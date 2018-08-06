Bel Air High School to Welcome Freshmen with New Success Sessions

From Harford County Public Schools:

Bel Air High School is inviting incoming freshmen to attend a success session designed to get them ready for their high school experience and to think about new ways to approach challenges.

Going beyond the traditional Freshmen Fest, the school is providing the opportunity for incoming freshmen to listen to advice from current and former Bel Air High School students, navigate the campus and master locker combinations, design a four-year path to graduation and beyond, celebrate unity, and more!

Bobcat Nation is ready to welcome their new freshmen and want them to start high school on the right paw!

Sessions will be held Wednesday, August 8, 1:00-4:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 15, 8:00-11:00 a.m., and Thursday, August 16, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Bel Air High School on 100 Heighe Street, Bel Air, MD 21014.