Boardman: “We Need to Guarantee that Candidates, Political Workers and Volunteers are Not Threatened with Violence”

From Christopher Boardman, candidate for Sheriff in Harford County:
On August 28th the Chris Boardman for Harford County Sheriff campaign was threatened with gun violence when a caller phoned the candidate and asked if he was running for sheriff and if he had canvassers working in the Constant Friendship area of Abingdon. When told this was true, the caller said he just missed a canvasser delivering literature at his house for Boardman and other candidates. The literature was dropped between the storm and screen doors.
The caller said he considered this action tantamount to breaking and entering and he considered this grounds for him to shoot anyone who might do this again. He said he did not have time to bring his gun to the door at that time but he might do it in the future. The incident and threat were reported to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office which is investigating.
The caller’s name and phone number were provided to the responding deputy. The candidate responded by saying that this is an election season in a democracy with free elections and that it is important that candidates of any and all persuasions be permitted to deliver information to the voters free of violence or threats of violence or intimidation.
“Our system is based on the free exchange of information especially during the election season and we need to guarantee that candidates, political workers and volunteers are not threatened with violence,” he said.
Christopher Boardman
