Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Bulson Releases Entry Plan; Begins Listen and Learn Tour

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson today released his Entry Plan detailing how he will learn the strengths and values of the school system while building a foundation for trusting and productive relationships as Harford’s new superintendent.

Designed as a two-phase plan, the first phase highlights his “Listen and Learn” tour, an opportunity to acclimate to Harford County and establish positive working relationships and partnerships with colleagues and stakeholders, a top priority for Dr. Bulson.

In addition to meeting those he will work with outside of the school system, Dr. Bulson has scheduled time to talk individually with each of his Leadership Team members and the principals of all the county’s 54 public schools.

An aggressive schedule with just a few weeks left before the start of the school year, Dr. Bulson has already begun his meetings and is focused on being prepared to start the new year.

“I have encountered a great deal of enthusiasm and willingness to engage in discussions about the future of our schools from community and school leaders. It is essential that I learn the landscape before we discuss the future of HCPS,” said Dr. Bulson.

Following the Listen and Learn tour, the second phase of the plan utilizes information Dr. Bulson gathers to identify priorities and determine the appropriate strategies to address them. Finally, in October, Dr. Bulson will present his findings to the community. Information about this event will be forthcoming.

