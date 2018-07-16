Harford County Board of Appeals to Consider Special Exception for Medical Clinic in Bel Air

From Friends of Harford:
Harford County Board of Appeals- Zoning Hearing
Case 5888
Meeting Time: Wednesday, July 18th- 6pm-9pm
Meeting Place: County Council Chambers- 212 S. Bond Street, Belair MD 21014
Special exception, proposed for the Third Election District, 1701 Emmorton Road, Bel Air, by 1701 EMMORTON ROAD LLC.
Appealed because a special exception, pursuant to Sections 267-88H(11), of the Harford County Code, to allow a Health Service and/or Medical Clinic use in the RO Residential Office District, requires approval by the Board of Appeals.
Comments
This is a methadone clinic.
This is a methadone clinic.
Lol – troll much?
Lol – troll much?
Paul says
This is absolutely NOT a methodone clinic, read the code definitions. It will allow community service uses such as Dentists, Drs of Chiropractic, Drs of Psychiatry, etc..which are not permitted by right in the Residential Office Zone.
Skeptical says
“Health Services and Medical Clinics” sure sounds like a meth clinic:
https://www.ecode360.com/13237341
Forever Amber says
The question is “Does that area need another Health Services and/or Medical Clinic?”
I don’t think so. The area is lousy with medical arts places. the new Medistar building, Plumtree Road. There are a lot of Medical Arts buildings around that location and they have vacancies. In my opinion, we don’t need anymore Medical arts buildings there.
Why do we have to develop every single inch of ground in this county right now? Wouldn’t it be nice to save some land for our grandchildren to decide what they want to use it for?
Ol Yeller says
I wonder if there is some sort of taxing abilitiy for commercial property owners to “write off” or something while these commercial properties sit vacant, sometimes for years.
How long has that big brick building in Aberdeen next to Target has sat unused? Sounds like a perfect place for “community medical facilities.” But? Nah?
Ol Yeller says
My former primary care office physically moved locations 3 times and on the second move they remodeled/downsized their office twice in the years I went there.
I think it’s the crisis effect of shitty insurance, hard to find good help (employee’s), and expensive rent from the property owners.
Oh well.