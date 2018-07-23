Harford Community College Announces Inaugural Dean for Redesigned Arts and Humanities Division

From Harford Community College:

Mr. Todd M. Abramovitz has been named the inaugural Dean for the newly redesigned Arts and Humanities division at Harford Community College. He assumed his new role on July 2, 2018. The Arts and Humanities division will be a synergistic combination of visual, performing, and applied arts along with a wide breadth of humanities offerings, including English, communications, philosophy, and history. This new structure will allow for innovative connections between the arts and humanities programming and provide a launching pad for exciting opportunities to bridge credit and noncredit offerings in these areas as well.

Most recently Abramovitz was a Professor of Art, Design, and Interactive Media at the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC). He was successful in several progressively responsible leadership positions, including roles as the ARTS Pathway Coordinator, Humanities for All Coordinator, and Art Design and Interactive Media Program Coordinator. In these roles, Abramovitz was able to design and implement strategies to increase the effectiveness of the college academic strategic plan and Achieving the Dream initiatives. With a continual focus on overall student success in the Visual and Performing Arts, he collaborated with and supported Arts faculty to develop recruitment, retention, completion and transfer opportunities for students. He also helped to develop and implement the CCBC Pathway initiatives.

With his extensive experience in digital media production, Abramovitz has been involved with a variety of external groups and partnerships, which has afforded him a wealth of experience and knowledge in the design and implementation of technology, media, and online materials. He is an experienced faculty mentor and has served as a Co-Principal Investigator on a variety of grants with the National Science Foundation.

Abramovitz, a well-respected higher education professional, received a BS in Art Education and an MS in Instructional Technology from Towson University.