Aberdeen Police Shoot Man After He Lunges with Comb

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating a police involved shooting that occurred this morning in the 100 block of Hamilton Place.

Officers were called to the area around 10:36 a.m. for reports of a suspicious male near the main office of Affinity Old Post Apartments. The male allegedly made threats to kill an employee that works for the apartment complex prior to coming into contact with a resident nearby where he began to use racially insensitive language. Several calls for help were received, with numerous people reporting that the male was armed with a knife or edged weapon.

Upon the first officer’s arrival they reported that the suspect appeared to be armed with a knife. Back up officers quickly arrived on the scene where they confronted the suspect.

The officers gave numerous verbal commands for the suspect to drop his weapon, however he failed to comply. Officers then attempted to use less lethal force and deployed a Taser; however the Taser failed to be effective. The suspect then lunged at one of the officers with his hand elevated above his shoulder, still holding the sharp edged weapon. Being in fear for his life one officer fired his weapon at the suspect, striking him several times.

Officers immediately began to render medical care to the suspect who was later transported by the Maryland State Police Aviation Unit to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The Aberdeen Police Department has policies in place that govern officer use of force, and there is an active and ongoing investigation being conducted.

The preliminary part of that investigation did determine that the suspect, now identified as 23 year old Tyler J. Winkler, was armed with a sharp ended hair comb. Winkler used the comb as an ad hoc “shank” or “shiv” style weapon, holding the bristled end in his hand and lunging at officers with the sharp, pointed end exposed. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on routine administrative leave until a full investigation can be completed.

The Aberdeen Police Department would like to offer their condolences to all of the families involved in this incident. We ask that anyone with information about the incident please come forward so that a complete and transparent investigation can be conducted.

The Aberdeen Police Department can be reached at 410-272-2121.