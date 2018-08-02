New BRAC Zone Designated in Edgewood to Spur Economic Activity

From the Maryland Department of Commerce:

The Maryland Department of Commerce today announced the designation of a new BRAC Revitalization and Incentive Zone in Harford County. Located in Edgewood, Md., the new BRAC zone encompasses land on the north side of the MARC railroad line bordering Aberdeen Proving Ground South, accessible by Route 755 to the east, U.S. Route 40 to the north, and to the west along Route 24 to Trimble Road and Fulfillment Drive. The 855-acre Edgewood BRAC Zone is located within the Edgewood/Joppa Enterprise Zone.

“For more than 100 years, Aberdeen Proving Ground has played a critical role in the defense of our nation,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Today, APG is the largest employer in Harford County and a significant economic engine for our state. The designation of the Edgewood BRAC Zone paves the way for new amenities and new development in the area surrounding the installation, creating even more opportunities for investment in the region.”

A 2015 study, conducted by the Regional Economic Studies Institute at Towson University for Maryland Commerce, indicated that Aberdeen Proving Ground (including APG South) had a $7 billion impact on the state’s economy, based on 2012 data. Since then, the U.S. Route 40 corridor has become a technology corridor, recruiting talent from across the globe. With approximately 20 percent of the land area in the Edgewood BRAC Zone available for development – and parcels available for redevelopment – Harford County sought BRAC Zone designation to supplement the cost of infrastructure improvements needed to attract and retain additional highly-skilled workers for Aberdeen Proving Ground and the defense community.

“We appreciate Secretary Gill’s support for this designation by Maryland Department of Commerce, which will help drive economic growth through infrastructure upgrades such as road improvements, public utilities and bus shelters,” said Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. “The additional state resources provided will augment Edgewood’s revitalization and support future growth for APG and defense contractors in our region.”

The BRAC Zone program was created in 2008 to help Maryland counties accommodate growth associated with the 2005 Department of Defense Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) initiative that ultimately brought an estimated 60,000 jobs to Maryland. The program provides funding to assist local jurisdictions in making necessary improvements to existing infrastructure. In addition to the newly-designated Edgewood BRAC Zone, Maryland has seven other BRAC zones in Anne Arundel County, the City and County of Frederick, Westport Waterfront in Baltimore City, the City of Aberdeen in Harford County, Annapolis Junction Town Center in Howard County, and Joint Base Andrews-Branch Avenue Corridor and the City of Laurel in Prince George’s County.