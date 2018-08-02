New BRAC Zone Designated in Edgewood to Spur Economic Activity

From the Maryland Department of Commerce:
The Maryland Department of Commerce today announced the designation of a new BRAC Revitalization and Incentive Zone in Harford County. Located in Edgewood, Md., the new BRAC zone encompasses land on the north side of the MARC railroad line bordering Aberdeen Proving Ground South, accessible by Route 755 to the east, U.S. Route 40 to the north, and to the west along Route 24 to Trimble Road and Fulfillment Drive. The 855-acre Edgewood BRAC Zone is located within the Edgewood/Joppa Enterprise Zone.
“For more than 100 years, Aberdeen Proving Ground has played a critical role in the defense of our nation,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Today, APG is the largest employer in Harford County and a significant economic engine for our state. The designation of the Edgewood BRAC Zone paves the way for new amenities and new development in the area surrounding the installation, creating even more opportunities for investment in the region.”
A 2015 study, conducted by the Regional Economic Studies Institute at Towson University for Maryland Commerce, indicated that Aberdeen Proving Ground (including APG South) had a $7 billion impact on the state’s economy, based on 2012 data. Since then, the U.S. Route 40 corridor has become a technology corridor, recruiting talent from across the globe. With approximately 20 percent of the land area in the Edgewood BRAC Zone available for development – and parcels available for redevelopment – Harford County sought BRAC Zone designation to supplement the cost of infrastructure improvements needed to attract and retain additional highly-skilled workers for Aberdeen Proving Ground and the defense community.
“We appreciate Secretary Gill’s support for this designation by Maryland Department of Commerce, which will help drive economic growth through infrastructure upgrades such as road improvements, public utilities and bus shelters,” said Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. “The additional state resources provided will augment Edgewood’s revitalization and support future growth for APG and defense contractors in our region.”
The BRAC Zone program was created in 2008 to help Maryland counties accommodate growth associated with the 2005 Department of Defense Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) initiative that ultimately brought an estimated 60,000 jobs to Maryland. The program provides funding to assist local jurisdictions in making necessary improvements to existing infrastructure. In addition to the newly-designated Edgewood BRAC Zone, Maryland has seven other BRAC zones in Anne Arundel County, the City and County of Frederick, Westport Waterfront in Baltimore City, the City of Aberdeen in Harford County, Annapolis Junction Town Center in Howard County, and Joint Base Andrews-Branch Avenue Corridor and the City of Laurel in Prince George’s County.
Comments
tryandmakesense says
Are they going to build a bunch of buildings that will stay empty like aberdeen did? Several large empty and practically empty buildings just outside both aberdeen gates.
? says
Why is it the average Harford county resident can’t read? It’s no wonder trump won this county.
County Asshole says
It’s one thing for developers and commerical property maglomaniac’s to “build when the prices are good.”
It has to be at least somewhat comical in the idea of bulldozing more trees to put up another big ugly commercial suite of brick exterior, big window buildings that sits vacant for years.
I think at least SOME money should be spent on compiling a list of all commerical space in Harford County that’s available to rent as of current day… as in, square feet, current condition ie; “move in ready” or does someone need to spend thousands to get modern office setup, lease pricing.
The next part is WHY? Why aren’t private companies utilizing this abundant available space? What’s the reason they don’t want to move to, in the area of Route 40 Aberdeen / Edgewood ?
Deer God says
Hey dumb ass read the article this is money being spent on infrastructure.
Deer god you people are morons..
County Asshole says
I’m sorry, I never called you any deragatory names? What’s your problem?
I did read the article, ”
The additional state resources provided will augment Edgewood’s revitalization and support future growth for APG and defense contractors in our region.”
No need to spend money on infrastructure my man! Head to Route 22 in Aberdeen! The road is widened and there is a huge empty multiple story office building next to Target that awaits!
SoulCrusher says
“I never called you any deragatory names” – Perhaps you should have…..
Deer God says
If you read the article why are you prattling on abut houses and office building?
Referring to you as dumb ass is not calling you a name it’s a statement of fact.
County Asshole says
Trolling?
I assume “future growth” means houses and office space, that’s in the article.
Isn’t that what happened during the first BRAC? Houses and office space?
County Asshole says
Don’t forget to build a bunch of cookie cutter housing that no one will want to live in.
It didn’t take an PH.D in economics to know families weren’t interested in Aberdeen schools.
RU Kidding says
The county can’t keep the people that already live in Edgewood and Aberdeen now safe!
SoulCrusher says
That’s because it’s not their job to keep you safe.
“It is not the duty of the police to protect you. Their job is to protect the Corporation and arrest code breakers.” Sapp v Tallahassee 348 SO.2d363; Reiff v City of Philadelphia, 477 F. Supp. 1262; Lynch v N.C. Dept. of Justice, 376 S.E. 2d 247
Ivana No says
Why don’t they just tear down that ugly-a*s sprawl along Rt 40 and rebuild with new modern stuff a la the old Columbia setup? It sure as heck would be better looking than all those strip joint, self-serve warehouses, and old beat-up motels they got now.
When are they going to spend some money to build a 4-year with possible graduate extensions in this county? That would do more to attract the tech types than more empty office buildings.
Ivana No says
Excuse me, that’s “4-year COLLEGE” with possible graduate course extensions.
County Asshole says
A large portion of college seems to be online now.