Feasibility Study for Proposed Applied Technology Center Along Rt. 40 Corridor

From Harford Community College:

Harford Community College, Harford County’s Office of Community and Economic Development, and local businesses are partnering on a feasibility study for a proposed Applied Technology Center to be located in the southern U.S. Route 40 corridor to serve residents and employers.

MGT Associates will conduct the summer-long study with Harford Community College’s leadership to analyze and make recommendations (short- and long-term) for programming and offerings at a proposed Applied Technology Center in an existing warehouse/retail space in the southern corridor. The study will be based on current and future needs of the workforce and is expected to be completed at the end of September.

Paul Thompson, Architectural Design Works, Inc. and Chris Streett, Streett Hopkins Real Estate, both with the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board; Greg Bowser, Safe Harbor Retirement Planners, Quynh Budzynski, AbilityOne Base Supply Center for Blind Industries & Services of Maryland and Fred Anderson, Thompson Automotive, all with the Route 40 Business Association; Pat Pollard, Pollard Group – Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith and with the Greater Harford Committee; Bruce England, Susquehanna Workforce Network; and Len Parrish and Steve Overbay, Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development; along with Harford Community College President Dianna G. Phillips and staff, have been active in assisting with the study.

As part of their study efforts, MGT has begun interviewing community leaders, employers, economic and workforce development officials and academic leaders to gauge the need for and interest in such a center.

Businesses making commitments to help fund the study include Allied-Phillips, Inc.; Hirsch Electric; Maryland Automobile Dealers Association; Architectural Design Works, Inc.; Thompson Automotive Group; Harford County Chamber of Commerce; Route 40 Business Association; Bel Air Auto Auction, Inc.; The Greater Harford Committee; The Morris Weinman Company; and M&T Bank.