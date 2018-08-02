Havre de Grace Cultural Center at the Opera House Celebrates 1st Anniversary

From the the Cultural Center at the Opera House:

On Saturday, August 4, 2018, the Cultural Center at the Opera House (Opera House) will celebrate its first anniversary with a daylong celebration. Over 12,000 people have visited the Opera House since it opened last August enjoying a wide variety of performances and entertainment. Afternoon attendees will be treated to birthday cake. Attendees to the evening show will enjoy a champagne and dessert reception.

The Anniversary lineup includes:

11:00am- Festival, a film by Murray Lerner (Film)

Festival depicts the American folk revival of the 1960s through observing the annual Newport Folk Festival between 1963 and 1966. The film is an amazing historical document of a rich cultural moment, setting the stage for the more revolutionary developments of the later 60s and 70s. American genres from gospel to jazz to black spirituals readily intersected at the festival, producing a scene not of “folk music” but as a rich stew of Americana. The big names are all there, including Pete Seeger, Peter, Paul and Mary, Donovan, Joan Baez and Bob Dylan. But unlike the more canonized and better-known 60s festival documentaries like Monterey Pop, Woodstock and Gimme Shelter, Festival presents a relatively diverse and inclusive notion of what would come to be called the “counterculture.”

1:00pm-2:30pm- Come make a “Who Are You” Collage! (All Ages)

Artist Laura Numsen is a Maryland Institute, College of Art graduate who’s taught art, writing, and culture in schools, colleges, and eldercare settings. She also leads SoulCollage® and Vision Board retreats, helping people of all ages tap into their inner wisdom.

4:00pm- Lisa Viggiano – “Magic in the Night: A Tribute to the Artistry of Bruce Springsteen”

Lisa Viggiano, New York City based singer and BroadwayWorld Award winning artist, performs music celebrating the artistry of the legendary Bruce Springsteen (well, *mostly* Bruce, with a few other musical surprises!). Coast to coast, this Broadway Award Winning artist, has performed as a singer/actor since she was a young child, sharing the stage and screen with talents such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno and Bonnie Raitt.

Lisa will be joined by internationally acclaimed guitarist, Sean Harkness, with musical arrangements by Matt Scharfglass, and direction by Tanya Moberly.

8:00pm- Warren Wolf- “The Music of Lionel Hampton, Milt Jackson, Bobby Hutcherson, Gary Burton and Roy Ayers…A History of the Vibraphone”.

Only in his 30’s, Warren Wolf has already played with notable jazz greats: Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra; Christian McBride (bass); Jeremy Pelt (trumpet) and “Creation”; Cyrus Chestnut; Peter Martin (piano) and many others. He’ll be joined by up-and-coming jazz phenom’s; Mark G. Meadows – Piano/Keyboards, Eliot Seppa – Bass and Caroll Dashiell III – Drums.

Discount ticket packages are available. Tickets are available online at www.OHHdg.org or at the Havre de Grace Visitors Center (450 Pennington Avenue, HdG) and the Artist’s Emporium (220 N. Washington Street, HdG) during normal business hours.

Since 1871, the Opera House has been a cultural and community centerpiece in Harford County. With the support of the State of Maryland, Harford County Government, City of Havre de Grace, and its citizens, the nineteenth-century building celebrated a grand reopening in August 2017 as a twenty-first century state-of-the-art performing arts venue with improved accessibility and comfort amenities that will ensure its place in the community for many years to come. The restored Opera House brings the highest quality entertainment to the community and region, including local and professional plays, live music and arts performances, dance, film, arts education and youth programming. It embodies the community’s commitment to the arts, the preservation of its history and a commitment to accessibility for all.

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization created to address the cultural and economic needs of Havre de Grace and the surrounding region, including oversight of the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Arts and Entertainment District, and the Arts by the Bay Gallery. For more information, visit www.HdGArtsCollective.org and www.OHHdG.org.