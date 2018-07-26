Harford County Public Library Wins 2018 American Inhouse Design Awards for Branding Campaign

From the Harford County Public Library:

Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) based in New York City has announced Harford County Public Library as a winner in its annual American Inhouse Design Awards™ for their system-wide branding campaign, utilizing the “Come in We’re Awesome!” slogan.

The competition is the premier national showcase for in-house graphic design and provides a unique opportunity for design teams to be recognized for the special challenges they face, and the value they bring to the institutions they serve.

Of the nearly 6,000 entries in this year’s competition, Harford County Public Library was part of the highly-selective 15 percent who were recognized as winners with a Certificate of Excellence.

“Receiving an Inhouse Design Award from Graphic Design USA is an honor on many levels,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. Our campaign, “Come in We’re Awesome” reflects the essence of what Harford County Public Library is all about. Under the direction of Marketing and Communications Administrator, Leslie Greenly Smith, our branding team works diligently to advance the Library’s mission and their contribution is critical to the success of our public programs and events. We are so proud to be honored with this national design award.”

A selected showcase of the winners will appear in the August 2018 print, web, digital, tablet, and mobile versions of GDUSA. Print readers and online visitors are expected to exceed 100,000.

Graphic Design USA is the business-to-business magazine for graphic design professionals. For more information, visit gdusa.com. The Creative Group, a division of Robert Half, is exclusive sponsor of GDUSA’s 2018 Inhouse Awards™. For more information, visit roberthalf.com.