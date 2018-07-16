Harford County Board of Appeals to Consider Special Exception for Medical Clinic in Bel Air

From Friends of Harford:

Harford County Board of Appeals- Zoning Hearing

Case 5888

Meeting Time: Wednesday, July 18th- 6pm-9pm

Meeting Place: County Council Chambers- 212 S. Bond Street, Belair MD 21014

Special exception, proposed for the Third Election District, 1701 Emmorton Road, Bel Air, by 1701 EMMORTON ROAD LLC.

Appealed because a special exception, pursuant to Sections 267-88H(11), of the Harford County Code, to allow a Health Service and/or Medical Clinic use in the RO Residential Office District, requires approval by the Board of Appeals.

5888 app