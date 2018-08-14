Suspect Sought in Stabbing of 70-Yr-Old Aberdeen Man

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Monday, August 13, 2018 at approximately 11:31 PM, officers responded to the unit block of E. Bel Air Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon officers arrival, they made contact with a male victim, 70, who was suffering from a serious stab wound to his lower calf, which required the application of a Combat Application Tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Aberdeen Fire & EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. A preliminary investigation determined the victim was in an apartment when Miranda L. Pounds, 44, entered the apartment and confronted the victim. Pounds allegedly slapped the victim in the face and then stabbed the victim in the leg over a “Property” dispute. After the stabbing, Pounds fled the scene on foot.

Pounds has an active arrest warrant for the following charges: 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Dangerous Weapon With Intent to Injure.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Miranda Pounds please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.