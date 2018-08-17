Harford County Sheriff’s Office Announces Hiring Partnership with U.S. Army

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler, along with representatives of the U.S. Army, will hold a press conference on August 20, 2018, announcing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Army initiating a unique employment opportunity.
The Sheriff’s Office will partner with the U.S. Army PaYS (U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success) program to recruit those who have served our country to be members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
The PaYS program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross section of private industry, academia and state and local public institutions to reconnect America with its Army.
Comments
