too embarassing to report about Harford County Police incompetence under Jeff Gahlers command!
https://reason.com/blog/2018/06/01/morel-mushrooms-cops-cooking-drugs
Chris Boardman For Harford County Sheriff – Honesty And Integrity
Something Smells Fishy (like a liberal) says
Don’t know. I am no expert, but something is fishy here. The article does not say it was the Harford County Sheriffs Dept and it does not say deputies? I think someone is trying to pull off some fake news and now that Mike Callahan is supporting, it gives me more reason to doubt the honesty of the post.
Harford Republican says
Well then smells fishy wouldn’t this be the perfect time for Sheriff Jeffie to debunk Boardman? Wanna bet he won’t?
Something Smells Fishy (like a liberal) says
I would bet that you are no republican and more likely a little bitter liberal yourself, maybe Jesse Bane? Anyway, I will take your bet.
Boardman's Momma says
@Mike Callahan
You write, “Chris Boardman For Harford County Sheriff – Honesty And Integrity”
Boardman showed no integrity when he lambasted the good people of Cecil County and called them all Rednecks. Let’s watch and see how his honesty holds out…
Something Smells Fishy (like a liberal) says
@Harford County Republican,
Uh oh, the HCSO just posted on their Facebook page about this and said – The incident you are referring to did not occur in Harford County, nor was it responded to or investigated by Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Who do you think is lying? Boardman or the HCSO? I think my bet just got better!
Harford Republican says
Since the last post by the HCSO facebook page was 4 days ago I’m going with Boardman.
Why would you lie about something so easy to check? What are you 8?
Something Smells Fishy (like a liberal) says
Look under the most recent review and a question from Charles Jones and you will see their response. I don’t mind helping prove you incompetent, after all, you are obviously a democrat.
Harford Republican says
Since both John and Hope live in Harford county and work in Harford county I’m going with Boardman on this one.
Harford Republican says
Oh and if you look at the pictures they posted you can clearly see a Harford County Deputy standing in their living room checking their ID’s. But maybe it’s a witch hunt yea that’s it no collusion…..
Something Smells Fishy (like a liberal) says
You are saying the blurry picture is clear? I wonder if you could even admit you were wrong if the guy with the mushrooms himself said it was false? I’m betting no. Bane’s lies hurt him against Gahler and Boardman’s lies will define him too.
Harford Republican says
His facebook page is public, I’d happily admit being wrong but there is zero evidence this didn’t happen.
Get a life says
Mr. Boardman,
Thank you for undermining those officers you hope to lead.
Most likely, some Facebook user saw the mushrooms, thought they were psychedelic, and then called them in to the Sheriff’s Office. At that point, the deputies had to respond and investigate. End of story.
Do you think Gahler is running the phones at dispatch? Is he running interference on all the calls? Do you think he even knew about the call? You’re a dope, Boardman.
Lurky says
….can you imagine the letter that would be written if someone was killed by those mushrooms and the police HADN’T investigated?
Deer God says
Morel mushrooms can’t kill you Maybe you can get a job the sheriffs office is hiring and you appear to be dumb enough to qualify.
Get a life says
Deer God – The hypothetical of Lurky is that the mushrooms were misidentified by the picker, they ate them and died. The HCSO ignored a call to investigate, because “Sheriff Boardman” is apparently a foodie with a taste for wild shrooms.
Deer God says
The reality is the morel pickers knew exactly what they were doing. They were so proud of their find they posted it on social media and the sheriffs dept in a clear over reach decided to crash he party with what they thought was going to be a drug bust. What is lucky is the HCSO didn’t shoot someone. Your implication that Sheriff Gahlers job is to protect people from eating food that may be bad for them is pathetic, there are real law enforcement issues that need attention before he polices the drive thru line at chick fil a to see who’s overweight……
SMH says
This is typical big brother Gahler eves dropping on the citizens. Instead of making Harford county safer lets harass taxpayers choice in dinner items.
