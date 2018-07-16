Harford Sheriff Gahler: “Boardman has Consciously and Deliberately Tried to Make Our Deputies and Me Look Bad Using Inaccurate Information”

From Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler:
Dear Editor:
Once again we are treated to an untrue and demeaning letter, unfairly and inaccurately leveling allegations at the men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office by Mr. Christopher Boardman. This time, Mr. Boardman, writes about a call for service where police officers responded to investigate what they had apparently suspected was a controlled dangerous substance grow. In that case, the grow ended up being perfectly legal morel mushrooms. I say “apparently” because I do not have all the facts as this case did not occur in Harford County.
What I can speak factually about is that I did receive a letter from a California resident who assumed a lot and had much to say, but, like Mr. Boardman, cared little for facts. As a first step, I initiated some basic research (Google) into the concerns and accusations outlined by the letter’s author. This simple research revealed the Facebook posting and the police response mentioned occurred in another area of our state outside of Harford County and far outside of the jurisdiction of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
As I have learned, the police department involved in this matter received countless calls, emails and letters, critical of their handling of this incident. Of all these calls, emails and letters, only the letter writer and Mr. Boardman with his careless and lackadaisical exploration, managed to get it wrong – very wrong. Not to be satisfied with incompetence alone, Mr. Boardman has consciously and deliberately tried to make our deputies and me look bad using inaccurate information. Sadly for him, the only one who looks bad is a self-proclaimed author who cannot be bothered with five minutes of open source research to learn the facts.
As to the last part of Mr. Boardman’s bluster, I will also add that here lies another outright false statement claimed there has been no reply to the original inquiry. My Office received the incoming letter from the California resident on July 2, 2018 and, with my simple research complete, I drafted a response that was mailed out on July 3, 2018.
Again, Mr. Boardman has gone out of his way to demonstrate a level of incompetence and a willingness to bend facts that is not only dangerous for the position he seeks, but again presents serious questions about his character. I have chosen not to respond to Mr. Boardman’s nonsense after his hateful rant concerning Cecil County residents, but I felt compelled to respond in this case as it goes beyond attacking me as an elected official and attempts to denigrate the excellent and dedicated men and women of our Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler
Say your sorry says
This guy Boreman wants to be Sheriff? Seriously, this is a joke and this fool would cost the County hundreds of thousands of dollars in law suits because he can’t even do a minimal amount of research before he runs his mouth. He makes accusations about the work of the deputies he wants to lead without making sure what he is saying is true, and I wonder if we will see an appology from this hateful man? Well Chris we are waiting!!!
DSU Member says
Ouch! I guess that answers the question of whether Sheriff Gahler would respond. I think Boardman might need a little time before he can sit down again. Gahler shoved his foot where the sun don’t shine! Shame on you Boardman. Have you learned nothing about being honest and doing a little homework? Pathetic excuse for a candidate!
CNN Recruiter says
Wait, this guy is a candidate for Sheriff? I thought he was just another liberal posting fake news before actually doing any fact checking. Well, since he absolutely no chance of becoming Sheriff, maybe CNN will hire him
Sam I am says
Gahler response is BS…….Darlington is clearly in Harford County…..The subject lives in Darlington…..The subject documents this incident clearly on his facebook when it happened.
Yet Gahler says it happened someplace else and not in Harford County?
Gahlers response letter makes the department look even more stupid.
Something Smells Fishy (like a liberal) says
Thank you Sheriff Gahler! Has to be a pain to entertain a fool, but your response says it all! I am waiting to see this posted on the Harford for Obama site by Mike Callahan! I won’t hold my breath though. You made them look too stupid!
What you talkin bout says
Honestly they made themselves look stupid. They never need help doing that.
Sam I am says
Gahler’s response is stupid…..Look for yourself on Facebook. Unless you all believe Darlington MD isn’t in Harford County. If that’s the case then what do they teach in Harford County School System?
What ya talkin bout says
Just when I thought Boardman was the dumbest person reading and posting on the Dagger, I stand corrected. You win the prize.
NeverCease2BeAmazed says
This doesn’t look like a HarCo uniform to me. Their uniforms are blue, and this officers is clearly in brown.
https://www.themaven.net/pinacnews/public-records/cops-arrive-after-maryland-man-posts-photos-of-non-psychedelic-mushrooms-on-fb-YmdaSwArakiFZZB6ctRH9Q/?full=1
SoulCrusher says
The source for the photo your looking at isn’t as clear as this one. The officer is clearly wearing a blue shirt. Look at this source and see what I mean….
