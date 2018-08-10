Man Stabbed in Edgewood, Suspect in Custody

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an Edgewood man in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Edgewood on Friday.
On August 10, 2018, at approximately 11:30 a.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1500 block of Charlestown Drive in Edgewood for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies were informed two men known to each other engaged in a verbal altercation which escalated with the suspect stabbing the victim in the upper body with a knife.
The victim, identified as Donald Arnell Smith, 36, was transported by the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.
Shortly after arrival, patrol deputies identified the suspect as Willie Bill Miller, 48, and took him into custody. Miller and Smith are neighbors and are known to each other. Miller is charged with first degree assault, second degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is currently held awaiting initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.
The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5436. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.
Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted
Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)
Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.
Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477
Comments
ForestHill Resident says
Ever notice how when HCSO catches the perp quick it’s big news? We hear about them looking for 3 drunk white boys assaulting people in WAWA nearly a week later, and what happened to 28 year old Michael Belt who mysteriously died at the detention center 2 weeks ago? They need to turn the Sheriff office into a police dept
Reality of It says
Ever notice that sometimes releasing certain info may compromise the investigation? Ever notice when the investigators have exhausted all the immediate leads, they ask for the public’s help? Ever notice that if they release certain info the bad guys may get a heads up and flee making it harder to find them? As some other posters have said, applications for the SO are available online now. I think they are recruiting right now. Ever notice those adds? Ever notice that the only big difference between a Sheriff’s Department as the primary agency in a county and a police department is the ability to fire a police chief is easier than voting a good Sheriff, like the one we have now, out of office? Ever notice that?
SoulCrusher says
This is because your Sheriff is a duly elected Constitutional Officer and a Police Chief is nothing but the head of a Code Enforcement agency for a county or a municipality. However, the Judicial Department of Maryland has degraded the Office of Sheriff for its own corporate purposes and likes to make believe that the Sheriff works for the Judicial Department, which he does NOT. He works for the people that voted him in and the county he represents.