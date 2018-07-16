Harford Sheriff Gahler: “Boardman has Consciously and Deliberately Tried to Make Our Deputies and Me Look Bad Using Inaccurate Information”

From Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler:

Dear Editor:

Once again we are treated to an untrue and demeaning letter, unfairly and inaccurately leveling allegations at the men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office by Mr. Christopher Boardman. This time, Mr. Boardman, writes about a call for service where police officers responded to investigate what they had apparently suspected was a controlled dangerous substance grow. In that case, the grow ended up being perfectly legal morel mushrooms. I say “apparently” because I do not have all the facts as this case did not occur in Harford County.

What I can speak factually about is that I did receive a letter from a California resident who assumed a lot and had much to say, but, like Mr. Boardman, cared little for facts. As a first step, I initiated some basic research (Google) into the concerns and accusations outlined by the letter’s author. This simple research revealed the Facebook posting and the police response mentioned occurred in another area of our state outside of Harford County and far outside of the jurisdiction of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

As I have learned, the police department involved in this matter received countless calls, emails and letters, critical of their handling of this incident. Of all these calls, emails and letters, only the letter writer and Mr. Boardman with his careless and lackadaisical exploration, managed to get it wrong – very wrong. Not to be satisfied with incompetence alone, Mr. Boardman has consciously and deliberately tried to make our deputies and me look bad using inaccurate information. Sadly for him, the only one who looks bad is a self-proclaimed author who cannot be bothered with five minutes of open source research to learn the facts.

As to the last part of Mr. Boardman’s bluster, I will also add that here lies another outright false statement claimed there has been no reply to the original inquiry. My Office received the incoming letter from the California resident on July 2, 2018 and, with my simple research complete, I drafted a response that was mailed out on July 3, 2018.

Again, Mr. Boardman has gone out of his way to demonstrate a level of incompetence and a willingness to bend facts that is not only dangerous for the position he seeks, but again presents serious questions about his character. I have chosen not to respond to Mr. Boardman’s nonsense after his hateful rant concerning Cecil County residents, but I felt compelled to respond in this case as it goes beyond attacking me as an elected official and attempts to denigrate the excellent and dedicated men and women of our Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler