Howard County Firefighter Nathan Flynn, a Havre de Grace Resident, Killed in Line of Duty

From Harford County government:

Statement from Harford County Executive Barry Glassman

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has ordered that the Flag of Harford County be lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of Firefighter Nathan Flynn of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, who died in the line of duty on Monday, July 23, 2018 in Clarksville, Maryland.

This follows Governor Larry Hogan’s directive that the United States Flag and Maryland State Flag be lowered. All three flags are to be raised to full-staff on the day of interment, which is unknown at this time.

A resident of Havre de Grace, Nate was also a volunteer firefighter with Susquehanna Hose Company and a member of the Harford County Technical Rescue Team.

County Executive Glassman stated:

“On behalf of the citizens of Harford County we salute Nate for his service and his bravery, and we are grief-stricken for the young family that he leaves behind. Our community will support them in any way that they need during this difficult time. We pray for Nate, his family, and his fire service brothers and sisters in both counties.”

From the Office of the Governor of Maryland:

Statement from Governor Larry Hogan on Passing of Howard County Firefighter in the Line of Duty

U.S. and Maryland Flags Lowered in Honor of Fallen Firefighter

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today released the following statement on the death of Firefighter Nathan Flynn of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services in the line of duty:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Howard County Firefighter Nathan Flynn, a 13-year veteran of the department, husband, and father who bravely ran toward danger to save others’ lives in a seven-alarm fire in Clarksville, Md. The First Lady and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to his family, fellow firefighters, and all of his friends and loved ones in the communities he selflessly served for over a decade.

“U.S. and Maryland flags will be lowered today through sunset on the day of his interment to honor this fallen hero.”