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/couple-raided-police-mushrooms/
BPD says
This guy Gahler is not afraid to stand up for his deputies! Most chiefs would hide in their office until the storm passes trying to be accommodating to the PC culture. Gahler needs to take over in Baltimore and straighten our mess out!
Harford County Voter says
When would you like him? Were happy to send him down.
MAGA says
I bet you a million dollars that November says otherwise. Time for more liberal tears to water the ground.
Sam I am says
If the tone of his letter to a citizen is an indication of his demeanor day-in and day-out then it clearly shows his lack of professionalism and leadership. That doesn’t surprise many as he also threw his support behind David Ryden and we know how that went.
MAGA says
I just believe the good Sheriff doesn’t suffer the fools and is not afraid to not be Mr. PC. Hell, he wiped the floor with Mr. PC last election and there is no doubt the hateful and dishonest Chris Boardman will fare less well. Keep crying and we will keep smiling!
Sam I am says
Not crying here….You all are the ones who suffer from the incompetence of your Sheriffs department. Seems like you enjoy being a back water poop hole.
Mic Drop says
Maybe he could help in the search for your father.
Harford Voter says
My Father is banging your wife….No need to find him……
NH Law says
Harford County Voter, if your boy Boardman is so good, I’m sure Baltimore County would be happy to hire him. Hopefully you will follow him there. Lol…
Lance from Hickory says
This is where I stand up for Jeff Gahler. He can be a big headed arrogant guy sometimes. BUT this is ridiculous and Boardman should back out of this race which what LITTLE face he has left. You Boardman are a complete and utter fool
Cracker says
Lance, You know Elvis had a big head too and he was the King.
Jane says
Did they move Darlington recently? John Garrison clearly lives in Darlington and its in Harford County. If one looks at his facebook there is clear post concerning this incident.
Does Gahler not understand what towns are in HCSO jurisdiction?
The response letter makes HCSO more dysfunctional.
Somebody should go and interview the neighbors on whether or not there was a call for service to Darlington. I am sure they will remember Police Officers being there.
Who is covering up what? I trust the story more so than Gahler.
BendOver says
And Jane too! Enjoy your twinkies and conspiracy theories. When you ponder what in wrong with our country, it is you.
Jane says
Conspiracy Theories?
If the facts point to it then its not a conspiracy. Unless you who believe whatever your told.
I don’t eat twinkies, but I am sure you do because they remind you of your favorite activity don’t they?
U R Crazy says
John never said it happened in Darlington. There is a big freaking clue in what he said. RA, do you know what that means. Get a clue people. This did not happen in Harford County. You all assumed it happened in Harford County because that is where he is from.
BendOver says
I picture Boardman sitting in his lazy boy eating some twinkies wondering wtf just happened! Great response Sheriff.
Harford County Voter says
Great Response?
What County is Darlington MD in? Straight from Wikpedia: Darlington is an unincorporated community and census-designated place in northeastern Harford County, Maryland, United States.[1] The population was 409 at the 2010 census.[2] The center of the community was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Darlington Historic District in 1987.
Where does John Garrison live? According to his facebook page https://www.facebook.com/john.garrison.9210 Darlington MD.
Did John Garrison post about this and if so when? On May 11th 6:09 PM he posted: “Mountain Morels!!! About to sautee them with brown sugar and cinnamon and see how that turns out.” Complete with pictures and a discussion follows. Its all Public so anyone can read it. Did you?
Either Gahler is misinformed, or he is hiding it. Not sure why he would hide it. If you screwed up just own it. What he did now was to create even more controversy. Denying it ever happened. Kind of like Ryden and his “Jam Up” comment, which cost him the election (amongst other things).
These “Leaders” don’t seem to be the sharpest knives in the drawer.
Betting Man says
So you are saying if Gahler ends up being right and your news source and Boardman have it wrong, then that makes Gahler a better source of facts? Do you really think Gahler isn’t holding his ace card for the kill? I know where my money is!
Harford County Voter says
Did you go to Facebook? That is a Yes or no answer.
Here is the link….Look for yourself….https://www.facebook.com/john.garrison.9210
No News Source needed.
Betting Man says
Yes. I have been to the page and if you read carefully you will note Mr. Garrison does not say himself that this occurred in Darlington. Now, if you would be so kind in return, I would like yes or no answers to my two questions.
Harford County Voter says
Scroll to May 10th Posting on Garrison Facebook.
