Northeastern Maryland Technology Council/Bravura Awards $20,000 Scholarships to Local Women In STEM

From the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council:

The Northeastern Maryland Technology Council (NMTC), through the generosity and commitment of Bravura Information Technology Systems, and their founder Claudine Adams, announce the initial four recipients of their NMTC/Bravura Women In STEM Scholarship Program for 2018.

This unique annual program of four $5000 scholarships, open to women graduating from Harford and Cecil County Maryland public schools, pursuing a four-year degree in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics (STEM), are awarded scholarships as follows, based on a rigorous eligibility process:

• Two scholarships to graduating women from the Harford County public schools.

• One scholarship to a graduating woman from Cecil County public schools.

• One scholarship to a graduating woman whose parent is an NMTC member.

Introducing these 4 outstanding women:

Nia Hammett, Edgewood High School, pursuing a degree in biology, to later research neurology and cancer of the brain.

Abigail Renzulli, North Harford High School, pursuing a degree in biology, to later focus research on autism.

Sierra Smith, Aberdeen Science & Math Academy, pursuing a degree in neuroscience degree, to later become an oncologist.

Elizabeth Zatalava, Rising Sun High School, pursuing a degree in Forensic Chemistry, to later join the Federal Bureau of Investigation.