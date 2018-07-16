Rising Sun Man Arrested in Churchville for Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

From the Harford County Child Advocacy Center:

A Rising Sun man was arrested and charged on Thursday after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of sexual solicitation of a minor.

The suspect is identified as Timothy Craig, 29, of Rising Sun, MD. He is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

Investigators became involved after Craig made contact with an undercover law enforcement account which he believed to be a 14-year-old girl and arranged to have sexual contact with her. Craig arranged to meet behind a movie theater in Churchville where he was arrested without incident by members of the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, who were assisted by deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Apprehension Unit, a trooper with the Maryland State Police, and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Craig was released from the Harford County Detention Center on $5,000 bail.

Investigators also recovered items of personal electronics and other evidence from Craig’s person and vehicle upon his arrest. Investigation is ongoing.