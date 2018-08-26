Governor Hogan Appoints Two to Harford Community College Board of Trustees

From Harford Community College:

Governor Hogan appointed Dr. Judith Holloway and Brian Walker to five-year terms on the nine-member Harford Community College Board of Trustees. The new trustees were sworn in at the Harford County Courthouse on August 13, 2018.

Dr. Judith Holloway, a native of Darlington, MD, will serve as the Councilmanic District E representative to the Board. She is certified by the National Board of Examiners in Optometry and is the owner of Holloway Eye Care & Optique, which has offices in both Harford and Cecil counties. Dr. Holloway graduated with honors from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 1991, specializing in vision rehabilitation. Her awards include the Clinical Excellence Award, the CIBA Contact Lens Achievement Award, and the NOIR Low Vision Award. Dr. Holloway is a member of both the American Optometric Association and the Maryland Optometric Association, and is a frequent lecturer at various local and regional optometry seminars.

Brian Walker will represent Councilmanic District C. A graduate of Edgewood High School, he attended Essex Community College before earning a B.S. in Business Administration from Towson University. In 2010, he completed Harvard Business School’s Accelerated Leadership Development Program. Mr. Walker has nearly 30 years of business experience, working with a wide variety of health care businesses focusing on building strong teams and positioning businesses to go public or be acquired. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for St. Francis de Sales Church in Abingdon and is the fundraising chairperson for Harford Family House.