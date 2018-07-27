Aberdeen Police Shoot Man After He Lunges with Comb

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating a police involved shooting that occurred this morning in the 100 block of Hamilton Place.
Officers were called to the area around 10:36 a.m. for reports of a suspicious male near the main office of Affinity Old Post Apartments. The male allegedly made threats to kill an employee that works for the apartment complex prior to coming into contact with a resident nearby where he began to use racially insensitive language. Several calls for help were received, with numerous people reporting that the male was armed with a knife or edged weapon.
Upon the first officer’s arrival they reported that the suspect appeared to be armed with a knife. Back up officers quickly arrived on the scene where they confronted the suspect.
The officers gave numerous verbal commands for the suspect to drop his weapon, however he failed to comply. Officers then attempted to use less lethal force and deployed a Taser; however the Taser failed to be effective. The suspect then lunged at one of the officers with his hand elevated above his shoulder, still holding the sharp edged weapon. Being in fear for his life one officer fired his weapon at the suspect, striking him several times.
Officers immediately began to render medical care to the suspect who was later transported by the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. He is currently listed in critical condition.
The Aberdeen Police Department has policies in place that govern officer use of force, and there is an active and ongoing investigation being conducted.
The preliminary part of that investigation did determine that the suspect, now identified as 23 year old Tyler J. Winkler, was armed with a sharp ended hair comb. Winkler used the comb as an ad hoc “shank” or “shiv” style weapon, holding the bristled end in his hand and lunging at officers with the sharp, pointed end exposed. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on routine administrative leave until a full investigation can be completed.
The Aberdeen Police Department would like to offer their condolences to all of the families involved in this incident. We ask that anyone with information about the incident please come forward so that a complete and transparent investigation can be conducted.
The Aberdeen Police Department can be reached at 410-272-2121.
Harford Republican says
Don’t we have a Muslim ban to stop this sort of thing?
Lurker says
Failure to comply is becoming too commonplace, When a cop asks you to do something, just do it. If you’re innocent, the truth will come out…you can file a complaint afterwards AND STILL BE ALIVE!!
SoulCrusher says
I understand that when things happen they happen quickly, but to mistake that for a knife is a stretch. Clearly the point is dull, nor is there an edged blade. I find it hard to believe that at least 3 officers could not identify that as a comb. I also find it hard to believe that multiple officers could not overcome him instead of one of them shooting him several times. Did the officer who shot really think that multiple shots were needed? Normally one shot from a 9mm will do the trick at point blank. I think that the problem was the lack of thinking and the over zealousness to shoot a person. Multiple times. I wasn’t there and I don’t know all the details but I do NOT like what I am seeing in this article.
Mike Callahan says
This shooting might not have happen if Abedeen cops had body cams.The neighborhood friend says he was mentally ill ! It’s going to be hard to defend shooting a mentally ill man three times armed with a comb!
Captian Obvious says
How would body cams have stopped this? You have one second to make a life and death decision, as he is charging do you ask if he’s on meds or under a doctors care for mental issues? While he is coming at you and can cover twenty-one feet before a trained Cop can draw and get one round off. Play stupid games, and you win stupid prizes. Don’t charge the Police and act like you have a knife and you won’t get shot period. Life isn’t fair, and stupidity is rampant among the Cop haters. If he lives I bet he think differently next time around if there is one.
Kip says
Body cams have nothing to do with whether or not the officer fired. A body cam would show dumbasses like you what it looks like when someone on drugs, having psychological break, or just wants the police to kill him charges at officers holding a pointed object (that numerous 911 callers had already described as a knife) in a raised position as if he intends to stab them (and this comb is perfectly capable of penetrating your body.) Dont forget this guy had already ignored multiple verbal commands and they already attempted to Tase him before he decided to attack him.
Callahan, you and your hero Boardman would’ve been leaving yellow and brown stains in your shorts had you been in been in the officers’ shoes.
And shooting 3 times in this situation is not remotely excessive. A lot of police firearm training involves firing 2 or 3 shots then evaluate the threat before firing more. Had the officer continued shooting him after he went down, that’s a different story and I would agree it would’ve been excessive.
If you haven’t been in a situation like this you have no clue what it’s actually like, what goes through your head, what you see and hear, and how little time you have to make a decision.
A in B.A. says
A mentally ill man armed with nothing more than some rocks managed to disarm a Arizona Trooper and murder a rookie Trooper just a few days ago. Just because someone is mentally ill and not armed with what you feel to be a real weapon does not make them harmless. Hold that comb like the evening’s press release indicated, so it looks like a dagger, and you will get shot by the police if you advance on them with it. Period.
