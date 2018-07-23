Harford County Master Watershed Stewards Academy Graduates Ten in Inaugural Class of 2018

From Harford County government:

Ten citizens dedicated to improving the health of local streams graduated on May 22, 2018 from the inaugural class of the Harford County Master Watershed Stewards Academy, a program developed under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman by Harford County’s Watershed Protection and Restoration Office in cooperation with the University of Maryland Sea Grant Extension Office.

Master watershed stewards are trained community leaders who identify pollutants, educate their neighbors about stream health, and take actions to reduce human impacts on water quality. Participants in the Harford County program were chosen following an application and interview process announced in July 2017. The program included 31 classroom hours at Harford Community College, fieldtrips to learn about local water-quality improvement projects, and class projects completed in the community.