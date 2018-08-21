16-Yr-Old Arrested in Aberdeen Armed Robbery Attempt

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Monday, August 20, 2018, Aberdeen police responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery of a cab driver.

At approximately 12:45 AM, officers responded to the unit block of Aberdeen Avenue and met with a male victim, 52, who works for a local cab company. The victim advised he was dispatched to the location to pick up a patron. The victim parked and observed a subject approach his cab from the rear and enter his taxi. Immediately, the subject demanded money from the victim, ultimately pointing what the victim described as a pistol at him. The victim did not comply and the suspect fled on foot.

Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Follow up investigation led to the arrest of Willie Pink Addison IV, 16, who has been charged as an adult with the following charges: Armed Robbery, Robbery, 1st Degree Assault, and 2nd Degree Assault.

After his arrest, Addison was transported to the Harford County Detention Center for processing.