Big John says
That has proven to be untrue if you’re brown. Being brown is vry threatening even when innocent
Joe says
And this is a white guy so what does your racist comment have to do with anything?
Sam Adams says
He does have nice hair.
Yuneva No says
That comb looks like it could pierce a lung or the heart especially the way the perp was coming at the police officer. If I had been in the cop’s position, and I had a gun, I would have fired at him too.
Mike Callahan says
Maybe we just have a trigger happy nervous cop who cant tell the difference between a knife and a comb? Maybe the problem here is a simple case of bad eyesight and bad judgement!
If a mentally ill man with a comb makes a cop fear for his life then maybe he shouldn’t be a cop!
An One Striper says
Applications for APD or the HCSO are available on line. Fill one out , try to make it through the academy, but we all are sure you wouldn’t even pass the applicant stage and if you do, and if you doooooo, (Good Morning Viet Nam reference) then go out and patrol the streets then see if come back and say the same thing.
Maybe it’s a simple case of You being an idiot. Maybe you shouldn’t post on here….that would be nice.
LMAO says
Because spending a career sitting in a car getting fat is a real sacrifice….
An One Striper says
OMG ….LMAO too what a coward you are…..ROFLMAO!!
LMAO says
It’s just a job chubby
An One Striper says
But you’re just coward. End of story…LOL
An One Striper says
Just the facts says
If you replace all the mention of knife, blade sharped edge object with what it actually was, a plastic comb the article is kinda humorous right up till the cops peed their pants called for backup and shot him multiple times for having a dime store plastic comb in his hand.
An One Striper says
Again, another coward here, Can you do better? Applications are available online.
An One Striper says
Try not to break a nail on your keyboard either!!!…LMAO
Just the facts says
Dude you are doing a great job of attacking other posters and saying nothing about the topic. You are a tough guy with a keyboard who lacks the testicular fortitude to use his own name. Chickenshit better run I have a hairbrush.
Another One Striper says
I can send you the site for applications…..Dude !! LMAO
Another One Striper says
Use your own name? What's your real name? Hello there so and so, this is my son/daughter who I would like to introduce you to. I named him/her, "Just the Facts!" LMAO … Dude, you are the one who is funny. Ragging on the police, must have been locked up by them, I am guessing a few times, Dude!!! And Dude, you got me scared…. LMAO. Probably a bald fat man yourself…….. leave the brush, take the cannoli… Dude.
Use your own name? What’s your real name? Hello there so and so, this is my son/daughter who I would like to introduce you to. I named him/her, “Just the Facts!” LMAO … Dude, you are the one who is funny. Ragging on the police, must have been locked up by them, I am guessing a few times, Dude!!! And Dude, you got me scared…. LMAO. Probably a bald fat man yourself…….. leave the brush, take the cannoli… Dude.
An One Striper says
Now that’s funny Brother, from one road guy to another. Yes APD did a great job. Like your name BTW, only hope they don’t get use confused. Stay Safe !
SoulCrusher says
OK, I’ve read enough. If you call what happened here a success then you are out of your mind. This was an attempted unlawful arrest that resulted in the shooting of an unarmed citizen which may end up being MURDER. Mr. Winkler did NOT have a weapon and he DID obey the order to drop his weapon because he didn’t have one. You must say drop whatever is in your hand when someone is not holding a weapon because to order them to drop a nonexistent weapon is an exercise in futility. He was then unlawfully stunned with a Taser and then when that Taser was not effective he lunged at an officer because the officer illegally attacked him. Every citizen has the right to resist an unlawful arrest even if it means shooting the officer dead in his tracks. Instead of patting an attempted murderer on the back for shooting an unarmed and mentally ill man, you should be seeking out the resident who told you he had a knife and arrest them for false statement. You DO realize this is a Deprivation of Rights violation and you do realize that the officer did attempt to murder an unarmed man who had a comb in his hand. He basically shot down a mentally ill man who had every right to resist the unlawful arrest and if he dies the officer should be charged with murder.
“Citizens may resist unlawful arrest to the point of taking an arresting officer’s life if necessary.” Plummer v State, 136 Ind. 306
“Each person has the right to resist an unlawful arrest. In such a case, the person attempting the arrest stands in the position of a wrongdoer and may be resisted by the use of force, as in self- defense.” (State v. Mobley, 240 N.C. 476, 83 S.E. 2d 100)
“An illegal arrest is an assault and battery. The person so attempted to be restrained of his liberty has the same right to use force in defending himself as he would in repelling any other assault and battery.” (State v. Robinson, 145 ME. 77, 72 ATL. 260)
An One Striper says
@ Soulcrusher. nice informative response, but I’m a bit confused. Were you there and witness this event? I certainly wasn’t, but judging by the news release above, the subject had a sharpened weapon, was ordered to drop such and failed. Where is the information that he dropped his weapon? And no this was not a success by any stretch. It’s a shame that this happened in the first place, but the officers did what they were trained to do, and the end result was unfortunate for the suspect, but until other reliable information is released, it appears that he did lunge at the officers with some sort of weapon, or object and failed to comply. The only success was that the officers or any other bystanders or potential victims are safe. And I understand your stance and your data but we are just on different sides of your interpretation of the stated information. I refer you to the appropriate section of the news release, and /or story:
” The officers gave numerous verbal commands for the suspect to drop his weapon, however he failed to comply. Officers then attempted to use less lethal force and deployed a Taser; however the Taser failed to be effective. The suspect then lunged at one of the officers with his hand elevated above his shoulder, still holding the sharp edged weapon. Being in fear for his life one officer fired his weapon at the suspect, striking him several times.”
Please let me know where it says he dropped the weapon? Thank you, and have a good night.
SoulCrusher says
He didn’t have a weapon. He had a comb. He was told to drop a weapon, but he didn’t have one. There was never any potential victims because he didn’t have a weapon. He had a comb. If the officers are being trained to shoot unarmed men brandishing combs, then the officers are being trained wrong. Every officer is expected to know the law and use due diligence. Due diligence means to take steps to satisfy a legal requirement. The most important step he didn’t take was making sure that there was a weapon in his hand. Instead it ended up being a COMB. Either get the officer’s eyes checked or remove him from active duty as this is a color of law incident and NO LAW was enforced here. The officers need to go back to the scene and beat the snot out of the property manager and whichever residents gave the false information. Everyone one of them is an accomplice to attempted murder, who did perpetuate the situation to a point of the officers being unreasonably fearful for their safety. Don’t forget everyone of those people who gave police the false information did so knowing this man was mentally ill and probably thought it was all fun and games until the man got shot. There is no duty of a citizen to comply with an order that is unreasonable or makes no sense. To tell a mentally ill man that he must drop his weapon when he had a comb is like telling a child they can’t watch tv when they are watching YouTube on an I-Pad. They’re just not going to get it. You have your opinion and I have mine, but I think this was an excessive and vulgar display of brutality when the officers could have just pepper sprayed him from 20 feet away. Just for the record, that reliable information you are referring to also tells us the supposed weapon was a comb and if you think WE THE PEOPLE missed that one then you must think we are all a bunch of sheep that are fast asleep….
“So an officer, at common law, was not authorized to make an arrest without a warrant, for a mere misdemeanor not committed in his presence.” Bad Elk v. United States, 177 U.S. 529 (1900)
An One Striper says
Now I’m even more confused. You are saying the police had no right to resolve the situation through their training, and you keep on stating the police and MD are not constitutionally legal and so forth, and have no authority to arrest and so on. Ok, why is that you said above they should go arrest the , but you state that the police should “you should be seeking out the resident who told you he had a knife and arrest them for false statement.” Will according to your own logic they don’t have the authority under the code you refer to, all the time, right? Now in your latest post you say the police should, “The officers need to go back to the scene and beat the snot out of the property manager and whichever residents gave the false information.” Well that now sounds to me that you are encouraging and actually saying the police should go out and assault someone? Come on now.
And you have been around the block once or twice and no negative or offense meant either, just you have knowledge of the field, so please tell me, just how many people have been shanked by, ” ad hoc “shank” or “shiv” style weapon” both on the streets and in the prisons? Some have been made by a something as common as a toothbrush or this very same shaped comb. I don’t think anyone police or not would like to take the non bristled end of the comb into say an eye or in the chest. I have been to many cases where a “shiv” or other common item was used to hurt a victim.
When you were bounty hunting, ever come across an alleged mentally ill person you had, say a re-take for or skipped out on a bail? And the courts may not have declared that person at the time to be a danger, and then have one go off on you?
And your last case from West law or Lexis or wherever you are pulling them from is so not relative. The police were there legally on multiple calls of a disorderly and threatening person, that suspected allegedly threatened civilians, was acting disorderly, was yelling racial remarks at citizens, threatened the officers, failed to comply with a lawful order and so on. All acts committed in the presence of the officers, so yes an arrest without warrant is authorized as those acts were committed in their presence. So that one does not apply here.
So yes we both have our opinions, but sometimes your comments are a bit confusing and conflicting. Again we’ll just leave it at that.. Have a good night.
An One Striper says
* Well according
An One Striper says
*Ok, why is that you said above about the police “you should be seeking out the resident who told you he had a knife and arrest them for false statement.
Darn auto correct..
