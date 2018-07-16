Fallston Storage Building, Box Hill Royal Farms, Emmorton Daycare on Development Advisory Committee Agenda

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee

Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, July 18, 2018 9:00am

Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room

AGENDA

1. West Grove – Lot 6 Located north of Bel Air Road (Route 1); east of Milton Avenue. Tax Map 55; Parcel 782; Lot 6. Third Election District. Council District B. Planner Jenni.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S227-2018 Construct 4,000 sf storage Bldg./1.623 acres/B3. Received 06-20-18 West Grove Properties LLC/Thompson & Associates, LLC Proposed Plan:

VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

2. Box Hill South Commercial – Site Plan – Royal Farm Store – Lot 1 Located at the intersection of Emmorton Road (Route 924) and Box Hill South Parkway. Tax Map 61; Parcel 652. First Election District. Council District F. Planner Eric.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S518-2016 Construct 5,154 sf Royal Farm Store w/gas/2.15 acres/B3. Received 06-20-18 Box Hill South Commercial, LLC/Frederick Ward Associates.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

3. Primrose Daycare – Preliminary Located on the east side of Old Emmorton Road; south of Laurel Bush Road. Tax Map 56; Parcels 80 & 261. First Election District. Council District C. Planner Jen.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. P230-2018 Consolidate two parcels into one/1.86 acres/RO. Received 06-20-18 Old Emmorton Road, LLC/Primrose Schools/Frederick Ward Associates. Proposed Plan:

VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

4. Primrose Daycare – Site Located on the east side of Old Emmorton Road; south of Laurel Bush Road. Tax Map 56; Parcels 80 & 261. First Election District. Council District C .Planner Jen.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S229-2018 Construct 12,649 sf Day Care Bldg w/playgrounds/1.86 acres/RO. Received 06-20-2018 Old Emmorton Road, LLC/Primrose Schools/Frederick Ward Associates.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN