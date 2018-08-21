16-Yr-Old Arrested in Aberdeen Armed Robbery Attempt

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
On Monday, August 20, 2018, Aberdeen police responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery of a cab driver.
At approximately 12:45 AM, officers responded to the unit block of Aberdeen Avenue and met with a male victim, 52, who works for a local cab company. The victim advised he was dispatched to the location to pick up a patron. The victim parked and observed a subject approach his cab from the rear and enter his taxi. Immediately, the subject demanded money from the victim, ultimately pointing what the victim described as a pistol at him. The victim did not comply and the suspect fled on foot.
Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Follow up investigation led to the arrest of Willie Pink Addison IV, 16, who has been charged as an adult with the following charges: Armed Robbery, Robbery, 1st Degree Assault, and 2nd Degree Assault.
After his arrest, Addison was transported to the Harford County Detention Center for processing.
Comments
ccw says
Yet another reason to support concealed carry in Maryland. This state is very focused on preventing people from protecting themselves.
MissingReagan says
I couldn’t agree more. As a single woman I feel very vulnerable in some circumstances without a firearm. I train and know how to defend myself, but Maryland doesn’t think my life is worth protecting. Sad.
Cdev says
How would a gun have changed the crime. The perp still would have attempted a robbery and perhaps shot him while he reached for the gun. This is not a case that supports the CCW arguement.
Risk says
False assumption: “the perp would still have attempted a robbery”.
This kid ( thankfully charged as an adult ) is obviously a dumb-ass punk. But, if he thought that the cabbie might have a hole-maker in his pocket, he would be facing a different risk model, and he might have found something more productive to do. As it, is MD has made it the law that he find a defenseless victim.
I believe that’s one of the *best* reasons to support self-defense: Good citizens don’t even need to buy or own a gun to change the behavior of all of the bad guys. Giving them a potentially life-ending something to think about before attacking someone benefits all citizens.
CDev's Teacher says
The firearm (a tool) would have been a defensive option. As in, the tool’s ability to stop the threat.
The threat being the suspect criminal using a firearm in the commission of a crime.
The crime being armed robbery.
Id take a guess anyone on Earth could reasonably articulate fear for their life if they were a victim in this particular crime.
Your argument is semantics with many variables. The suspect criminal would have shot the victim if he “reached” for his gun? Is this for certain, as in this always happens?
Hot cheeto says
Almost Every kid in the was raised by little debbies and chips and crackheads .what u expect.them ghe%o kids try running in anybodys house for 10bucks them broke future junkies.stop breeding church green washington park and every other dumb person that dont wanna watch n raise there children.they wasnt born that way but they sure end up that way
Constance Pane says
Hot Cheeto; I thought these comments were suppose to be in English. I’m afraid my white middle-class ass doesn’t understand a word of what you just said.
Jerri says
I agree with you. I guarantee that was a white Trump supporter trying to hide behind bad English.
TrumpRules says
News Flash, we, “Trump Supporters”, don’t hide”.
HYDESMANN says
Hot cheeto needs som skoolin. If Md allowed concealed carry the punk may not have tried to rob the driver in the first place or maybe the kid would have been killed so he couldn’t have preyed on honest citizens anymore.
ghettoblaster says
If Obama had a son.
Whatever! says
Fuck off you racist piece of shit.
TrumpRules says
Did you think of your response alllllll, by yourself?? Brilliant!!!!
just sayin says
With all the ongoing indictments and admissions of criminal conduct, you have the wrong president, political party and administration.
Cdev says
And now felony convictions.
TrumpRules says
and the Collusion proven is?????? (crickets)……
they all suck says
I’m surprised it took this long for someone on the left to bring this up… I would be astonished if more than 10% of the people in Congress, the upper levels of any government bureau and all the lawyers that gravitate around them could withstand investigation by a special prosecutor – including Mueller himself – without being caught up in some felonious activity. They’re all criminals whether they’re Democrat or Republican. Hey, maybe this will tip an impeachment and we can finally put the brakes on this economy and get people back in the unemployment line where they belong. I think Trump was a fool for paying off those skanks. With Hillary as the alternative, he would have won no matter what they said. I’m still working on why when someone blackmails you and you pay them off YOU’RE the guilty one. He should have just done it the Clinton way and had them Vince Fostered.
LazyDog says
He didn’t know what he was doing. He had the mind of a child.
LOL
hank says
Hey Dagger, you do love to put up a photo of a certain type of person doing something wrong. Where’s the article about the Confederate KKK leader from Bel Air who was just found guilty? Isn’t that worth noting that a man who started his own racist organization that has chapters all over the country is from Bel Air?
Reality of It says
You know….Can’t admit that KKK is in Belair now can we. It might implicate the Harford County Leadership and the clan meetings they hold.