It would not surprise me if they did respond out there. If they did respond then why deny it like Gahler just did? That was the stupidest thing he could have done. You know the media is now going to go out and talk with the neighbors. Guaranteed!
Harford County Voter says
Gahler states:
“This simple research revealed the Facebook posting and the police response mentioned occurred in another area of our state outside of Harford County and far outside of the jurisdiction of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.”
That is blatantly false. Unless Garrison is lying about where he lives. Unless Gahler has a different Facebook than the rest of us.
In the letter to whoever wrote him he claims this is in a different jurisdiction therefore he can not investigate it. Again blatantly false statement.
This one should get real good….Had they just explained it they would have been done with it, but what they just did was like throwing gas on a fire.
Betting Man says
And I agree with this too. If it did occur here, it would be stupid on Gahler’s part. But it didn’t. I did searching online and know where it took place. As stated by Gahler in Maryland but not in Harford. Don’t be lazy and you too can learn and no, I won’t do it for you.
Probablysmarterthanyou says
First of all, you are a borderline stalker to spend that much time on a strangers FB page. Very creepy.
2nd…the dates you mention, yeah….college classes are still going on then and if he is a Frostburg student…guess where he would be?
Not in Harford County.
Go stalk some other fake news story.
SoulCrusher says
I don’t know. Mr. Garrison was definitely at the Susquehannock Wildlife Society for the “Night in the Wild Fundraiser”. That was in Darlington on May 10th, in the evening. So, we can definitely say he was in Harford County the day and night before. Do you really think he travelled all the way back to Frostburg that night and then woke up to go mushroom hunting the next morning? It’s possible, but it is just as much possible that he stayed in Darlington overnight. College students don’t attend classes everyday like K-12 schools. It is very plausible that this all happened in Harford County.
SoulCrusher says
Furthermore, that was Mother’s Day weekend. I find it more than likely that Mr. Garrison did stay overnight, had no classes the next day and spent the weekend in Darlington for Mother’s Day. That would seem a more likely scenario than him being in Harford County on May 10th, then back to Allegheny County on May 11th, just so he could return home for Mother’s Day on May 13th. Personally, I find it highly probable he was in Harford County on May 11th.
LOL says
I’m with SC on this one. I’m sure he was in Harford county and not western Maryland, when he calls them “mountain morels” Where else could you even think he was hunting other than the mountains of Darlington…..
SoulCrusher says
That’s a very good point, however, the are some areas of Harford County that can be considered “mountainous” That one park of the north western part of your County looks rather mountainous to me. It looks more mountainous than a property I own that is actually on the side of a mountain in West Virginia. This picture of Rock State Park, from the DNR’s website, looks like a mountainous picture to me. http://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/pages/central/rocks.aspx
SoulCrusher says
As does this scene from the King and Queen Seat in Rock State Park. I do believe this is in Harford County and only a short drive from Darlington. Isn’t it?http://8020.photos.everywheremag.com.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/11767_5065_l.jpg
Crack Patrol says
Harford County Voter,
Which one of Jesse Bane’s lackeys are you? Are the you that Big Uncle Sam, Mildred, the Town Clown, or perhaps you are the fool himself? Hmmm.. Move on pal…
Mic Drop says
Balls in your court Krissy. Gahler said you are wrong and didn’t properly vet your facts. Time to put up or shut up. And I agree, if you can’t put up, I suggest you apologize to the good men and women you were gleefully demeaning.
Harford County Voter says
He doesn’t need to put up….In about 5 minutes you can verify it yourself. Unless your unwilling to discover the truth. Your Sheriff just made it worse because now he appears to be covering up what was likely a mistake on the part of the HCSO. Mistakes can and do occur. Instead of owning it and learning from it your infamous leader has now made it even more muddy.
What County is Darlington MD in? Straight from Wikpedia: Darlington is an unincorporated community and census-designated place in northeastern Harford County, Maryland, United States.[1] The population was 409 at the 2010 census.[2] The center of the community was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Darlington Historic District in 1987.
Where does John Garrison live? According to his facebook page https://www.facebook.com/john.garrison.9210 Darlington MD.
Did John Garrison post about this and if so when? On May 11th 6:09 PM he posted: “Mountain Morels!!! About to sautee them with brown sugar and cinnamon and see how that turns out.” Complete with pictures and a discussion follows. Its all Public so anyone can read it. Did you?
