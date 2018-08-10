Man Stabbed in Edgewood, Suspect in Custody

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an Edgewood man in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Edgewood on Friday.

On August 10, 2018, at approximately 11:30 a.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1500 block of Charlestown Drive in Edgewood for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies were informed two men known to each other engaged in a verbal altercation which escalated with the suspect stabbing the victim in the upper body with a knife.

The victim, identified as Donald Arnell Smith, 36, was transported by the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Shortly after arrival, patrol deputies identified the suspect as Willie Bill Miller, 48, and took him into custody. Miller and Smith are neighbors and are known to each other. Miller is charged with first degree assault, second degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is currently held awaiting initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5436. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)

Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477