Rising Sun Man Arrested in Churchville for Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

From the Harford County Child Advocacy Center:
A Rising Sun man was arrested and charged on Thursday after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of sexual solicitation of a minor.
The suspect is identified as Timothy Craig, 29, of Rising Sun, MD. He is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.
Investigators became involved after Craig made contact with an undercover law enforcement account which he believed to be a 14-year-old girl and arranged to have sexual contact with her. Craig arranged to meet behind a movie theater in Churchville where he was arrested without incident by members of the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, who were assisted by deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Apprehension Unit, a trooper with the Maryland State Police, and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Craig was released from the Harford County Detention Center on $5,000 bail.
Investigators also recovered items of personal electronics and other evidence from Craig’s person and vehicle upon his arrest. Investigation is ongoing.
Comments
PARENT says
Send him away.. Creeper.
Farmer says
Castrate him now and save the taxpayers a lot of money, and save a real victim from a sexual assault or worse.
Sam Adams says
Maybe he can take over for Joe Licata and be the assistant superintendent of schools…
Assistant superintendent of Harford schools put on paid leave after Baltimore sex charge
By Lisa Respers and Lisa Respers,SUN STAFF
A top Harford County school official was placed on paid leave yesterday after an August arrest by Baltimore police on a sex charge.Joseph P. Licata, assistant superintendent of operations for the Harford County school system, was arrested Aug. 22 in the city’s Eastern District and charged with committing a perverted practice, according to court records. A trial is scheduled Nov. 10.Under state law, perverted practice includes a variety of sex acts aside from conventional male-female intercourse.
SoulCrusher says
Well, as I have read this statute § 3-322 – Unnatural or perverted sexual practice, it actually makes oral sex illegal, which is just not Constitutional. This is a perfect example of government being the enemy of the people. This law need to be repealed as it makes anyone who has oral sex a criminal and that is wrong in so many ways. The government will let a man place himself inside of another man thru his butt, but it is illegal to have oral sex. Give me a break. If any of you don’t believe me then you need to read it for yourself.
https://law.justia.com/codes/maryland/2015/article-gcr/title-3/subtitle-3/section-3-322/
SoulCrusher says
I simply don’t consent to that statute, except for the animal part. I’m not putting anything in an animal’s mouth, nor am I placing an animals organ in my mouth, but if the State of Maryland thinks that people should go to jail for oral sex then the State of Maryland should be gotten rid of. A new government is definitely needed as this one is definitely out of touch with the public or reality. We should lock up every member of our State legislature who voted for this law and never let them out. This is not what our government is supposed to do.
Sam I am says
Is there anybody in positions of leadership in Harford County that do not have some criminal issue? Joe Licata still works for Harford County? It appears he has issues dating back to 1997. Then more issues. I cant believe he is still employed.