Either Gahler is misinformed, or he is hiding it. Not sure why he would hide it. If you screwed up just own it. What he did now was to create even more controversy. Denying it ever happened. Kind of like Ryden and his “Jam Up” comment, which cost him the election (amongst other things).
These “Leaders” don’t seem to be the sharpest knives in the drawer.
Mic Drop says
And this is what a complete liberal meltdown looks like. Don’t worry, denial is one of the normal stages of any traumatic incident. The last is acceptance. You and Boardman will get there one day.
Smart one stipe never gonna promote idiot says
Just wondering if this is what Gahler looks like when making the Chief of Aberdeen and Bel Air look bad?
Common Cents says
Re; Harford County Voter
Harford County police info source just needed to say Frostburg State University Police investigated the mushroom mishap when Garrison was out of town.. Instead of clarifying with straight forward info they instead chose to obfuscate the facts!Peculiar way to communicate. ! ..
5-0 says
@one stripe,
They don’t need his help to be more incompetent.
McLovin says
Looks like Sheriff Gahler decided to not feed the California idiot the actual police department to save them from move vicious liberal hate mongering and then did the same for Boardman and you. Kudos again for the Sheriff.
CopWatch says
Are you saying they are as dumb as Boardman and so it is easy for Gahler to make them look bad? If that is the case, you are placing the blame at the wrong end. Typical Democrat mistake. They look bad because they are bad. It is really just that simple.
Sam I am says
Dufus is back….Now using Mic Drop his favorite saying. Completely not applicable, but you know…..
Smart one stipe never gonna promote idiot says
This is where Boardman needs to leave his leagacy behind as a nothing. This is where Jeff Gahler needs to patch things up with the 3 municipal chiefs, two of which he has *** on like a laxative induced blue heron.
BAPD Officer Doe says
I hear the Aberdeen Chiefs days are numbered and of course Bel Air will have their Chief as long as Bane is there to protect him. I doubt these two are a priority for the Sheriff.
SoulCrusher says
There was clear consent to allow Law Enforcement into Mr. Garrison’s home and investigate an alleged crime. There is nothing illegal that happened here. However, the pictures of the mushrooms clearly show that the mushrooms were NOT an illegal variety and the pictures clearly show that it was a Harford County Deputy that was at Mr. Garrison’s home. There are no other Law Enforcement in the area whose uniforms resemble what we see in the picture. Police are allowed to knock and talk, but the mushrooms were clearly not that of the psilocybin variety and were clearly morel mushrooms. Any person using the internet, which is where the pictures were observed by either a concerned citizen (rat) or Law Enforcement, could have identified the mushrooms as morel mushrooms. In another comment I made on the original article I said that the police had an obligation to perform due diligence when an alleged crime was reported. However, if due diligence was performed before rushing to someone’s house and investigating a crime such as this, we wouldn’t be discussing the issue at all. The pictures are so obvious in the fact that these were not psychedelic mushrooms one has to wonder what is going on?
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/couple-raided-police-mushrooms/
SoulCrusher says
and just to clarify because someone on here made the allegation that this was done by the Frostburg University Police, one of Mr. Garrison’s Facebook friends clearly states “The HCSO needs to get a clue….What a bunch of ignoramuses”. There are several references to the HCSO and even the HCSAO in the comments on that particular Facebook post. Frostburg University Police don’t have jurisdiction in Darlington and they have white shirts as part of their uniform. I’m pretty sure that isn’t a FSU Police Officer.
McLovin says
SoulCrusher, Move on. Don’t be as stupid as Boardman.
SoulCrusher says
Now wait a minute. We all know there was NO LAW broken here by the police. However, we are trying to establish where the incident took place. The uniform of the officer or deputy in question looks like a HCSO uniform to me. Both the FSU Police and the Allegheny Sheriff’s use white shirts, but he Frostburg City Police do have uniforms that closely resemble the HCSO. So how do we know where this incident happened?
sad says
This is really sad that the current Sheriff can be trolled so easy. For all you sleuths out their just because someone lives in Darlington doesn’t exclude them from interacting with law enforcement in other counties. My guess is this happened in Carroll county while the person was still attending college. At no point in the original article did Boardman ever actually accuse HCSO or Gahler of anything.
I guess if a comedian can easily troll the President and Palin making them look clueless Gahler is in good company.
