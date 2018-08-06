HCC Director and Harford Leadership Academy Coordinator Victor Cyran Honored with Living Gift

From Harford Community College:

The HLA Class of 2018 facilitated a “Living Dedication” to Victor Cyran, Director for Corporate and Professional Training, for all of his work with and commitment to the Harford Leadership Academy. The white oak tree was planted by HCC Facilities outside of Victor’s office in the College’s Edgewood Hall on the Thomas Run Road side. On July 19, several of this year’s HLA graduates attended the oak tree dedication which took place at the site of the tree. A dedication plaque was also added at the base of the tree.

One of the HLA graduates, Pamela Stell, Director of Human Resources and Employee Development at Harford Community College, stated, “We are thrilled that he’ll be able to watch it grow for years to come, and share that this is ‘his’ tree with family and friends to create that living legend.” Victor was touched at the outpouring of support and was especially grateful to those who were able to attend the dedication, saying, “I want to thank ALL of you for this wonderful gift and I will cherish it forever. It was planted right outside my office so I can enjoy it every day.”

Harford Leadership Academy is a Community Leadership Development Program, co-sponsored by Harford Community College and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce. The Academy is designed to promote the development of existing and emerging leaders and to create a committed, involved, and diverse network of leaders in Harford County. More than 900 individuals have completed this outstanding program, including leaders representing the areas of business and industry, education, government and civic organizations.

Victor has been the coordinator for the Harford Leadership Academy since 2012. “Through the Harford Leadership Academy, future leaders are given the unique opportunity to learn from today’s leaders. They, their organizations and the entire community benefit as Harford Leadership Academy participants gain the knowledge necessary to lead Harford County in the 21st century,” says Victor.

Applications are being accepted for the next Harford Leadership Academy class. For more information about applying, contact Victor Cyran at 443-412-2398 or vcyran@harford.edu, or visit Harford.edu for program details. Application deadline for the 2019 class is January 11, 2019.