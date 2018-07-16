Boardman: “Gahler’s ‘Keystone Kops’ Investigate Legal Mushrooms”

From Chris Boardman, candidate for Harford County sheriff:

A correspondent notes on May 11 a Darlington resident posted on the internet some pictures of some wild morel mushrooms he collected in the woods. Several hours later, he was paid a visit by local law enforcement officers who were convinced that the mushroom hunter was collecting and possibly selling psychedelic, mind-altering mushrooms. It took the mushroom hunter a few hours to convince the deputies that morel mushrooms are perfectly legal and are not mind-altering.

In fact, morel mushrooms are fancied by cooks and gourmands. They are usually not sold because mushroom hunters go to great efforts to find them in the wild and whatever they find are usually consumed by them or their friends and families. Morels are not grown commercially and mushroom growers have been generally unable to cultivate them.

This prompted one observer to write Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler to ask why deputies were being sent out on a wild goose chase about mushrooms that are perfectly legal when there is plenty of actual crime to work on. So far the sheriff has not replied.