Liberal tears take great says
Liberal retreat. Change the focus and the topic as quick as possible. Deflect! Deflect! Deflect!
sad says
It’s idiots like you that bring on comments like yaller dog. I’m guessing your to stupid to know what that even means and that’s even sadder
Liberal tears take great says
You mean TOO stupid? LOL! Keep the tear coming!!!!!!!
sad says
Yes you got me I meant to type “too” so when you say “tears take great” could you please explain Mr Wordsmith……
Liberal tears taste great says
Lol! No, I wanted you to call me on it so I could say I guess it is more than one tear! It is a flood of liberal tears!!! Liberals are fun and predicatable! But yes, I did mess up my handle because it should not be “take” since everyone knows liberal tears taste great!
SoulCrusher says
Damn, 147+ thumbs up! Now that’s impressive. I must bow to your power of the proxy and VPNs. You my friend have mastered the art of thumbs up wrestling!
SoulCrusher says
Really? 420+ thumbs ups! You should go for 1000!
SoulCrusher says
Really, Frostburg University is in Carroll County? I could’ve sworn it was in ALLEGHENY COUNTY. I guess you learn something everyday. Or, just maybe you may have learned something today….Do you have some reason to believe he is going to school in Carroll County?
sad says
Well it could indeed be Allegheny county, but nothing in the information supplied by Boardman or Garrison leads me to believe Gahler or HCSO was involved.
SoulCrusher says
Yeah, agreed, but Mr. Garrison’s Facebook page has references to the HCSO being involved, by his friends. Mr. Garrison doesn’t clearly put that info on his page, but the uniform on that officer does resemble an HCSO uniform. Like I said before, no law was broke by the police, just trying to figure out where it happened.
McLovin says
Dear SlowCrusher, We are past this. Pay attention. It was not in Harford County and the uniforms you see clearly are not Harford County Police. It happened in Frostburg Maryland. Time to move on a wait for Boardmans next hateful tirade.
SoulCrusher says
Really? Where are you getting your information from? You are aware that FSU Police and Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department use white shirts for their uniforms?
Another One Striper says
Your are wrong. The patrol officers wear a blue shirt close to the color of HCSO and their pants have a red stripe down the side. The command staff wear white, and patrol wear white as their class A uniform. Look them up and you will see the pictures.
SoulCrusher says
I did and didn’t see that. If I am wrong, then my mistake. However, I will believe what I already saw with my own two eyes. I’ll look again.
Another One Striper says
No problem, and if you see the article I did, you will see that they (FSU Campus) were the first campus police department and one of the first departments in western MD to wear body camera’s. Plain as day on the guy in uniform in the picture.
Another One Striper says
here you are:
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&source=images&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwj67YOL16bcAhXuTN8KHfd6BRAQjRx6BAgBEAU&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frostburg.edu%2Fhome%2Fnews%2Funiversity-news-portal%2Ffrostburg-state-university-becomes-first-allegany-county-law-enforcement-agency-to-fully-deploy-body-worn-cameras%2F&psig=AOvVaw1WdmJMpAATs9iRojzKWFOy&ust=1531935632387467
SoulCrusher says
OK, I see the body cam. Don’t Harford County Deputies wear body cams? I mean, I thought that was becoming standard protocol for all police now a days?
Another One Striper says
Some do, not too many, but almost every patrol , specialize unit has a dash cam with and audio unit for the belt. The funding is not there for all to have them. The Civil division, Detectives, etc don’t.
SoulCrusher says
I stand corrected. FSU Police are wearing uniforms that resemble Harford County uniforms. I see what you mean by the red stripe on the pants, but there is no red stripe on the pants of the officer in the photos of the incident. That red stripe is very bright and would stand out even in the conditions that photo was taken. Don’t HCSO uniforms have a dark blue stripe on the pants?
Another One Striper says
No problem, and yes the stripe on the pants is a dark colored. Sorry, but I’m not getting involved with all the other debate over this or other topics, Just wanted to clarify the uniform portion. I learned along time ago to just read and remain neutral. Makes my life a lot easier.
SoulCrusher says
The Frostburg City Police do have uniforms that closely resemble the HCSO uniforms, but how do you know that this didn’t occur in Darlington?
SoulCrusher says
Furthermore, I was able to get a hit on a Johnathan C. Garrison, age 21, who does live in Darlington, MD. Are you trying to tell me that the Accurint databases are not showing this?
SoulCrusher says
I was unable to het a hit on any John Garrison living in Frostburg, MD. However, he could be living on campus and that would mean the FSU police would be investigating. Once again, FSU police have white shirts. That cop does not.