Edward Decker says
Thank You Sheriff Gahler and your Team of dedicated Deputies.
Criminally delicious says
This is groundbreaking stuff. Just imagine if that criminal bastard had posted pictures of truffles. They would have had to send the SWAT team.
SoulCrusher says
Everyone knows I feel that CDS laws are unconstitutional. However, proper arguments of law have not been made to confirm my beliefs. These officers are convinced that they are enforcing law and that they have the power to enforce the law on private citizens. Apparently, the officers got the suspect’s consent to investigate. End of story, as no where in the article does it say otherwise. It would be a dereliction of duty to not investigate a reported suspected crime. It’s called due diligence. Now, before any of you call me a hypocrite due to my own past experiences, know this, I never gave consent and consent was forced from me by extortion, coercion and imprisonment. This man’s situation and my own are not the same. It was a faux pas, but a consented faux pas and I don’t think this is unacceptable in this situation. Had the suspect not cooperated and the police forced entry into his home, it would be a different story. This is what happened in my story, but not this situation. All in all, this was not unacceptable behavior by the police due to consent, cooperation and due diligence. Boardman is right, it was a waste of time, but this is not the constitutional crimes that I have had to live thru. I will not respond to any replies to my comments here, so have fun trashing me like you guys always do.
Mr. Wickwire says
I think Boardman ate some mushrooms before submitting this letter.
Mr. Wickwire says
Boardman what you don’t understand is that if you get a Call for Service you go and you investigate. You can’t just say that call sounds dumb so I’m just going to ignore it.
Even if you won (which there is NO way you will) not one Deputy will respect you and I will double down and say many of us will turn our back when we see you. You are calling the men and women of this agency “Keystone Cops” and you don’t even have the qualifications to be a mall cop.
Freddy K says
They are Keystone Cops……I can see this and I am not even a politician.
Freddy K says
This is great! Based on my experience this is typical MO of the HCSO. If this surprises folks its what they do day in and day out. I am sure they sent multiple officers to the call who stood around for hours on end “investigating”. Meanwhile real drug dealers continue to sell their product pretty much unimpeded.
Good work HCSO.
This article should cause a flurry of cantankerous ignorant discussion from Good Old Boy supporters on here.
Resident says
Anything from this clown is garbage, Although it seems this is all the Dagger puts out there.
Sword of Light says
Well, Kreamer hasn’t posted in a few days, so they have to put something out to satisfy the lunacy quota.
earl says
An article and a face book post by the mushroom hunter.
What a joke
https://hightimes.com/news/maryland-police-visit-mans-house-after-he-posted-photos-of-mushrooms/
The Waco Kid says
I would like to petition the dagger to stop publishing anything more from the canidate who has yet to apologize for his repugnant remarks about Cecil County residents.
Duh says
Oh the remarks that the sheriff came into possession of under suspect circumstance? Damn kinda like the police state felt by morel mushroom hunters.
Harford Voter says
That is an awfully blurry picture, but it doesn’t look like a Harford Sheriff’s uniform. I think Boardman is up to something questionable.
MAGA says
HCSO says did not occur here and that no deputies involved. Looks like Boardman got some explaining to do!
LOL says
excellent detective work Sheriff Gahler….
https://thetakeout.com/man-posts-morel-mushrooms-on-facebook-gets-a-visit-fro-1826483738
Jane says
And we wonder why they can’t get Heroine off the streets? They are to busy trying to make mushroom busts. They should sit outside Shop Rite. Think of the bad guys they could catch.
MAGA says
Why would we want to get a heroine off the street? Are you that learning impaired Jane that you don’t know the difference between heroin and heroine? I have seen you use the spelling many time in this blog and although you come off as pretty mentally impaired, getting the spelling right, might make you look a little more intelligent. If I were you, I would just come up with a new name because you have made Jane a JOKE.
Harford Republican says
Gahler can put a check point on rt 1 catching all the people returning from Kennet Square.
Miss Print says
Are they still busting people for buying Benedryl?