SoulCrusher says
Yeah I am saying the police should go and assault people that gave false information leading to this man being gunned down. Clearly, your observation skills are as precise as the officers involved because the picture of the comb displayed right here on this article shows that it was NOT sharpened or altered in a manner where it could be called a shiv. You are stating a false narrative given out by those who want you to applaud an act of attempted murder of a mentally ill man brandishing NO WEAPON. What don’t you understand about that? The code of rules and regulations only apply to government employees. Not private citizens. The government has tricked the population into believing they are beholden to a code that only government employees are beholden to. They did this by taking common law crimes and codifying them into statutes to use in the sorry excuse for a court system that currently exists. NO MAN OR WOMAN is beholden to the rules and regulations of any State or the United States that there is NO CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY to enforce. Code enforcement officers take it upon themselves to enforce these statutes and are NOT acting as an agent of the State, but that of a private citizen.
“The common law is the real law, the Supreme Law of the land, the code, rules, regulations, policy and statutes are “not the law”. – Self v. Rhay, 61 Wn (2d) 261
If government officials attempt to enforce an unconstitutional law, sovereign immunity does not prevent people whom the law harms from suing those officials in their individual capacity for injunctive relief. This is because they are not acting on behalf of the state in this situation. The Court found that an official who engages in an unconstitutional action cannot be held to be performing it on behalf of the state, even if the official complies with the state’s own laws. Peckham reached this curious result based on the Supremacy Clause, which makes the Constitution superior to all contrary laws. Violating the Supremacy Clause reduces a government official to the level of a private citizen, who can be sued. In arriving at this conclusion, Peckham managed to find that the official could be a state actor under the Fourteenth Amendment, which meant that his infringements on due process rights could be challenged, but a private individual under the Eleventh Amendment, which meant that he also could be sued. Ex Parte Young 209 U.S. 123 (1908)
“The courts have committed fraud and coerced us into unconstitutional contracts which attempts to have us waive our unalienable rights which cannot be bought, sold, traded, given away, nor taken away. Due to the hidden and unconstitutional RULES in state codes, Due Process rights were violated”. Erie Railroad Co. v Tompkins. 304 US 64 (1938)
SoulCrusher says
There is no lawful order coming from a code enforcement officer enforcing something that there is no constitutional authority to enforce. There is no power or authority to regulate the behavior of WE THE PEOPLE. All statutes that attempt to do this are in fact unconstitutional unless they are derived from common law. You also need to reread the article, NO OFFICER WAS PRESENT WHEN THE ALLEGED THREATS AND INSENSITIVE COMMENTS WERE MADE TO THE COMPLEX EMPLOYEE OR OTHER RESIDENTS. Go ahead. Reread paragraph 2 of this article and tell me different. Threats and insensitive comments are NOT against common law and the statutes are ipso facto, void. Furthermore, it doesn’t say he threatened the officers and even if he did they were making an unlawful arrest. Why are you making up facts that are clearly NOT present in this article?
An One Striper says
We’re done, you’re now becoming nasty and I thought we could discuss it reasonably. And from any distance and given the heat of the moment any person would reasonably believe that to be a weapon. And you are not be reasonable now with your remarks to me, so we’re done. I tried.
SoulCrusher says
Excuse me? What remarks were made to you that were unreasonable? I don’t recall getting nasty with you. Believe me, I can get very nasty and I was reasonably discussing this with you. I’m sorry I violated your “Safe Zone”, but you’re gonna have to be a little more specific about what you think a nasty comment is because I haven’t even made even one nasty comment to you. Why are you feigning outrage when nothing has been said to make you outraged? You need to calm down and take a Valium. If you don’t have any, the yellow ones are $1 and the blue ones are $2 and are available from your local drug dealer. I don’t want you to get ripped off to further your outrage from my non offensive comments.
Jerry Springer's Field Scout says
Hey super genius, watch the video linked to the story, see any of the other TV broadcasts or televised updates? Ever wonder if the one striper worked the road and spoke to others, wow what an idea, maybe one of them was there, and then he reads your asinine 5 or 6 sentences where you call him out about the same precise observations skills and so forth. Why he even bothered I’ll never figure out. I’m just wasting time till its time to head home to family, not just a screen and keyboard and tremendous amounts of hate in my head and soul. And you go on about different colors of diazepam or alprazolam (which is quicker), and so forth. WOW you are the MAN no matter what. With talk like that no wonder you have the rep you do. Damn Sam I can’t believe I’m talkin wit da man !!! You should both be a Supreme Court Justice, or part of some type of God Intersession Squad because you think you know it all and talk your same crap over and over and none of it is worth squat. But no doubt you won’t pass the RDAT’s. Basically you are a waste of human flesh and air spewing the same garbage slanted to each new new story on here. You should be on Court TV, that’s it. Go for it man.