SoulCrusher says
Gahler’s letter clearly states that he could not find any address for Mr. Garrison in Harford County. That’s odd, I did. I did rather quickly. I find this remarkable….if not incredible.
Harford Citizen says
I do as well….how is it everyone, but Gahler has been able to locate Mr. Garrison in Darlington? If HCSO has nothing to hide they should look incompetent.. Especially since they have access to information systems much more sophisticated than the rest of us.
Sword of Light says
Nobody is focused on the real problem here? Brown sugar AND cinnamon? Dude is going to drown out the subtle nutty and earthy tones of morels by making it a coffee cake.
SoulCrusher says
You have a REAL good point with that. I have never heard of anybody using brown sugar and cinnamon as a seasoning for a mushroom.
kay says
That the real crime here.
SoulCrusher says
Agreed
Yuneva No says
Has anyone actually seen the police report? I mean brown sugar and cinnamon without rum? Did they deliberately forget the apples?
Miss Print says
@ Betting Man:
I give up. Where did you go online to find out where this incident occurred?
Just the facts says
I believe that’s the issue, no where will you find a claim it happened in Harford county, Heck even Boardman never claimed a location he just retold a story, everyone made an assumption. It’s not going to get Boardman votes but it sure makes Gahler supporters look dumb.
FactChecker says
Your position, although a liberal defense mechanism styled response, would work in that normal liberal “hey Boardman is an idiot, but this is why it is okay” kind of way, IF Boardman had not titled his POS writing as “Gahler’s ‘Keystone Kops’ Investigate Legal Mushrooms.” You see, when Boardman says, “Gahler’s people investigated it, it means he (Boardman) beliefs and is stating as “just the facts” that Gahler’s people investigated it. I give you a B- for effort, a F for original thinking and an F for selling your B.S. I think Gahler played Boardman like a fiddle and he jumped in as clueless as he obviously is.
SoulCrusher says
I have sent Mr. Garrison a message thru his Facebook messenger asking him to clarify the location. He has no idea who I am as I am not one of his Facebook friends. He may or may not respond. I’ll let you know if he does.
Uncle Cooter says
Jerry Scarborough for Dog Catcher 2018!
The True Test of Government says
In Boardman and Gahler’s cases, it takes a joke to know a joke.
Isn’t it interesting to compare the sheriff’s signature with that of the president.
Doesn’t the sheriff have better uses for his time (time is tax payer money) than worrying about what some West Coast idiot writes in a stupid letter? I suspect the correspondent got the kick he wanted — and That Gahler will be receiving far more such crank letters.
MAGA says
Signature looks like Trump’s? You guys are in full liberal meltdown. LOL! This is more fun than watching Hilliary get her dreams crushed and watching all the libs crying for national news. I just wish I had film of you wiping the tears away! It is amazing to watch facts destroy the reality of your world!!!!! Go Gahler Go!!!!
Harford Voter says
Trump isn’t in real good light after his screw up with Russia. I wouldn’t throw his name out there and try to be proud of it.
SoulCrusher says
It is appropriate for any elected official to respond to correspondence he receives from the general public, even though the correspondence was not from a Harford County or Maryland citizen. Due to the aggressive nature and offensive statements in the correspondence, I’m surprised he didn’t place it in the “vertical file”. You must give Gahler credit for answering and keeping records.
Harford Voter says
That or Mushrooms LOL……How many 911 calls for service do you think they are recieving about possible mushroom illegality. I am sure they are set up in front of Wegman’s waiting to make their big bust.
SoulCrusher says
Psilocybin varieties of mushrooms don’t grow well this far north. It would be an anomaly to see them growing this far north in the wild. I’ve known people that grew them and they normally have to do it in a controlled environment. Has something to do with the culture easily getting contaminated with mold or other fungi.
Common Cents says
Frostburg Keystone Cops Nab Mushroom Eaters!
https://munchies.vice.com/en_us/article/gykbe3/cops-show-up-at-foragers-door-after-mistaking-morels-in-facebook-post-for-shrooms
SoulCrusher says
That’s all I needed to see. It definitely was the Frostburg police and NOT Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Good one Common Cents. That ends this discussion.
Sam I am says
Gahler did himself no favors by responding the way he did. If he had set the record straight with details about the “inaccurate information” then there would not be the level of confusion there is.
His response or lack of response says alot about his leadership and his ability for attention to detail. He could have crafted a response that would have shut this down immediately, but he didn’t.
Just an observation so don’t be hating!
just sayin says
Oh you are absolutely correct. Gahler couldn’t make it outside government employment.